Police arrest man for throwing rock at women, exposing himself

Palo Alto police arrested a man who allegedly threw rocks at two women and then exposed himself to them near the Mayfield Soccer Complex on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they received a report at about 2 p.m. about a man who harassed two women who were waiting to use a restroom at the soccer complex, which is located at 2650 El Camino Real near Page Mill Road. When they responded, they learned that the man, who was standing between the restrooms with a bicycle, began to talk to the women. He became increasingly threatening and at one point grabbed a few baseball-sized rocks and threw one at the women, missing them, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The man then allegedly pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals while touching himself, police said. He went into the bathroom, came out a few minutes later and left the area on the bicycle.

Police said one of the women was in her 50s, while the other was her mother, who is in her 70s. Shortly after the altercation, officers found the man matching the description provided to them at the intersection of El Camino and Curtner Avenue, about a mile south of the soccer complex. They determined that he had assaulted the women and notified Santa Clara County Adult Protective Services to inform them that one of the people involved was an elderly person targeted in a crime.

The 39-year-old Palo Alto resident was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, criminal threats, which are all felonies, and indecent exposure, a misdemeanor.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Editor's note: The Weekly's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. See our guidelines here.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.