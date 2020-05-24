Arastradero Open Space Preserve parking lot reopens

The Arastradero Open Space Preserve in Palo Alto has reopened to vehicle access and parking, city officials said in a Saturday press release.

Physical distancing rules will still be in place for park visitors not in the same household and face coverings are "strongly" urged but not required, according to a news release.

Officials said the public should not report people walking, hiking, or running without a face covering. Drinking fountains at the preserve, located at 1530 Arastradero Road, remain closed and users are advised to bring water bottles.

Foothills Park and Baylands Open Space Preserves were reopened on May 6 to vehicular traffic on weekdays only. They will reopen on weekends as of May 30, the city said.

Social distancing at those locations is being enforced with the use of one-way trails, among other measures, and cars will be turned away if parking lots become full.