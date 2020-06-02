Despite calls to think smaller, Newell Road Bridge replacement plan wins final approval

A regional effort to replace and expand the narrow Newell Road Bridge between Palo Alto and East Palo Alto reached a crucial milestone on Monday night when the City Council gave the project its final clearance.
Despite some opposition from the surrounding neighborhood, the council unanimously approved to replace the bridge — which was built in 1911 and which crosses the San Francisquito Creek between Edgewood Drive in Palo Alto and Woodland Avenue in East Palo Alto — with a wider span. The goals of the project are to both upgrade a structure that has been deemed "functionally obsolete" by the state Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and to advance a broader flood-control plan around the volatile creek.
Once the Newell Road Bridge is replaced, officials will be able to shift their focus on the more flood-prone structure upstream of Newell Road: the Pope-Chaucer Bridge, which famously failed to contain water during the February 1998 flood.
"The Newell Road Bridge has to be replaced so that we can make improvements upstream," said Michel Jeremias, an engineer with the Public Works Department who is managing the project.
"From a hydraulics perspective, we replace the downstream portions first and improve all the channel capacities before making upstream improvements."
While the council agreed that the bridge needs to be replaced, more than a dozen Palo Alto residents implored Monday to think smaller. The current span has 18 feet of space curb to curb, barely enough space for two cars to use it at once. Its narrow alignment is the main reason why it was designated as "functionally obsolete" and thus eligible for state funding. Caltrans is expected to pay for 88.5% of the construction costs for the $9.1 million project, while the Santa Clara Valley Water District would provide the local match.
But while one of the goals is to make traffic safer, some in the neighborhood believe it will have the opposite effect. Rather than build a wider bridge, the city should replace the existing span with a one-lane bridge that would facilitate two-way traffic with signals, they argued.
Rebecca Young, who lives on Dana Avenue, said that while she supports improving flood control, she opposes creating a span that would entice commuters to use the Newell structure as a "main thoroughfare," potentially endangering children on their way to school.
"We don't need Waze and Google Map commuters zipping through our single-lane residential streets, full of young children walking and biking to and from school, just so commuters can shave off a few minutes," Young said.
David Yen, who also lives in the area, advocated for keeping the new bridge narrow to limit traffic. Choosing the one-lane alternative would "preserve our quiet neighborhoods by limiting through traffic, protect our children who ride bicycles along or across Newell Road on their way to school and help to ensure safety of families who use Newell Road," Yen said.
The council, however, saw several major problems with the narrow alternative. Caltrans does not support this design and, as such, would not pay for it. East Palo Alto officials have also signaled that they are against the idea, Jeremias said.
Given these factors, the council agreed to move ahead with the staff proposal for a two-lane bridge. Under the design that the council approved, the bridge would be raised by about 1.5 feet to increase its flow capacity, a process that would require the raising of portions of Woodland Avenue and Newell Road. The curb-to-curb distance would be increased from 18 to 28 feet.
While all council members agreed that the bridge should be replaced and voted unanimously to approve the Environmental Impact Report for the project, they did not fully align on the issue of striping. After some debate, the council voted 5-2, with Councilwoman Lydia Kou and Councilman Greg Tanaka dissenting, to go with an alternative that creates 10-foot vehicle lanes and 4-foot shoulders with bicycle lanes in each direction.
The other striping option, which Kou and Tanaka favored, would have increased the curb-to-curb width from 18 to 20 feet to create a bit more space for vehicles. It would also create a raised, 9-foot-wide bicycle and pedestrian path on each side of the bridge.
Tanaka argued that this alternative would be safer because it truly separates bicycles from vehicles, something that road markings don't really achieve. As such, he said he would rather see bicyclists share space with pedestrians rather than with cars.
"Paint on the ground isn't really protection; protected bike lane is," Tanaka said. "You have a 2-ton car against a bike — it's really no competition. But if you have a 30-pound bike against a pedestrian, it's not that bad to have that shared."
The council majority favored the "sharrow" design, with wider lanes shared by vehicles and bicycles. The design was approved by the Planning and Transportation Commission and is favored by East Palo Alto, largely because it connects with the broader network of bike improvements.
"It's a fairly small bridge, it doesn't have enormous traffic volumes and I think there is merit in integrating with other bicycle striping and patterns in the area already," Mayor Adrian Fine said.
Kou, however, said that keeping the vehicle lanes narrow would better address residents' concerns about safety.
"It's more than just having a transportation route — making it more easy for people to come in and out. It's also about safety. That's a big part of it," Kou said.
Despite the disagreement over lanes, the council enthusiastically supported the overall project, which has been in the planning stages for the past eight years. Staff expects the construction project to take about a year-and-a-half to complete.
Some council members also pushed back against the idea that the new bridge would worsen traffic conditions in the area. Councilwoman Liz Kniss said the new alternative will create more room for children to ride their bikes.
"Even though I know the neighborhood is somewhat concerned about it, I think it will end up being far safer for kids," Kniss said.
Norm Beamer, president of the Crescent Park Neighborhood Association, also pushed back against the idea that there would be a significant traffic increase as a result of the bridge replacement. The vast majority of his neighborhood, which was severely flooded in 1998, supports moving ahead with the project as proposed by staff, he said.
"Any further delay is just totally unacceptable," Beamer told the council. "Please approve these environmental documents and let's go full speed ahead to fix the flooding problem."
The council shared his sense of urgency. Councilwoman Alison Cormack said the city has the responsibility to keep people safe and to work with East Palo Alto in improving flood control.
"We also have the responsibility to do the right thing with and for our neighbors," Cormak said. "Because the water in that creek and in the Bay does not respect the borders that we have drawn on the map."
Councilman Eric Filseth concurred.
"Let's get this built before the next flood," Filseth said.
Comments
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Thank you City Council for finally approving the bridge redevelopment. It's been 22 years since the devastating flood in this neighborhood and the progress has been very slow. Next up is the Chaucer bridge. Let's all work together to protect Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, and Menlo Park from any further flooding.
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Not a good time to spend money on something like this. This is why in the intervening DECADES since the flood we should have done sometime earlier. File it on the back-burner and pick it up when we know more about what the economy is going to look like.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
>> Rebecca Young, who lives on Dana Avenue, said that while she supports improving flood control, she opposes creating a span that would entice commuters to use the Newell structure as a "main thoroughfare,"
Unfortunately, it is bound to happen.
Mayfield
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Our cities and counties need to come up with public transit That serves all our neighborhoods if we really want to protect our neighborhoods. And WE NEED to stay out of our cars. Ride your bike to the gym; pick up a few groceries on your way home; take the train to visit friends in San Carlos. To make our neighborhoods safer, quieter and to enjoy cleaner air, we have to change the way we move in the world.
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
RE: "Not a good time to spend money on something like this." The Caltran grant is already in place, and cannot be used for general fund expenditures. So the current fiscal problems have nothing to do with this. The folks who say they are for flood control but want a one-lane bridge are in reality against flood control, because no funding exists for a substandard one-lane bridge. Neither Caltrans nor any other public source of funds would give any money for such a bridge that would instantly be functionally obsolete. Not to mention that a one lane bridge would be intolerable to East Palo Alto. Indeed, the residents on Newell would quickly find that the one-lane bridge would cause the same backups on Newell that currently occur on University -- where residents are basically trapped in their houses during rush hour.
another community
47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago
Cars are the safest and cleanest way to travel for me. Public transit is not an option
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
Posted by Norman Beamer, a resident of Crescent Park
>> The folks who say they are for flood control but want a one-lane bridge are in reality against flood control, because no funding exists for a substandard one-lane bridge.
It is effectively a one-lane bridge now. I'm not unhappy with that myself. Too bad it creates flooding problems. "Substandard" just means that nobody builds one-lane bridges any more.
>> Neither Caltrans nor any other public source of funds would give any money for such a bridge that would instantly be functionally obsolete.
I know that Caltrans would never fund that bridge as a one lane bridge, but, "functionally obsolete" just means that you want a wider bridge -- and more traffic.
>> Not to mention that a one lane bridge would be intolerable to East Palo Alto.
Could be. I haven't talked with "East Palo Alto" about it, but, plenty of people on the north side of the bridge don't want to attract even more traffic through there, which is what will happen.
I'm not saying that it isn't inevitable that the wide bridge will go in and. there will be more traffic. But, there is nothing to celebrate about attracting more traffic. Let's not pretend that we aren't stuck with a traffic-increasing compromise.
>>Indeed, the residents on Newell would quickly find that the one-lane bridge would cause the same backups on Newell that currently occur on University -- where residents are basically trapped in their houses during rush hour.
Unfortunately, some of us can't help noticing the big picture. The root cause of the traffic isn't the one-lane bridge. It is the massive commute traffic into Palo Alto from all directions.
Crescent Park
37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
Norman Beamer - Your comment is offensive and I can't believe anyone lets you lead an Association. Why would anyone be against flood control? That's a stupid comment. We are not against flood control. We simply don't want heavy traffic down Newell where our children bike and walk to school. In fact, as Tanaka and Kao pointed out, 2B would have been a good compromise. One we could have lived with.
Duveneck/St. Francis
11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
Since the bridge will maintain its current alignment (unlike the original proposal) it means traffic from the East Palo Alto side will be entering the bridge very slowly. Just add a speed bump on the Palo Alto side and you're done if speed and traffic are your primary concerns.
The one lane bridge would not be eligible for any state or federal funding because it does not meet any of the required design standards. In addition, because East Palo Alto will not agree to a one lane bridge. Thus, folks requesting the one lane bridge are in effect requesting the no project, no increased flood protection alternative.