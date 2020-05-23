County's new coronavirus mobile testing van coming to Mountain View on Monday

In the past, the county has also been opaque about who is eligible to get tested and where those tests are administered, which Simitian said has added to the frustration. Some testing sites have been available only to those deemed essential workers and, during the early days of the outbreak, only to those showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection.

County supervisors and city officials throughout Santa Clara County have complained in recent weeks about the slow rate of testing. The widespread availability of tests is a mandatory benchmark for easing stay-at-home restrictions, yet the county has fallen well short of its immediate goal of 4,000 tests per day .

"We're finally getting some traction on testing," Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian said in a statement Friday. "It's not yet as much as I'd like to see, and it's certainly not as fast as I'd like to see, but it's progress."

The mobile testing unit will officially launch on Monday, May 25, and will be at the at the Mountain View Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment or paperwork is required, and the tests are free.

The Memorial Day testing event in Mountain View will be located at the aquatic center portion of the Mountain View Community Center, located at 201 S. Rengstorff Ave. More information is available at SccFreeTest.org .

The Planned Parenthood clinic on California Street in Mountain View is also expected to provide tests for the coronavirus in a partnership with the county. Testing at the clinic could start as early as June.

Simitian said the county is seeking to expand testing to permanent health centers in Mountain View as well, including El Camino Hospital. El Camino Healthcare District's board of directors agreed this week to spend $1 million on community-based COVID-19 testing for residents in the area. Up until now, the hospital has focused on testing its patients and staff.

Though anyone can get a test at the Memorial Day event, the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health is specifically encouraging anyone over the age of 60 or with pre-existing health conditions to get tested, along with those who know they have been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. People who have frequent contact with the public, including health care and food service workers, are being asked to get tested monthly, while those working in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities are asked to get tested every two weeks.

Public health officials say universal access to testing can slow the spread of the virus, as those who test positive can stay home and isolate themselves from others. Those who contract COVID-19 can be asymptomatic and show no signs of illness, adding to the need for an accurate test even for those who appear to be well.

County's new coronavirus mobile testing van coming to Mountain View on Monday

Department of Public Health encourages people over 60 years old, with pre-existing conditions to visit site