Menlo Park police arrest alleged looters en route to Stanford Shopping Center

Slideshow Barricades block an entrance to Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto on June 1, a day after a large group of looters were reportedly heading to the mall. Photo by Gennady Sheyner. Shreve & Co. is among the retailers at Stanford Shopping Center that have boarded up their windows to protect themselves from looting incidents, which have happened concurrently with protests across the country against the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Photo by Gennady Sheyner. Wooden boards block the front of the Apple store in downtown Palo Alto on June 1. Photo by Gennady Sheyner. Previous Next

Menlo Park police officers on the lookout for looters on Sunday night arrested two men who were allegedly headed to Stanford Shopping Center while in possession of stolen clothing and a stolen cash register.

Officers in Menlo Park and Palo Alto had been informed Sunday evening of the possibility that a large group of people was coming to Stanford Shopping Center to loot businesses, according to a press release from the Menlo Park Police Department.

While on patrol, around 7:30 p.m., they saw a speeding vehicle run a red light while heading west on Ravenswood Avenue at Laurel Street in Menlo Park.

Police officers stopped the driver, who said he was hurrying home to Antioch because his mom was there and couldn't breathe.

Officers also saw that the driver's GPS was directing him to Stanford Shopping Center, and that the vehicle contained clothing with security tags attached.