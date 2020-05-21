PUBLIC AGENDA: Hearings on amendment to law on e-cigarettes sales, proposed demolishment

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 26.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to continue its review of the fiscal year 2021 budget, including staff's new recommendations to reduce the infrastructure budget and restore some of the previously proposed cuts to public safety and community services. The virtual meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto, and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and by using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will hear an update on school operations during COVID-19 and planning for the fall; and discuss the district's budget, results from the 2019-20 CalSCHLS (Healthy Kids) survey and schematic designs for renovation projects at Gunn and Palo Alto high schools, among other items. The virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/94997346242 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to hold a virtual meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 28.