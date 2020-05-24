Arastradero Open Space Preserve parking lot reopens

The Arastradero Open Space Preserve in Palo Alto has reopened to vehicle access and parking, city officials said in a Saturday press release.
Physical distancing rules will still be in place for park visitors not in the same household and face coverings are "strongly" urged but not required, according to a news release.
Officials said the public should not report people walking, hiking, or running without a face covering. Drinking fountains at the preserve, located at 1530 Arastradero Road, remain closed and users are advised to bring water bottles.
Foothills Park and Baylands Open Space Preserves were reopened on May 6 to vehicular traffic on weekdays only. They will reopen on weekends as of May 30, the city said.
Social distancing at those locations is being enforced with the use of one-way trails, among other measures, and cars will be turned away if parking lots become full.
The city of Palo Alto closed the parking lots at its three open space preserves on March 25 to prevent crowds at the popular recreation areas.
Comments
Mayfield
4 hours ago
We went to Arastradero Saturday. The parking lot was full and more cars kept coming! Everybody's eager to stretch their legs and get some fresh air.
People on the trail were good, many had masks and almost everyone was social distancing.
Still, there were a lot of people and these days that makes me nervous. Hopefully, as more parks open there will be fewer people.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
People are obviously ready to get back to being outside rather than sheltering in their homes.
It is about time all parking lots were reopened to allow for more people to get out. Otherwise, the parking lots that are open and the surrounding streets will be overwhelmed with people trying to park. Math says that all those who want to hike can't park their cars in the same parking lot. Open the others and let us space ourselves out.
Community Center
2 hours ago
Oddly, the city kept the parking lot closed until now while allowing people to walk in without the city even posting one-directional signs on the narrow trails and without any signage even recommending people carry masks (and wear them when passing other users).
We need smart and effective health measures rather than vacillating from under responding to over responding and back again.
Outdoor areas can and should be open, and we should have requirements that protect users while not being overburdensome.
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
Yes, other cities are making crowded trails one-way to promote social distancing. This is a great idea, especially when certain loop routes are popular.