 In-person class twice a week? School district eyes hybrid model this fall | News | Palo Alto Online |

News

Uploaded: Wed, May 13, 2020, 9:37 am

In-person class twice a week? School district eyes hybrid model this fall

Summer school to be taught online, will start in July

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, Palo Alto Online has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.
An empty classroom at Gunn High School in Palo Alto on April 3. Palo Alto Unified is leaning toward starting the next school year as scheduled in August. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

When Palo Alto Unified middle and high schools reopen this fall, students could be attending school in person twice a week and learning remotely three days a week.

School district staff presented a draft bell schedule for the secondary during Tuesday's school board meeting. Two groups of students would alternate coming to campus for seven-block periods Monday through Thursday, with each class meeting once a week in person. On Friday, all teachers would be on campuses while students learn from home. Students' work would be graded and attendance would be taken.

While not set in stone — and there is not yet a draft plan for elementary schools — the hybrid schedule provides a first glimpse at what Palo Alto schools might look like when they're allowed to reopen. It reflects a transition "out of crisis learning and into a new type of learning altogether," Associate Superintendent of Educational Services Sharon Ofek said at the May 12 board meeting.

The district is leaning toward starting the next school year as scheduled in August, Superintendent Don Austin said.

"While that's not a promise, it is a repositioning of a thought we had earlier that maybe delaying made sense," he said. "Absent some hard, concrete reason to push back we will likely stick with either our current date or at the latest, a couple weeks (later)."

District officials are meeting with the teachers union this Thursday, May 14, to discuss issues that will need to be negotiated if schools reopen in a blended learning model.

All summer school courses will be online, the district announced Tuesday, and will start later than usual, in July. The district pushed the start of summer school back to give students and families a break from screen time, Ofek said.

Elementary school students will have an additional 10 hours of remote access to tutors for summer school as well as an online social-emotional learning program (which will also be available to middle school students).

High school students will have access to a credit recovery program over the summer. High schoolers who have already signed up to take Living Skills and economics classes this summer will be able to take them online.

The district is also developing for the summer an online version of Extended School Year Services, specialized instruction for special education students, but holding out hope that some of it could be offered in person, Ofek said. Parents of special needs children voiced concerns during Tuesday's meeting that the district's current distance learning offerings are not meeting their children's needs or stipulations in their Individualized Education Plans. Special education staff are also "very concerned about some of the learning regression and the barriers to Zoom video conferences when it comes to having individualized instruction" for students, Ofek said.

Board President Todd Collins suggested the district consult with public health leaders to see if small classes of special-education students could safely meet in person over the summer.

"These kids are in many ways the hardest kids we have to teach and they struggle the hardest to learn and their parents struggle the hardest to teach them," he said.

The school district will be seeking public input on reopening plans during Austin's [go.pausd.org/backstage-webinar. weekly live webinar on Monday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m. People will be able to ask questions and give feedback in real time.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by Yes
a resident of Palo Verde
48 minutes ago

Where would teachers’ kids be when they’re not in school but their parents are?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Pat
a resident of Walter Hays School
2 minutes ago

That is a good point about the teachers' children. Especially elementary. Closed elementary schools cause many problems for the families of those children.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are giving $100,000 to each of their eight favorite restaurants
By Elena Kadvany | 65 comments | 31,710 views

Should you read the comments?
By Sherry Listgarten | 40 comments | 2,358 views

Premarital and Couples: The Resiliency of Bridges
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,035 views

Help Our Local Restaurants Help Needy Residents
By Steve Levy | 1 comment | 1,556 views

When will this end?
By Diana Diamond | 10 comments | 902 views

View all local blogs
 