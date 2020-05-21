News

What's closed and what to do on Memorial Day during COVID-19

Most offices remain closed, but online services are available

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, May 21, 2020, 11:05 am
The city of Palo Alto's administrative office will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on May 25.

City services in Palo Alto will be limited on Memorial Day, but a virtual candlelight vigil will be held through Stanford University. Check out our list of what's closed, what services will be available, how transit agencies have modified schedules and what virtual events are scheduled to mark the federal holiday this Monday, May 25.

City services:

• Palo Alto libraries: All branches remain closed until further notice. Online services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org.

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices will be closed.

• Garbage pickup: Regular waste collection services will occur on May 25. The Hazardous Waste Station will remain closed until further notice.

• Police, fire: Emergency, patrol and dispatch services will remain operational. Records services will not be available.

Transportation

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a Sunday schedule on May 25. The Sunday schedule has not been adjusted since COVID-19. Face covering is required. For the weekend timetable, visit caltrain.com.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA will operate on a reduced Sunday/holiday schedule on May 25. Face covering is required. Fares are not being collected during this time. To see which routes are operational, visit vta.org.

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a Sunday schedule on May 25. For the updated weekend timetable, visit samtrans.com.

Federal, state offices:

• U.S. Postal Service: Postal Service facilities will be closed. There will be no residential or business deliveries except for Priority Mail Express. Normal delivery and pick-up services will resume May 26.

Virtual events

• Candlelight vigil: The Stanford University community is honoring alumni who have died while serving the U.S. military from the Spanish War to the present. Military veterans of Stanford University will read aloud the names of those who are honored on the plaques in Memorial Auditorium and in Memorial Court. Use the link at events.stanford.edu.

Do you want to see your Memorial Day event featured on this list? Send an email with a description of the event to editor@paweekly.com.

