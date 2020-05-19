Arts

Annual 'Pear Slices' showcase goes digital

Collection of new short plays by Pear Playwrights Guild now available to stream

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, May 19, 2020, 12:31 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

"Pear Slices," the yearly showcase of short plays written by members of the Pear Playwrights Guild, is a cherished tradition by local theater lovers — a chance to catch brand new, original work offered in eclectic, bite-sized snippets. This year, of course, a live theatrical production is not in the cards for "Pear Slices," so Mountain View's Pear Theatre is instead offering a filmed presentation (recorded live, with performers and crew interacting remotely via video) and streaming online, available for a suggested donation of $10-$30 (go to thepear.org/season-18 to gain access). Patrons who donate $30 or more will also have access to other "backstage pass" materials. This year's festival is running May 15-June 14.

This year's slate includes Barry Slater's "Beach Memories" and "Sunday Morning," Bridgette Dutta Portman's "Exposure," Megan Maugheri's "Glinda, the Middle-Aged Witch" and "The Bad Good Planet," Peggy Powell's "Business Class" and Paul Braverman's "Deuce Cooper: Goodbye, Tuesday Ruby" and "Deep State Blues."

