Parents: Fill out county survey on 2020-21 school year plans

The Santa Clara County Office of Education is asking for parents of students in the county to fill out a survey that they said will help assist in plans for the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey, available here, asks questions about how parents and students have received information during school closures and distance learning that started in March because of COVID-19, and what they think about the potential reopening of campuses.

The county education office said decisions on how and when to reopen schools will also depend on guidance from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department and the California Department of Education, but the opinions of local parents will be critical in the planning.

"We want to ensure these plans address the needs and concerns of children and their families," County Superintendent Marry Ann Dewan said.

