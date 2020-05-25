Supervisors propose public dashboard tracking county's COVID-19 costs

Santa Clara County Supervisors Susan Ellenberg and Dave Cortese announced a proposal Wednesday to create a public dashboard tracking the county's costs accrued during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The dashboard, as proposed, would include breakdowns of expenses across about a half-dozen categories, including by board committee, county department, date, time and vendor.

The dashboard would also feature data on expenses that will be reimbursed through state or federal funds and costs incurred from modifying the county's shelter-in-place order.

"The post-COVID future will be a sobering one that will include hard decisions," Ellenberg said. "In order for those decisions to be responsible and well-informed, we first need a clear view of what has been spent to date, where we still need to spend, and what we can cut that will cause the least amount of harm."

Cortese and Ellenberg said they hope the dashboard can improve public awareness and transparency of the county's budget approval process next month.