Menlo Park police arrest alleged looters en route to Stanford Shopping Center

Menlo Park police officers on the lookout for looters on Sunday night arrested two men who were allegedly headed to Stanford Shopping Center while in possession of stolen clothing and a stolen cash register.
Officers in Menlo Park and Palo Alto had been informed Sunday evening of the possibility that a large group of people was coming to Stanford Shopping Center to loot businesses, according to a press release from the Menlo Park Police Department.
While on patrol, around 7:30 p.m., they saw a speeding vehicle run a red light while heading west on Ravenswood Avenue at Laurel Street in Menlo Park.
Police officers stopped the driver, who said he was hurrying home to Antioch because his mom was there and couldn't breathe.
Officers also saw that the driver's GPS was directing him to Stanford Shopping Center, and that the vehicle contained clothing with security tags attached.
The driver's record showed that he was on parole. After searching the vehicle, officers found "a large amount of stolen clothing" and a stolen cash register, according to the release.
The man resisted arrest, broke free and ran away.
With the help of the Palo Alto, Atherton, East Palo Alto and Redwood City police departments, as well as deputies from Stanford University and San Mateo County, law enforcement officers set up a perimeter and caught a 23-year-old man, an Antioch resident, at around 9 p.m., with the assistance of a police K-9.
He was booked into San Mateo County jail on suspicion of possessing stolen property, conspiracy, resisting arrest and violating parole.
An 18-year-old passenger from Suisun was also booked into jail on suspicion of possessing stolen property and conspiracy.
The stolen items are believed to have been taken during a looting incident in Walnut Creek earlier that evening.
People who have information about the case or witnessed it are encouraged to call the Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300, or the department's anonymous tip line at 650-330-6395.
Editor's note: The Weekly's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. See our guidelines here.
Good catch!!
YEAH! - One of the biggest problems from my perspective is that we have everyone closed up so there is no foot traffic at these locations. We have created the incentive for people to go to luxury locations and they are aware that no one is there. We in part have created this mess. We need to open our shopping locations so that the foot traffic will dissuade any young, burgeoning boy and girl gangsters and adult gangsters to some degree. We need to open up and have security at these locations.
Agreement with Resident 1 above and as a follow up statement we as a society are going stir crazy. Nothing to do, the Devil finds things for idle hands to do.
No new movies, no sports, no bars, so the latest attractive pastime is protesting (no problem) and rioting (big problem and very little to do with protesting) and looting, criminal activity.
Thank you to all the law enforcement that helped keep our community safe last night. We appreciate all that you do.
Thank you, Facebook and Twitter, for allowing people to organize with others sharing the same interests... like looting.
apparently this is on for tonight. recruiting local kids via social media. university and Stanford mall
The 23 year old parolee committed a violent armed robbery at age 19 in San Francisco in which three women were robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight. Why is this criminal out on parole, disrupting society and interfering with peaceful protests? Why did the paper omit this relevant and readily available information? While I respect the paper's policy not to reveal a suspects name, omitting facts undermines the public's faith in its journalism. Here's a link to a news article containing a video of the armed robbery.
