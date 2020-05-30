Coronavirus weekend update: The latest COVID-19 news

The biggest news from this past week is the revised San Mateo County Health order that allows for the reopening of places of worship and in-store retail shopping.
Effective Monday, June 1, places of worship can hold religious services and funerals that limit attendance to 25% of a building's capacity — or up to 100 attendees, whichever is lower.
Retail stores can have customers inside with restrictions and safety measures implemented. Retail does not include personal services such as hair salons, nail salons and barbershops.
The new order also removes prior limitations on access and activities at county beaches. Beaches can operate normally as long as visitors adhere to social distancing and mask guidelines, according to a press release issued Friday.
Latest COVID-19 cases, deaths
Santa Clara County has recorded 2,707 cases of the coronavirus as of Friday, 14 of which were new, according to data posted Friday on the county's data dashboard. There was no change to the county's total of COVID-19 deaths, which has stood at 140 since Wednesday.
The latest hospital data shows 52 people are hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases as of Wednesday.
The gap between positive and negative test results continues to grow in the county. As of Friday, 71,037 tests were performed throughout the county, 3.8% returned positive. A majority of the tests — 67, 929 (or 956%) — returned negative results and 401 are pending results.
San Mateo County on Friday reported 43 more cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 2,104. The total number of deaths remains at 84. Forty-nine people were hospitalized as of Thursday.
Find comprehensive coverage of the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.
