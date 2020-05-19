Annual 'Pear Slices' showcase goes digital

Slideshow Tess Middlebrook and Ariel Aronica portray a mother and teen daughter in conflict in the comedy "Stella Wind," a play in 2017's "Pear Slices" by The Pear Theatre. The company's 2020 showcase of short plays will be presented online through June 14. Photo by Stephanie Crowley. Previous Next

"Pear Slices," the yearly showcase of short plays written by members of the Pear Playwrights Guild, is a cherished tradition by local theater lovers — a chance to catch brand new, original work offered in eclectic, bite-sized snippets. This year, of course, a live theatrical production is not in the cards for "Pear Slices," so Mountain View's Pear Theatre is instead offering a filmed presentation (recorded live, with performers and crew interacting remotely via video) and streaming online, available for a suggested donation of $10-$30 (go to thepear.org/season-18 to gain access). Patrons who donate $30 or more will also have access to other "backstage pass" materials. This year's festival is running May 15-June 14.

This year's slate includes Barry Slater's "Beach Memories" and "Sunday Morning," Bridgette Dutta Portman's "Exposure," Megan Maugheri's "Glinda, the Middle-Aged Witch" and "The Bad Good Planet," Peggy Powell's "Business Class" and Paul Braverman's "Deuce Cooper: Goodbye, Tuesday Ruby" and "Deep State Blues."