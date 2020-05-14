Walgreens to shutter downtown Palo Alto store next month

The Walgreens store in downtown Palo Alto will permanently close in June as part of a nationwide strategy to cut costs, the company announced.

The store at 300 University Ave. reopened in 2010, following a July 2007 arson that forced the prior building to get demolished.

According to company spokeswoman Alexandra Brown, the downtown pharmacy's last day of business will be June 9. Prescription files will automatically transfer to the Walgreens at 2605 Middlefield Road, in the Midtown neighborhood, Brown said in a statement.

Pharmacy patients will receive a letter providing more information about the prescription records, Brown said. The company also plans to transfer most of the employees at the University Avenue store to other area stores.

"Please be assured that the community will remain well served by Walgreens," Brown said in a statement.

The closure will leave a gaping vacancy in a prominent downtown corner of University and Bryant avenues at a time when many other retailers are struggling to stay afloat in the midst of an economic shutdown. But unlike other downtown retailers, Walgreens had planned to shutter the University store well before the pandemic.

Brown said the store's upcoming closure is part of the cost management program that the company announced last year, which seeks to "accelerate the ongoing transformation of our business, enable investments in key areas and to become a more efficient enterprise." As part of the effort, Walgreens is closing 200 stores throughout the nation.

Brown noted that the closures represent less than 3% of the company's stores and "given that we have multiple locations in many markets, we anticipate minimal disruption to customers and patients."

---

