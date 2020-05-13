 'Every seat outside would help.' Cities consider closing streets to traffic to make space for struggling restaurants | News | Palo Alto Online |

News

Uploaded: Wed, May 13, 2020, 9:46 am

'Every seat outside would help.' Cities consider closing streets to traffic to make space for struggling restaurants

Restaurants, residents push elected officials to think creatively to spur recovery

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, Palo Alto Online has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.
Palo Alto is one of several local cities where restaurants and residents are pushing elected officials to temporarily close downtown streets to traffic. Photo by Sammy Dallal.

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

Cities up and down the Midpeninsula are considering temporarily closing their downtown streets to traffic to give restaurants and other businesses more outdoor space to safely serve customers when they're allowed to reopen.

The cities, including Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Mountain View, Redwood City, San Carlos and San Mateo, are at various stages of decision-making: In a few scenarios, leaders are entertaining concrete proposals, while in others, grassroots community discussions haven't yet been formally taken up by elected officials.

For restaurants, additional seating and space to reassure diners that eating out is safe could mean the difference between surviving or folding during this next phase of the shutdown.

"Every seat outside would help," said Michael Ekwall, co-owner of La Bodeguita del Medio on California Avenue in Palo Alto. "Even at 50% capacity, it will be an incredible challenge to be profitable."

In new guidance that Gov. Gavin Newsom released on Tuesday, the state recommended that restaurants "prioritize" outdoor seating when their local jurisdictions meet the criteria for reopening. Newsom noted in a press conference that outdoor seating naturally allows for "greater distribution of airflow," while inside, ventilation could pose a potential risk.

"Restaurants can expand their outdoor seating, and alcohol offerings in those areas, if they comply with local laws and regulations," the guidance states.

The state isn't mandating specific capacity levels, but for many restaurants, reconfiguring their dining rooms to ensure tables are 6 feet apart will significantly reduce the number of people they can serve.

In Menlo Park, the idea of closing streets was sparked by a request from the owner of Cafe Zoe to use street parking to serve customers once the cafe is allowed to reopen. Council member Ray Mueller further proposed closing Santa Cruz Avenue and potentially other city streets to traffic. He worked with Council member Betsy Nash to bring forward a request on Tuesday night to temporarily close Santa Cruz and several side streets. They also proposed the city create a "streamlined permit process" to temporarily allow restaurants and retail stores to serve customers and sell goods in the closed streets and for restaurants to also use their designated off-street parking spaces to serve food and drinks.

In an interview before the meeting, Mueller said he hoped closing the streets would help people feel more comfortable patronizing local businesses.

"You want to allow that recovery to take place," he said.

The Menlo Park council members didn't take any action on the plan on Tuesday; City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson agreed to look at the traffic impacts and evaluate concerns raised by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District before bringing a more detailed plan back to the council at a later date, tentatively set for May 26. In a letter sent earlier that day, Harold Schapelhouman, chief of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, said the district saw "no significant challenges" to the proposed Santa Cruz Avenue closure pilot program so long as the city worked with the fire district to coordinate fire response and prevention plans, create a plan for potential safety problems, create emergency fire access points with removable bollards and other steps.

Mountain View Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga said city staff is "actively exploring" temporarily closing Castro Street to traffic, an idea that's drawn interest in the community over the years.

"The social distancing requirements of COVID-19 makes this an opportune time for us to try this concept," she wrote in an email. "Overall, we are looking at this COVID-19 situation as an opportunity to revisit many of the ways we operate.

Redwood City is in the early stages of considering allowing restaurants and retail stores to use sidewalks, private parking lots and streets for outdoor dining and retail sales, including in downtown, Communications Manager Jennifer Yamaguma said.

"Staff are evaluating what a program might entail, balancing the need for economic vitality while ensuring the health and safety of our community," she wrote.

In Palo Alto, the City Council has not yet formally taken up a proposal to close University Avenue and California Avenue, but staff has been discussing the idea in recent weeks in virtual roundtables with local restaurant and business owners. Palo Alto is already temporarily limiting vehicle access on certain streets to give residents more space to walk, bike and run while complying with social distancing requirements. (Redwood City has done the same on 10 streets as part of a pilot "Slow Streets" program. In Oakland, 74 miles of city streets have been closed to through traffic.)

Palo Alto Mayor Adrian Fine said he supports the idea of closing main thoroughfares to traffic, saying, "There's never been a better time to try it." The usual argument against doing so, particularly on University — that it would intensify traffic on side streets and neighborhoods — doesn't carry as much weight when traffic has dropped significantly during the shelter-in-place order, he said. Fine has been discussing related ideas with City Manager Ed Shikada — including turning parking space on University Avenue into parklets and allowing more than one business -- such as a pop-up or food truck -- to share existing restaurant space. Fine said he is "totally supportive of experimenting with this stuff."

But with the City Council devoting much of its time to mitigating a nearly $40-million budget shortfall and continuing to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, Fine said the proposal to close downtown streets is not high on the city's priority list.

"Is it a great opportunity? Yes, but it's also not the absolute top priority right now. That's really our budgeting and health crises," he said.

Council member Alison Cormack also supports the idea and pointed to the fact that the city already closes part of California Avenue to traffic on Sundays for the farmers market.

"I think we've already proven that it can work," she said.

She also floated the idea of making California a one-way street, with additional outdoor seating on one side.

"My one concern is that the overriding objective of the health order is that we remain sheltering in place," she said. "I don't want us to open this up until it's safe to do so and doesn't constitute a gathering, but I think it's a great idea, COVID-19 or not, in terms of activating some of these spaces."

Restaurant owners are supportive of the proposal and hope their elected officials take action sooner than later.

"The crisis -- we're in it now," said Ekwall, who's facing major losses as a staff of just five people, including him, runs takeout service at La Bodeguita. "We will still be in it later, but now is when people really need help."

"You need to get parklets going and fast," Greg St. Claire, who owns Nola in downtown Palo Alto as well as restaurants in Redwood City, Portola Valley and San Carlos, wrote to the Palo Alto City Council in late April. He described a prohibitively difficult business environment in Palo Alto that predated the coronavirus, hoping the council would grasp and respond to the "economic reality we are facing."

For Oren's Hummus on University Avenue, which seats 49 people inside a small, narrow dining room during normal circumstances, additional outdoor seating would help sustain the business, co-owner Mistie Cohen said.

"This wouldn't be something we would want as a long-term solution, but I do believe for at least the next few months, it would be a great idea that would greatly support many restaurants," she said.

She also suggested the city create outdoor "picnic" events that would allow restaurants to serve or deliver food to local parks. Cormack also envisioned allowing food trucks to operate in local parks.

Guillaume Bienaime, who owns Zola on Bryant Street in downtown Palo Alto, said building parklets in front of restaurants would be great — as long as the city created a template with preselected plans, colors and fees to avoid a protracted permitting process. Zola has been closed since March, and Bienaime has been pressing the city to embrace creative ideas to help his and other restaurants recover.

"I believe we are going to see a radical change in consumer habits for the next couple of years," he wrote to the council in late April. "And we should have radical responses in order to maintain small business and a vibrant community."

Fine said he wants the city to use this time to reimagine the difficult path small businesses must take to open and succeed in Palo Alto. Retail requirements, signage and parking regulations, planning code and other requirements should all be on the table, he said.

"Our Palo Alto process has gotten out of control and our businesses are suffering because of it," Fine said. "I hope we can find some silver lining in this catastrophe for our business community, that in Palo Alto we re-evaluate and really swing the pendulum back to a more business-friendly community."

In several local cities, NextDoor pages and city council inboxes have been flooded with emails from residents who want to see their downtowns closed to traffic. Others remained concerned about the potential traffic impact.

"The loss of parking would impact the neighborhoods close to downtown where the displaced cars would fill the streets (which are often narrower, and full parking presents safety hazards by limiting emergency vehicle access)," Menlo Park resident Lynn Smolik wrote in an email to Mueller. "Hopefully the situation necessitating social distancing will be resolved before any hardscape changes could be made."

Many residents, however, have thrown their support behind the idea.

"We are in unprecedented times," Liz Laffont wrote to the Menlo Park City Council last week, urging them to adopt the street closures. "Changes have hit us, and we must adapt more swiftly and with more creativity than ever before."

Embarcadero Media staff writer Kate Bradshaw contributed to this article.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

19 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Midtown
1 hour ago

Noisy indoor restaurants are a breeding ground for all airborne viruses. There are a lot less cars on the street these days. We may as well let restaurants and pedestrians use that space and enjoy the smog-free air.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by A Bad Idea
a resident of Downtown North
1 hour ago

This measure will only create more parking & traffic gridlock in areas not designated for 'pedestrian only' usage.

Have you ever been to one of those pedestrian (no pun intended) 'street fairs' that are held on just about every local main street during the summer?

That will give you an idea of what happens when streets are closed off to traffic. For those with other errands to run (as well as attendees), having to park blocks away is the end result & residents in the adjacent neighborhoods tend to get PO'd.

One blessing of the COVID-19 mandates...most likely, no street fairs will be held this summer which is terrific news because 'if you've been to one, you've been to them all' & most of the stuff being peddled is not that great at all.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Anonymous
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
48 minutes ago

This deserves careful consideration, maybe a way to set it up temporarily as a test for two years.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
40 minutes ago

This should be done, I am in great favor of the idea.

I also think that hand in glove ways to help people park near the downtown areas should be implemented. The color zones, and ambiguous parking restrictions don't help. We should simplify parking so that parking in all lots and garages can be used rather than city streets.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Anon
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
34 minutes ago

It is worth thinking about. Assuming that we actually care about preserving the restaurants that we have. They are already all too expensive for me now, anyway, and I don't see any way to bring back affordable restaurants.

Mainly, I don't see how to make it work, though, because there are (or were) too many homeless, mentally ill, substance abusers wandering the sidewalks. There needs to be a plan to keep the mentally confused physically-distanced from diners, or, it won't work. Space would have to be assigned to/rented to restaurants, making the space temporarily private.

The public owns the sidewalks and streets -- we also have to make sure that legally, the restaurants don't become -entitled- to it. 100% I don't want to privatize the sidewalks and streets.

It is an interesting concept, but, please don't think it will be legally or logistically simple.


Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Paly alums
a resident of Leland Manor/Garland Drive
26 minutes ago

Great idea! Weather dependent, obviously. Lets give it a quick trial through the fall.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by commonsense
a resident of St. Claire Gardens
12 minutes ago

The timing couldn't be better to test this out and either implement long term or shut the door on this idea once and for all. It's also a great opportunity for the council to step up and prove they can get something done quickly. If this has to go through the normal process it will be 2022 before anything happens. So, CC, can you rise to the occasion?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are giving $100,000 to each of their eight favorite restaurants
By Elena Kadvany | 65 comments | 31,710 views

Should you read the comments?
By Sherry Listgarten | 40 comments | 2,358 views

Premarital and Couples: The Resiliency of Bridges
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,035 views

Help Our Local Restaurants Help Needy Residents
By Steve Levy | 1 comment | 1,556 views

When will this end?
By Diana Diamond | 10 comments | 902 views

View all local blogs
 