 Police arrest man for throwing rock at women, exposing himself | News | Palo Alto Online |

News

Uploaded: Tue, May 12, 2020, 1:25 pm

Police arrest man for throwing rock at women, exposing himself

A woman and her mother were assaulted at soccer complex

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, Palo Alto Online has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto police arrested a man who allegedly threw rocks at two women and then exposed himself to them near the Mayfield Soccer Complex on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they received a report at about 2 p.m. about a man who harassed two women who were waiting to use a restroom at the soccer complex, which is located at 2650 El Camino Real near Page Mill Road. When they responded, they learned that the man, who was standing between the restrooms with a bicycle, began to talk to the women. He became increasingly threatening and at one point grabbed a few baseball-sized rocks and threw one at the women, missing them, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The man then allegedly pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals while touching himself, police said. He went into the bathroom, came out a few minutes later and left the area on the bicycle.

Police said one of the women was in her 50s, while the other was her mother, who is in her 70s. Shortly after the altercation, officers found the man matching the description provided to them at the intersection of El Camino and Curtner Avenue, about a mile south of the soccer complex. They determined that he had assaulted the women and notified Santa Clara County Adult Protective Services to inform them that one of the people involved was an elderly person targeted in a crime.

The 39-year-old Palo Alto resident was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, criminal threats, which are all felonies, and indecent exposure, a misdemeanor.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Editor's note: The Weekly's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. See our guidelines here.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are giving $100,000 to each of their eight favorite restaurants
By Elena Kadvany | 31 comments | 14,869 views

What’s wrong with this picture? PA city manager earns more than the president!
By Diana Diamond | 41 comments | 5,897 views

Colleges still accepting applications
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 2,729 views

Spotting non-false fabrications in the news: Coronavirus-Origins as example
By Douglas Moran | 12 comments | 2,554 views

Should you read the comments?
By Sherry Listgarten | 34 comments | 1,873 views

View all local blogs
 