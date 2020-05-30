Target temporarily closes dozens of stores nationwide, including East Palo Alto location

Target announced Saturday night that it has temporarily closed dozens of stores throughout the country, including multiple Peninsula locations, following damage and looting at some of its stores nationwide amid protests in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by Minneapolis police on Monday, May 25.

Floyd died Monday after being pinned to the ground by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer. Bystanders captured video of the officer using his knee to pin down Floyd between his neck and head. Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.”

Local Target stores that have temporarily closed include ones in Mountain View, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and San Mateo. It's unclear when they will reopen. Most closures are in California, Minnesota, Texas and New York.

"We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country," according to a Target press release. "At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."

Protests continued nationwide on Saturday, including in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose. Thousands gathered in San Francisco, and as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, the protest was peaceful, with many protesters dropping to a knee in the streets while police officers stood by and watched.