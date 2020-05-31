News

Parents: Fill out county survey on 2020-21 school year plans

Santa Clara County asks parents for feedback to inform reopening campuses

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, May 31, 2020, 8:23 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Santa Clara County Office of Education is asking for parents of students in the county to fill out a survey that they said will help assist in plans for the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey, available here, asks questions about how parents and students have received information during school closures and distance learning that started in March because of COVID-19, and what they think about the potential reopening of campuses.

An empty classroom at Gunn High School in Palo Alto on April 3. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The county education office said decisions on how and when to reopen schools will also depend on guidance from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department and the California Department of Education, but the opinions of local parents will be critical in the planning.

"We want to ensure these plans address the needs and concerns of children and their families," County Superintendent Marry Ann Dewan said.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Parents: Fill out county survey on 2020-21 school year plans

Santa Clara County asks parents for feedback to inform reopening campuses

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, May 31, 2020, 8:23 am

The Santa Clara County Office of Education is asking for parents of students in the county to fill out a survey that they said will help assist in plans for the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey, available here, asks questions about how parents and students have received information during school closures and distance learning that started in March because of COVID-19, and what they think about the potential reopening of campuses.

The county education office said decisions on how and when to reopen schools will also depend on guidance from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department and the California Department of Education, but the opinions of local parents will be critical in the planning.

"We want to ensure these plans address the needs and concerns of children and their families," County Superintendent Marry Ann Dewan said.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.