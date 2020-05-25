News

Supervisors propose public dashboard tracking county's COVID-19 costs

Full board to consider plan on Tuesday

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, May 25, 2020, 8:48 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Santa Clara County Supervisors Susan Ellenberg and Dave Cortese announced a proposal Wednesday to create a public dashboard tracking the county's costs accrued during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The dashboard, as proposed, would include breakdowns of expenses across about a half-dozen categories, including by board committee, county department, date, time and vendor.

On May 4, members of the media visit a classroom where COVID-19 tests will be administered at James Lick High School in east San Jose, one of Santa Clara County's test sites. Photo by Lloyd Lee.

The dashboard would also feature data on expenses that will be reimbursed through state or federal funds and costs incurred from modifying the county's shelter-in-place order.

"The post-COVID future will be a sobering one that will include hard decisions," Ellenberg said. "In order for those decisions to be responsible and well-informed, we first need a clear view of what has been spent to date, where we still need to spend, and what we can cut that will cause the least amount of harm."

Cortese and Ellenberg said they hope the dashboard can improve public awareness and transparency of the county's budget approval process next month.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

"We are facing significant budget cuts for the next fiscal year," Cortese said. "We need to know where we are in COVID-19 related costs and spending so that we can plan for our future needs in supporting individuals and businesses who will still be impacted by coronavirus."

The county already has COVID-19-related dashboards for data on cases and deaths, hospital capacity, testing and long-term care facility capacity.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the dashboard's creation at its May 26 meeting, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Links for the audio and video streams of the meeting can be found here.

Find comprehensive coverage of the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Supervisors propose public dashboard tracking county's COVID-19 costs

Full board to consider plan on Tuesday

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, May 25, 2020, 8:48 am

Santa Clara County Supervisors Susan Ellenberg and Dave Cortese announced a proposal Wednesday to create a public dashboard tracking the county's costs accrued during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The dashboard, as proposed, would include breakdowns of expenses across about a half-dozen categories, including by board committee, county department, date, time and vendor.

The dashboard would also feature data on expenses that will be reimbursed through state or federal funds and costs incurred from modifying the county's shelter-in-place order.

"The post-COVID future will be a sobering one that will include hard decisions," Ellenberg said. "In order for those decisions to be responsible and well-informed, we first need a clear view of what has been spent to date, where we still need to spend, and what we can cut that will cause the least amount of harm."

Cortese and Ellenberg said they hope the dashboard can improve public awareness and transparency of the county's budget approval process next month.

"We are facing significant budget cuts for the next fiscal year," Cortese said. "We need to know where we are in COVID-19 related costs and spending so that we can plan for our future needs in supporting individuals and businesses who will still be impacted by coronavirus."

The county already has COVID-19-related dashboards for data on cases and deaths, hospital capacity, testing and long-term care facility capacity.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the dashboard's creation at its May 26 meeting, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Links for the audio and video streams of the meeting can be found here.

Find comprehensive coverage of the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.