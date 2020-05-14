 Walgreens to shutter downtown Palo Alto store next month | News | Palo Alto Online |

News

Uploaded: Thu, May 14, 2020, 9:28 am

Walgreens to shutter downtown Palo Alto store next month

Prescription files will automatically transfer to company's Midtown location

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

The Walgreens store in downtown Palo Alto will permanently close in June as part of a nationwide strategy to cut costs, the company announced.

The store at 300 University Ave. reopened in 2010, following a July 2007 arson that forced the prior building to get demolished.

According to company spokeswoman Alexandra Brown, the downtown pharmacy's last day of business will be June 9. Prescription files will automatically transfer to the Walgreens at 2605 Middlefield Road, in the Midtown neighborhood, Brown said in a statement.

Pharmacy patients will receive a letter providing more information about the prescription records, Brown said. The company also plans to transfer most of the employees at the University Avenue store to other area stores.

"Please be assured that the community will remain well served by Walgreens," Brown said in a statement.

The closure will leave a gaping vacancy in a prominent downtown corner of University and Bryant avenues at a time when many other retailers are struggling to stay afloat in the midst of an economic shutdown. But unlike other downtown retailers, Walgreens had planned to shutter the University store well before the pandemic.

Brown said the store's upcoming closure is part of the cost management program that the company announced last year, which seeks to "accelerate the ongoing transformation of our business, enable investments in key areas and to become a more efficient enterprise." As part of the effort, Walgreens is closing 200 stores throughout the nation.

Brown noted that the closures represent less than 3% of the company's stores and "given that we have multiple locations in many markets, we anticipate minimal disruption to customers and patients."

Comments

Posted by TimR
a resident of Downtown North
33 minutes ago

Walgreens also has a "Community Pharmacy" on Alma near the old North Face store. I don't know what the deal with that is (I use CVS), but it looks like a more convenient alternative than the Middlefield location for getting prescriptions.

Posted by A Major Loss
a resident of University South
24 minutes ago

I frequent Walgreens for lunch (a bag of potato chips & a Snickers) and will miss the ease of accessibility it provides.

Posted by Liveability
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 minutes ago

Another nail in the coffin of liveability in Palo Alto for residents and a victory for the office-park-takeover majority on the city council. It's expensive to be there with all the office denizens as it is, and worse when they aren't clogging the roads to get there. In the meantime, residents don't go to downtown from many parts of town anymore because of it, so they haven't got the regular base of customers. The only business we frequent down there anymore is the hardware store and only because it's right off of Alma.

Posted by Joe
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 minutes ago

Businesses like Walgreens make decisions like closing stores based on financial calculations. Would be interesting to know what exactly is driving the decision to close this store.

It would not be hard to believe that as the number of offices increases that pharmacies traditionally catering to residential communities find themselves seeing less businesses. Or is it the disruptive power of the Internet allowing people to purchase the kinds of products online that they might have historically purchased from businesses like Walgreens?

Unfortunately, this kind of information rarely seems to be made available to the public.

