Peaceful protest, march for George Floyd draw hundreds on Midpeninsula

Hundreds of protesters marched through Menlo Park, Palo Alto and East Palo Alto on Monday to protest police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last week.

Floyd's death, captured on a bystander's video, has triggered widespread protests against police brutality across the U.S. Some have resulted in violence and unrest.

An estimated 100-200 people, many of whom were students, blocked lanes leading to U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto at about 3:30 p.m. Westbound lanes on Oregon Expressway were blocked at Middlefield Road, according to emergency radio dispatch reports. At about 4 p.m., protesters crossed the Oregon Expressway overpass at Highway 101 and entered the freeway, blocking northbound lanes. A California Highway Patrol unit was sent to the scene, dispatchers said.

By about 4:30 p.m., the group was walking north near the freeway wall just south of University Avenue. East Palo Alto police officers blocked the area of University Avenue and Donohoe Street near Ikea for the group to exit. Additional police units blocked the next northbound exit at Willow Road in Menlo Park from protesters.

The crowd, estimated by East Palo Alto police to be at least 200, mostly exited the freeway and headed west from Donohoe Street to University Avenue. They headed over the University Avenue/Highway 101 overcrossing and toward downtown Palo Alto. The crowd was peaceful. Police called in units to rush down from Willow Road where they had been blocking any further traffic.

At 5:10 p.m., the California Highway Patrol still had the southbound on-ramp onto the U.S. Highway 101 block to prevent anyone from entering the freeway, according to dispatch reports.

About 10 to 15 protesters were trying to enter the freeway from University Avenue, where police blocked the entrance.

East Palo Alto police also tracked youth on bicycles who were starting to converge near Ikea and at the Ravenswood 101 Shopping Center to prevent looting or mischief. They expected to keep an eye on the area after dark, according to dispatch reports.

Palo Alto police also sent units to Town & Country Village and Stanford shopping centers. Palo Alto police said about 150 to 200 youth had assembled outside of Palo Alto City Hall.

Meanwhile, motorists reported at 5:20 p.m. that about 100 protesters had assembled on the cloverleaf interchange onto westbound Highway 101 at University Avenue.

At about 5:25 p.m., police opened the University Avenue southbound on-ramp at Highway 101, according to dispatchers.

The protest in Palo Alto ended as of about 5:40 p.m.

There were still scattered protesters near the freeway and University Avenue at 6:08 p.m. Most were still on the sidewalk but some are causing traffic slowdowns by being in the street, according to police dispatch.

Another large group of about 100 protesters and numerous vehicles gathered in East Palo Alto at 6:30 p.m. and headed west over the University Avenue/101 overpass, where police blocked traffic heading in that direction. The protesters moved onto southbound Highway 101 from University after the CHP reopened the freeway entrance. The protesters occupied all four lanes, according to dispatch reports. Car horns could be heard blaring in the background over the police scanner. Multiple local police units and CHP officers were on the freeway. Police blocked southbound traffic onto Highway 101.

At 6:45 p.m., the protesters crossed onto the northbound side of the freeway and temporarily blocked traffic in all directions between University Avenue and Embarcadero Road. Most returned to the southbound side.

At the same time, police scrambled to intercept people who were reportedly trying to break into a building in the 1200 block of Weeks Street.

The person or persons were pulling off the plywood on the building with a pry bar.

At 6:50 p.m., the CHP cleared southbound lanes of the freeway and the protesters jumped over to the northbound side of the freeway, according to dispatch.

In a game of cat-and-mouse, the protesters jumped back onto the southbound side as law enforcement tried to corral them toward the Capitol Avenue off-ramp near Ikea.

Amid the confusion, police also reported contending with at least two wrong-way drivers.

A second wave of protesters grew to between 200 and 300 people by 7:30 p.m. as they converged on the East Palo Alto Police Department headquarters on Demeter Street, according to police dispatch. Police asked for mutual aid assistance. The crowd shut down Bay Road, Demeter Street and Clarke Avenue. Police shut down Bay Road to traffic to keep protesters from being struck by vehicles.

Witnesses on Facebook said they saw police kneel at one point, which brought cheers from the crowd.

About 150 people marched down Clarke Avenue toward Ravenswood 101 Shopping Center. One group of about 100 people and about 20 cars entered the intersection of East Bayshore Road at Donohoe Street and near Cardenas Market and Ikea and blocked the street in both directions.

Around 8:45 p.m., an unknown participant tossed an explosive, possibly a firework, which rolled toward San Mateo County sheriff's deputies and underneath their squad car, which was parked in the middle of the intersection at Cooley Avenue and Donohoe Street.

One officer drew a gun while another commanded, "Get down on the ground."

About 100 people then headed east on University Avenue. Multiple cars drove the wrong way down the street toward Sacramento Street.

Police learned that the crowd might be headed toward Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park and notified authorities who set up a tactical command center at the social network giant's campus.

As many as 75 vehicles took part in a caravan that stretched from O'Brien Court in Menlo Park and down Kavanaugh Avenue to Gloria Way in East Palo Alto, according to dispatchers.

At about 9:30 p.m., multiple vehicles were seen going the wrong way east on Willow Road, according to dispatchers.

Sheriff's deputies asked police to shut down westbound Bayfront Expressway and eastbound Bayfront to Marsh Road due to the marchers and westbound Willow Road at Bayfront.

In what appeared to be splinter groups or people unaffiliated with the core protesters, someone broke a window at the AutoZone on University Avenue in East Palo Alto. A large group of people were seen armed with guns held in the air at Willow Road and Ivy Drive, according to police dispatch.

About 150 demonstrators and the vehicle caravan headed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's home in Palo Alto, dispatchers reported. Security personnel reported to police that the demonstrators had arrived at his home at about 10:55 p.m. Palo Alto police requested 10 units from other departments to arrive at University and Woodland avenues. The protesters stayed briefly before returning to University and Woodland avenues and heading back to East Palo Alto.

Hours earlier, Menlo Park's protest began at 11 a.m. with a separate group of people who knelt on the lawn at Menlo Park's Burgess Park in total silence for nine minutes to mark the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, on May 25, killing him. Only the sounds from nearby birds could be heard.

The event also included chants, speeches and a march to El Camino Park in Palo Alto, which was peaceful, with many teenage students and families with children, many wearing masks, in attendance.

Both Menlo Park's mayor, Cecilia Taylor, and police chief, Dave Bertini, offered remarks in support of the diverse group of protesters.

Taylor, the first African American woman to serve as mayor of Menlo Park, told attendees that she is the fourth generation in her family to experience racial profiling.

"That, for me, as an elected official, I want to change while I'm in office. That's a part of my duty," she said. "I stand on the shoulders of my ancestors. But I hurt too. I fear for my stepsons' lives. I fear for my nephews' lives every day. … I fear for my husband's life. And all I can do is pray, and make change with policy and continue to connect with people who want to have comprehensive conversations about change in America, about change in our cities, about change in our communities."

Bertini said that the police officers present were there to protect the protesters. "We understand your anger," he said. "We are here to keep you safe."

Before and after the nine-minute silence, people shouted chants such as "No justice! No peace! No racist police!" and "What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!"

After the silent protest, the group marched from Burgess Park to El Camino Park in Palo Alto along Alma Street, where it reconvened for speeches and remarks from students and adults who wanted to share their comments.

Several other demonstrators said they attended because they felt it was too important not to.

"There have been way too many instances for me to stay silent," said Penelope Penfold-Patterson, a Menlo Park resident and student at Menlo School. "It's time for it to end."

Others said they attended because they wanted their community to show solidarity and demonstrate, as one attendee who asked not to be named put it, "that we don't live in a bubble."

Students and adults passed the megaphone around, sharing their experiences and advocacy ideas. Atherton and Menlo Park are among the wealthiest communities in the country, one speaker said. "If you're not donating yet, what are you doing with your money?"

Kylie Cheung, a recent college graduate, said she grew up in Fremont and was uncomfortable with anti-black sentiment she had witnessed among some upper middle-class, non-white people, including among some Asian Americans. "It's not enough to be non-racist," she said. "We have to be anti-racist." She urged the community to divest police funding and invest funds in health care and housing.

The protest was organized by 16-year-old Menlo-Atherton High School student Daniel Roman, who said he was feeling frustrated at seeing the news of Floyd's death. Organizing the protest was a first for him, and he was nervous, he said in an interview.

He created an online invitation on Friday night to see if people would be interested in holding a small protest.

However, word of the event quickly exploded after the invitation spread on social media. By the time the protest began, he said that he had initially expected only 40 or 50 people to attend but RSVPs had ballooned to 430.

There to help lead the protest were more experienced activists Henry Shane, a junior at Kehillah Jewish High School in Palo Alto and Erin Jinishian, a senior at Menlo-Atherton High School. Shane and Jinishian met while working at True Foods Kitchen in Palo Alto and began attending climate strike rallies together. They said they found the activism empowering and offered their experience to Roman when they learned he was planning the Menlo Park protest.

They said they'd been worried the event could get unruly. "That's the risk you take," said Jinishian."That's part of protesting."

Shane said that the event organizers discussed how to organize the protest, noting that the audience is primarily white or non-black, and may not have had experiences that enable full understanding of black experiences. Jinishian's poster summarized her perspective: "I will use my voice to amplify yours."

Many protesters carried posters bearing statements like "Black Lives Matter," "Silence is Betrayal," "Showing Up 4 Racial Justice," and "Defund the Police."

One mother, Cathleen Hartge, attended with her 3-year-old son. She explained to him that they were there because "people need to stop making sad choices and being mean to people who don't look like them."

Menlo Park resident Samira Sankaran, while marching toward Palo Alto along the Alma Street bike path with family member Mallika, said they initially attended to participate in the silent protest and see what was going on, but then joined in the march because they felt it was important.

Menlo Park Councilwoman Betsy Nash was also in attendance. "It's wonderful to see so many people," she said, and added that the protest was making her think about promoting equity in the city's development plans, including efforts to get a pharmacy and grocery store in District 1, which has a greater proportion of black and Latinx residents than other areas of Menlo Park.

As the protesters filed out of El Camino Park to begin their walk back to Burgess Park, Taylor said she hoped the event would provide an opportunity for community change. She wanted to reassure youth that everything isn't corrupt; that their health and wellness matters.

The event marked what appears to be the first large gathering in the community since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns started. While initial efforts to keep people 6 feet apart were followed, people gathered into closer proximity as the marching began.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department sent out an advisory Monday that it "recognizes that peaceful protest in response to the pain, anger and mourning due to deeply rooted inequities and systemic racism is a fundamental right that is critical to the health of our democracy. As residents of the county exercise this right, we respectfully remind everyone that our community is still facing a health crisis as COVID-19 is still present."

The department urges people who have been in close contact with others in large gatherings to get free COVID-19 testing within three to five days of exposure. Find a free testing site here.

The protests are the latest in a series of public demonstrations since Friday, including two held in Mountain View on Friday and Sunday. Event organizers from the group Mountain View Voices for Peace and Justice say the event attracted as many as 250 people to the intersection of Castro Street and El Camino Real, eliciting supportive honking from passing vehicles. On Sunday, a silent protest was held outside of Town & Country Village shopping center in Palo Alto, where many condemned Floyd's death from the corner of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road.

Protests throughout the Bay Area and across the country have proliferated since Friday. Floyd was detained by police officers in a small neighborhood south of Minneapolis on May 25 after he was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli. Video footage of the incident shows Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his right knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chauvin, who was fired after the incident, was arrested on May 29 on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Organizers of the Mountain View protests urged participants to wear masks and spread out as much as possible to adhere to public safety guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, using all four corners of the popular intersection. They said the public display was not just for the death of Floyd, but other attacks fueled by racism and the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on black and Latino communities.

"We are not only protesting the death of George Floyd and other high-profile killings of African Americans, but the institutional racism that has caused the disparate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color," said Lenny Siegel, a former Mountain View councilman who led the event.

Friday saw large protests in San Jose that extended into Saturday, where participants marched through downtown streets, blocked Highway 101 and in some cases clashed with police. The city later announced on Sunday a weeklong curfew following "civil unrest, including looting and rioting, in the downtown area of San Jose that resulted in arrests, injuries, fire and significant property damage."

An even larger evening protest in Oakland drew thousands of people and, though it started peacefully, by nightfall led to smashed windows, fires and spray-painted buildings.

The video of the incident prompted widespread outrage, including criticism from many law enforcement agencies, with police chiefs throughout the country condemning the officer's actions.

"We condemn the actions and inaction of the police officers in Minnesota and we do not tolerate or condone this type of behavior in Palo Alto at any level," according to a joint statement issued Monday by City Manager Ed Shikada, Police Chief Robert Jonsen, Human Relations Commission Chairman the Rev. Kaloma Smith and Pastor Paul Bains, president and co-founder of the nonproit Project WeHope. "No police department is immune from public scrutiny, nor should it be."

The group called for "change through equity and inclusion" and sent their condolences to Floyd's family. "We recognize the calls for systemic change that this and other tragedies demand."

Jonsen also sent out tweets over the weekend, one of said the "wise insight of others can help us move forward together."

Mountain View Police Chief Max Bosel released a statement calling the incident "aberrant, inexcusable and inexplicable," saying it runs contrary to the "tremendous service" officers perform each day.

During his daily press conference on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the protests that have sparked across the state.

Speaking from Genesis Church in south Sacramento, Newsom recognized people's right to peacefully protest, but admonished those who were using the moment to loot businesses and incite violence.

"For those of you out there protesting, I want you to know you matter and I want you to know I care — we care," Newsom said. "You've lost patience, so have I. You are right to feel wronged."

Newsom did not outline any specific plan to address violence or looting during protests, but said the state is working with local leaders and ready to deploy over 4,500 members of the California National Guard.

"The looting, the violence, the threats against fellow human beings — that has no place in this state and in this nation. We as a society need to call that out."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.