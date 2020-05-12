 Once a recommendation, face masks are now a requirement in Palo Alto | News | Palo Alto Online |

Uploaded: Tue, May 12, 2020, 9:21 am

Once a recommendation, face masks are now a requirement in Palo Alto

City Council approves order mandating face coverings for most public activities

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto will require everyone to wear face coverings when entering businesses, stores, health care facilities or taking public transportation under a law that the City Council passed on Monday night.

The law, which the council unanimously approved, also applies to people going to work, preparing or selling food and walking through building common areas such as hallways, stairways, elevators and parking facilities. It does not apply to people out for a walk or engaging in exercise activities such as running or biking.

In adopting the law, the council joined a handful of other Bay Area cities that have adopted local laws that exceed Santa Clara County's regulations. San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin and San Francisco counties require face coverings, with violations punishable as misdemeanors. Santa Clara County has stopped short of making them a requirement but is "strongly recommending" their use.

Dr. Sara Cody, the county's health officer, had said that she believes an order to wear face coverings would be difficult to enforce and that she believes people will wear them voluntarily.

In adopting the new requirement, Palo Alto is following the lead of Cupertino, Fremont and Milpitas, all of which had recently adopted their own local orders requiring a face covering. In each case, a failure to wear a mask can result in an administrative citation.

The proposal to require masks was championed by Councilwoman Liz Kniss, who argued last week and again on Monday that the Santa Clara County order hasn't gone far enough. Councilwoman Lydia Kou agreed and suggested that requiring face coverings could help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We have seen gatherings in parks, especially on weekends, whenever the weather is nice. … If they're going to be sitting in parks or going to open spaces or have gatherings, then they need to have their masks on. Because this is exactly how it will be transmitted," Kou said.

While the council was unanimous, the public was split on the issue. Some called the measure reasonable while others suggested it's unnecessary.

"Since the County doesn't require masks in public, I really wonder why the City Council thinks they know better?" resident Tim Diebert asked in an email. "What science is this being based on?"

Santa Clara County already requires masks for people who visit "essential businesses," Diebert noted. And when he is out doing errands, the very few people who are out are already maintaining the county order, he wrote.

Dr. Ian Rogers, a clinical assistant professor at Stanford University, also suggested that the county order is sufficient and any "broad, general face-covering order in Palo Alto is completely unnecessary."

"There is no need for face coverings when outside one's home to go for a brief walk, check one's mail, etc., assuming that appropriate social distancing is maintained if one should happen to encounter another person while doing so," Rogers wrote. "I am not going to put a mask on my children when they play by themselves in the garden, for instance."

Matt Smuts, pastor at Grace Lutheran Church, said he was concerned about "the image of faith communities leading worship online with face masks on."

"Seems it might cause people to be additionally alarmed," Smuts told the council Monday. "I'm wondering if this would be beneficial to helping people be calm at a time of shelter-in-place. I'm wondering if this might be too broad a blanket."

But resident Nancy Wagner said she believes a local mask mandate is warranted. She said during a recent visit to House of Bagels, she found employees were not wearing masks. When she asked the manager about it, he told her that masks were "optional."

"Basically not required, so they're not bothering. … I understand that Santa Clara County has made face masks optional, but the city of Palo Alto can do better," Wagner wrote.

The council's vote authorizes City Manager Ed Shikada to issue an order on Tuesday mandating face coverings. The order will take effect on Wednesday, City Attorney Molly Stump said. Both Stump and Shikada warned, however, that the city does not have the resources to enforce the ban.

Stump urged the council to "be realistic" about the new mandate.

"This is an issue that people in the community should be talking to each other about," Stump said. "Because we don't have sufficient city staff to be responding to little gatherings as they occur, this really needs to be an effort around education through our communication channels and between community members and neighbors talking to each other."

Even without strict enforcement, the law will allow community members to tell others, "This is the law. You need to obey it," Shikada said.

"The social pressure is what will make this most effective," Shikada said.

---

Comments

13 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Crescent Park
4 hours ago

Even the White House is requiring masks these days (at least when they are off camera). Do what they do, not what they say.

Like this comment
Posted by Anon
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

No problem, but, seriously, somebody needs to be training construction workers about distancing. Now that people are back at work, I see them talking heads together, face-to-face, 2 feet apart, no masks, ...

3 people like this
Posted by masks
a resident of Downtown North
2 hours ago

[Post removed.]

4 people like this
Posted by Thanks
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

Thanks, Lydia, for a good chuckle. Did you just realize that masks may help prevent the spread of the virus? People have been saying this for weeks and the recommendation to wear masks has been around for just as long. And if it is such a critical issue, why wait until now?

2 people like this
Posted by Linda Logan
a resident of College Terrace
1 hour ago

Have any members of the City Council performed hard physical labor while wearing a mask? I sympathize with construction workers. Masks and social distancing are difficult. Furthermore, what is the point of a rule which is nJhbot/ cannot be enforced. I support the need for masks but people need to be reasonable.

8 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Crescent Park
1 hour ago

No masks + no social distancing = many more deaths. Find a way to make it work or don't take the job.

14 people like this
Posted by MASKS ARE ESSENTIAL
a resident of Downtown North
1 hour ago

We own an essential business in Palo Alto, and some still think it's ok to come in without wearing masks inside. It is not true that everyone is already voluntarily wearing masks.

And thank you for passing this law because it makes our everyday effort much easier.

Like this comment
Posted by casey
a resident of Midtown
1 hour ago

Here's a link to the emergency order:
Web Link

Note that masks with one-way valves are not considered face coverings under the order.

5 people like this
Posted by Bob
a resident of Downtown North
1 hour ago

Kou justified the ordinance because of gatherings in parks, yet the law she passes allows people not to wear a mask while at a park. Stump and Shikada acknowledge that they don't have the resources to enforce the ordinance even if someone calls in a violation. By making those statements the city attorney and manager rendered the meaningless anytime it is enforced becau anyone charged with violating the law can argue discriminatory selective enforcement a violation of the 4th and 14th amendments.

1 person likes this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
15 minutes ago

The rules are already in place, people are already being required to wear masks at all the aforementioned venues.

What a waste of time to even discuss this. Palo Alto Council could have saved their breath.

