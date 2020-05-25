News

Heat wave to last through Thursday

National Weather Service issues a heat advisory, temperatures could top 90 degrees

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, May 25, 2020, 1:37 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Hot weather is expected to linger in the Bay Area through Thursday, May 28. Stock image courtesy Pexels.com.

A heat wave expected to kick in late Monday morning for the Bay Area will linger through Thursday night, with record-setting temperatures possible, forecasters said.

The heat is expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the region and areas of the Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory has been issued for interior areas, which will see temperatures ranging from the 90s to 104 on the hottest days. Shoreline areas and the Santa Cruz County coast could warm to the upper 80s and lower 90s, forecasters said.

Downtown San Francisco can expect temperatures in the lower 80s while oceanfront areas will peak in the mid 70s. Other coastal areas should remain relatively mild, in the 70s to about 80 degrees, compared to inland areas.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s, which may limit the amount of typical overnight relief from the heat, the weather service said.

Comments

Resident
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago
Resident, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago
When these heat alerts come, we are normally told about the local cooling centres, where to go with A/C so that those vulnerable can spend the hottest part of the day somewhere cool.

Unfortunately, libraries, community centres, movie theaters, etc. are closed. Our vulnerable residents, particularly those without a/c will find the heat oppressive and it will lead to health emergencies.

We are only in May and our hottest temps are still in store for the summer. This is something that should be considered urgently.

