News

Target temporarily closes dozens of stores nationwide, including East Palo Alto location

by Julia Brown / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sat, May 30, 2020, 10:44 pm
A customer walks by empty shelves of bath tissues at a Target in Mountain View on March 14. The Mountain View location is among those temporarily closing, according to a May 30 press release issued by the company. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Target announced Saturday night that it has temporarily closed dozens of stores throughout the country, including multiple Peninsula locations, following damage and looting at some of its stores nationwide amid protests in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by Minneapolis police on Monday, May 25.

Floyd died Monday after being pinned to the ground by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer. Bystanders captured video of the officer using his knee to pin down Floyd between his neck and head. Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.”

Local Target stores that have temporarily closed include ones in Mountain View, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and San Mateo. It's unclear when they will reopen. Most closures are in California, Minnesota, Texas and New York.

"We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country," according to a Target press release. "At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."

Protests continued nationwide on Saturday, including in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose. Thousands gathered in San Francisco, and as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, the protest was peaceful, with many protesters dropping to a knee in the streets while police officers stood by and watched.

In Oakland, where protests of Floyd's killing Friday night left more than 70 downtown businesses vandalized and/or looted, police were beefing up in preparation to respond to protesters Saturday night. By early Saturday night, there had been no reports of violence. San Jose, which also was the scene of a protest Friday night, had not experienced any problems as of early Saturday night.

Protests have been held in major cities throughout the country in the past week, with several turning violent.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Justice
East Palo Alto
2 hours ago
Justice, East Palo Alto
2 hours ago
If they put some bullets in some of these rioters and that will stop the rest.

peace
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
peace, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
We had to drive to the North Bay yesterday, and stopped at Target in Oakland. There were no problems. Oakland is a diverse and tolerant place. Usually troublemakers come from outside.

