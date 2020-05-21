What's closed and what to do on Memorial Day during COVID-19

• Police, fire: Emergency, patrol and dispatch services will remain operational. Records services will not be available.

Transportation

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a Sunday schedule on May 25. The Sunday schedule has not been adjusted since COVID-19. Face covering is required. For the weekend timetable, visit caltrain.com.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA will operate on a reduced Sunday/holiday schedule on May 25. Face covering is required. Fares are not being collected during this time. To see which routes are operational, visit vta.org.

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a Sunday schedule on May 25. For the updated weekend timetable, visit samtrans.com.

Federal, state offices:

• U.S. Postal Service: Postal Service facilities will be closed. There will be no residential or business deliveries except for Priority Mail Express. Normal delivery and pick-up services will resume May 26.

Virtual events

• Candlelight vigil: The Stanford University community is honoring alumni who have died while serving the U.S. military from the Spanish War to the present. Military veterans of Stanford University will read aloud the names of those who are honored on the plaques in Memorial Auditorium and in Memorial Court. Use the link at events.stanford.edu.

Do you want to see your Memorial Day event featured on this list? Send an email with a description of the event to editor@paweekly.com.