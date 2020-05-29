PUBLIC AGENDA: Newell Road Bridge replacement project; parks commission priorities

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 1.

CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to consider approving the Final Environmental Impact Report for the replacement of Newell Road bridge and consider affordability requirements for the newly created Planned Housing Zone. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 1. View the full agenda here. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto, and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and by using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION … The commission is tentatively scheduled to discuss commission priorities and ad hoc committee assignments. The virtual meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 4. Information on how to participate will be posted when it becomes available.