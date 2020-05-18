 Santa Clara County to allow curbside retail pickups starting Friday | News | Palo Alto Online |

Santa Clara County to allow curbside retail pickups starting Friday

County joins other parts of state in transitioning to next phase of pandemic recovery

A car drives across University Avenue in Palo Alto on May 14. Santa Clara County leaders said on May 18 that stores can provide curbside pickup of merchandise starting on May 22. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Book shops, clothing stores and other businesses in Santa Clara County that allow storefront pickup can start reopening Friday, provided they can limit their employee count and demonstrate their compliance with social-distancing rules, county leaders announced Monday.

With the amended order, Santa Clara County joined the wave of Bay Area counties beginning the transition into the second phase of reopening of the economy, consistent with recent guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

San Mateo County announced last Friday that it is allowing retailers such as book stores, florists, clothing stores and toy stores to operate with curbside pickup, effective today (May 18). Retailers in San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and Contra Costa counties also resumed operations today, subject to curbside mandates and social-distancing restrictions.

In Santa Clara County, any retailers that can provide curbside service will have to limit their employee count to one employee per 300 square feet of space, under the new order. In addition, they will have to fill out a new five-page protocol sheet, detailing what they have done to prevent coronavirus transmission. They will also have to post a sheet for visitors that lists their safety measures and a county-issued "COVID-19 Prepared" certificate.

"We want people to know what the business has done to be compliant with these protocols so that folks feel safe and are safe in entering those facilities and conducting business, and employees feel safe around working there," County Counsel James Williams said during a Monday press conference announcing the changes.

The order also allows car parades, as well as the reopening of outdoor museums, outdoor historical sites and publicly accessible gardens, Williams said.

The Monday order represents the county's first easing of shelter-in-place restrictions since May 4, when construction work was permitted to resume and gardeners were allowed to go back to work. In the two weeks since then, the county has not seen an increase in cases, suggesting that it is safe to further relax the shelter-in-place restrictions that had been in effect since March 17.

Dr. Sara Cody, the county's public health officer, said the decision was driven by data. The number of new cases in the county is stable and has been decreasing, she said, "significantly reducing the doubling time for new cases." She noted that Santa Clara County started with more cases than any county in the state but today accounts for just 3% of California cases.

Cody said the number of patients requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 has been consistently trending down and that the hospitals have the beds and the staffing they need to "take care of any patient in any need."

And while the county remains far from its goal of 4,000 tests per day, Cody noted that its testing shortfall has significantly decreased. While in early April, the county was usually doing fewer than 600 tests per day, on one recent day the number of tests was up around 1,600. The positivity rate of tests has dropped from 9% in early April to 1% to 1.5% these days, which Cody said is a "very significant improvement."

"With this progress, we can now take another step forward in gradually reopening," Cody said.

Even though Santa Clara is one of the last counties in the Bay Area to begin reopening businesses, county leaders pushed back against the notion that they were pressured to relax the shelter-in-place because other parts of the state are moving faster. When asked about that, Williams and Cody pointed to the fact that the county's last modification to the health order came two weeks ago. Because the incubation period for COVID-19 is about 14 days, the county waited this long to see the effects of the May 4 order.

The fact that cases have continued to decline and that hospital capacity remains robust prompted the decision to further relax restrictions, Cody said. An increase in testing and contact tracing capacity also contributed to the decision.

"The big picture is, of course we want to move as quickly as we can as there are significant health harms with the social and economic disruption, but we have to be able to look at our data to understand whether we have the headroom to take that next step," Cody said. "I think here in Santa Clara County we have the headroom. Not a lot, but we probably have more headroom here than many, many, many other places."

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

Comments

Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
10 hours ago

Ambiguous wording. What exactly is a business? Is it just retail business or can other businesses that do not interact with the public also operate? Some people are having a hard time working from home where there is always family and distractions, and need to get back to the quiet of their office.

Posted by TimR
a resident of Downtown North
8 hours ago

Why can't these additional categories of businesses just follow whatever rules hardware stores, bicycle shops, grocery stores, ice cream stores, pharmacies, etc, have been following all along? Why are there special new rules for additional businesses allowed to sell only curbside? I mean, right now I can go into Palo Alto bicycles and buy a new tire, but I can't go into Fleet Feet and buy some new running shoes (that one's in Menlo Park, but same idea). It really makes logical no sense.

Posted by YP
a resident of Crescent Park
8 hours ago



Scary how an unelected official like Sara Cody has so much power to decide who can earn a living. The arbitrariness of what is essential vs non-essential business is ridiculous . Give every business guidelines on how to open and allow people to come into stores.

Why can I go into a mosh pit of costco, home depot, whole foods and not a small shop on University Avenue if they follow the same guidelines? How can you justify allowing thousands of people entering large stores and shuttering smaller businesses all together?

Seems illegal and unconstitutional , hopefully our courts well provide some sanity and slap the hands of overreach on our lives by elected or an in this case UNelected officials.




Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago

A sudden change of heart? A coincidence? Pressure put on the medical spokesperson from SCC officials?

They cynic in me is very much tempted to say that SCC just figured out that they would be losing sales dollars to San Mateo, Santa Cruz and other counties if they were doing retail and SCC residents were driving to spend, spend, spend elsewhere and taking tax dollars with them.

But then, cynicism and the truth could be closer than we think.

Posted by Anonymous
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
5 hours ago

It’s really sad how Amazon is the big winnet.

Posted by Anonymous
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
5 hours ago

Posted by resident
a resident of Downtown North
4 hours ago

Georgia has reopened for business, including high-risk business like restaurants and salons. I hope they win this huge gamble and don't see a surge in fatalities. We should find out soon enough. If it doesn't work out so well for them, I am glad that California is being much more cautious. Web Link

Posted by Insider/Outsider
a resident of Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago

Have no faith Cody is following the science. The curve is flattening because of shelter in place. Once It is relaxed infections rise. What’s missing? Where is the testing and is the infrastructure in place for contact tracing? Again, social distancing is what has flattened the curve.

Posted by Chris
a resident of University South
1 hour ago

YR.

Cody's powers are clearly spelled out in the law. What court do you thing you could find to overturn the law in the middle of the pandemic?

If you think it is scary how much power an unelected official like Cody has, how do you feel about the amount of power an elected official like Trump has. Frankly, I would rather put my life in Cody's hands.

