PUBLIC AGENDA: Hearings on amendment to law on e-cigarettes sales, proposed demolishment

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 18.

COUNCIL APPOINTED OFFICERS COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the evaluation process for requests for proposal submittals relating to internal auditing. The virtual meeting will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 18.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to consider changing the methodology that the city uses for traffic analysis to comply with Senate Bill 743 and amending the city's ordinance restricting sales of electronic cigarettes and flavored tobacco. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 18. View the full agenda here. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto, and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and by using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission will hear an update on the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic; discuss actions related to the 2020 Sustainability and Climate Action Plan; discuss how leaked natural gas is accounted for in measuring greenhouse emissions; and consider a recommendation that the City Council approve the proposed operating and capital budgets for the Utilities Department. The virtual meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20. View the full agenda here. The meeting will be broadcast at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto, and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to review a proposal to demolish a commercial building at 3585 El Camino Road and construct a three-story mixed-use project with office spaces and three residential units; consider a proposal to demolish a commercial building at 486 Hamilton Ave. and build a three-story mixed-use project with retail, office space and four residential units; and consider a proposal for three new bus stops at Stanford Research Park. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26 and midpenmedia.org. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 21. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 970 0651 0481.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hold a virtual meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 21.