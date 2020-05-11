 Plan to replace aging bridge gains approval from Palo Alto board | News | Palo Alto Online |

News

Uploaded: Mon, May 11, 2020, 12:36 pm

Plan to replace aging bridge gains approval from Palo Alto board

Project aims to improve flood protection, traffic safety

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, Palo Alto Online has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.
The rendering shows the view from the Palo Alto side of the new Newell Road bridge, which would be widened and equipped with bike lanes under a design that the Architectural Review Board approved on May 7. Rendering by city of Palo Alto.

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

An effort to replace the narrow Newell Road Bridge and improve flood protection around the San Francisquito Creek received a long-awaited boost last week when Palo Alto's Architectural Review Board unanimously backed the project.

The board's vote in favor of the project sets the stage for the City Council's final approval, potentially allowing construction to begin later this year. Construction is expected to take about a year and a half.

The replacement of the 1911 bridge connecting Palo Alto to East Palo Alto is considered a necessary prerequisite to replacing other flood-prone bridges at the creek, which runs along Palo Alto, Menlo Park and East Palo Alto. These include the Pope-Chaucer Bridge, which connects Palo Alto and Menlo Park and which was covered by water during the February 1998 flood that caused about $40 million in damages to the three cities.

Since then, the three cities have been working with the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority, at improving flood control. The agency, which includes council members from the three cities and representatives from the two water districts in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, scored its first major victory in this effort in 2018, when it had reconstructed levees and widened the channel in the particularly vulnerable area downstream of U.S. Highway 101.

While flood control is one major goal of the project, traffic safety is another, according to city and state officials. The funding for the Newell Road Bridge project is expected to come primarily from the state Department of Transportation, which in 2011 deemed the structure to be "functionally obsolete," making it eligible for grant funding to pay for design and environmental analysis. Once the council approves the Environmental Impact Report, the city will apply for grant funding to pay for construction.

A main reason for the designation is the narrow width of the span. The bridge, which connects the Crescent Park neighborhood in Palo Alto and the Woodland Park neighborhood in East Palo Alto, currently has just 18 feet of width curb-to-curb, barely enough to comfortably accommodate two cars passing each other.

The design that the Architectural Review Board approved Thursday would expand the curb-to-curb width to 28 feet, which will include a 10-foot vehicle lane and a 4-foot bicycle lane in each direction. The vehicle lanes would have "sharrow" markings to encourage shared use between bicyclists and drivers. The new bridge would also have raised sidewalks on each side for pedestrians.

The size of the new bridge has been a point of contention over the course of the design process, with some residents arguing during public hearings and in letters to the city that wider lanes would only encourage more traffic. Peter Forgie, a Palo Alto resident who lives near the bridge, argued in a letter to the city that "a huge bridge that virtually invites increased traffic would only exacerbate the decline of the area."

"Newell would become a freeway and I'm sure most of us nearby would have to move," Forgie wrote in June. "People already drive too fast and don't stop at the intersection of Newell and Edgewood. How would making the road wider improve this? It would effectively constitute an attractive nuisance."

Yang Shen, whose Edgewood Road residence stands next to the project site, said he opposes the project. His attorney, Paul Gumina, wrote to the city that his clients have no objections to the flood-control aspects of the project and acknowledged that removing the bridge over the creek would be beneficial. Shen's only dispute, Gumina wrote, is "whether the bridge should be rebuilt, and whether it is in the best interests of the neighborhood and its residents to permanently close Newell Road to the traffic south of Woodland Avenue."

Gumina also told the board Thursday that his client is afraid that the construction project will stall out, leaving a staging area next to Shen's backyard with no completion date in sight. Shen will be forced to bear "the brunt of the negative impact of this project, which he opposes," Gumina told the board.

Others argued that it's well past time to get the project done. Xenia Hammer told the board that the project has already gone through an "extensive" community input process.

"The project has been scaled down as much as possible in response to the community input," Hammer said.

Hamilton Hitchings, a resident of the Duveneck/St. Francis neighborhood, also urged the board to approve the design for the new bridge, which he said, "dramatically improves pedestrian and bicycle safety." Hitchings said the 1998 storm caused the flooding of more than 400 homes in his neighborhood, which is near the Pope-Chaucer Bridge. The city, he noted, needs to replace the downstream Newell Road Bridge before it can move on to Pope-Chaucer.

The board widely shared this view. Board member Alexander Lew said he owns property near the bridge which experienced flooding in 1998.

"For new owners, you do not understand how traumatic that was," Lew said. "That happened in the middle of the night. My neighbors were fleeing their house in the middle of the night to go to a hotel," Lew said. "It took weeks to clean up the damage from the flood. We've been waiting for over 20 years for this. And we're ready for it. We need it."

His colleagues agreed that it's time to move the project forward. Board member Grace Lee said the new bridge, with its enhanced bike amenities, will be an important element in both cities' efforts to improve the bike network.

"I understand this is part of a gesture at connecting a larger bike network, a larger regional thinking in terms of pedestrian safety, linking East Palo Alto to Palo Alto, considering how all those pieces play together," Lee said.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

7 people like this
Posted by George
a resident of Midtown
9 hours ago

> "Newell would become a freeway and I'm sure most of us nearby would have to move," Forgie wrote in June.

Good!

Email Town Square Moderator      


23 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Downtown North
8 hours ago

What is the price of this project? With car usage and city revenues both way down these days, we need to think about ending road building projects that are not absolutely necessary. How about removing the bridge and letting cars take another route. This isn't an island with no access other than this one bridge. If this is an important pedestrian route, replacing the car bridge with a pedestrian bridge will be much cheaper.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Historic or not
a resident of Downtown North
8 hours ago

My goodness. Do people ever think about the comments they make? A freeway? Another example of the blatant exaggerations that some residents use to try to derail projects. Enough already. This project has been discussed for years.
But if the bridge is from 1911 isn't it historic? Can it be torn down? Karen?

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Marie
a resident of South of Midtown
8 hours ago

I fully support replacing the Newell Bridge.... someday. Neither the state of CA nor the city of Palo Alto have funds available to move forward with this bridge and the bicycle bridge and the downtown parking facility). IMHO, The CA parking garage is essential and must be finished as that construction is very negatively affecting existing businesses. The public safety building is critical but could possibly be postponed if our budget is still in total shambles when it is time to issue permits to build. Today is the time to conserve what money we have for public safety. Not one dime should be spent on optional projects where a couple years delay will just add to the long time it has taken to get to this point, with little or no impact to the most resident. I don't think these projects should be cancelled, just postponed until we have sufficient funds for Palo Alto's critical functions

Arguably, waiting a year would also mean that construction costs would be much less than today.

I also think now is the time for a minimal business tax based on headcount (like $5 a head), so the city will finally get the data it needs on exactly who is doing business in Palo Alto, how many they employ, how they get to work and what resources they use. This information is critical in planning for the future - and even measuring the business closures happening now.

The city administration has been unable or unwilling to collect this information when there has been no way to enforce businesses to provide this information, despite city ordinances requiring them to do so. It is similar to code enforcement which minimally and selectively enforces our codes, only worse.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Sky
a resident of Crescent Park
8 hours ago

Finally!!

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by A Beautiful Bridge!
a resident of Crescent Park
6 hours ago

Judging by the artist's rendition, it's going to be a beautiful bridge...creating further ease of access for our EPA neighbors to connect with Palo Alto.

Nothing wrong with that and flooding concerns should not pose any engineering or design problems.

I suspect that the objections are more related to property value concerns.

Email Town Square Moderator      


19 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago

At the same time, they are complaining about lower revenue and making budget cuts. This is not the time to discuss another expensive project.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Anon
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago

No new building projects. We don't have the money.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by YP
a resident of Crescent Park
5 hours ago

Not sure this is a huge priority right now given all the other fiscal issues, But if it does go forward they should add speed bumps on Newell all the way to Jordan Middle School, long overdue

My view is when you make this bridge wider it will make it MORE unsafe as people drive faster, I've rode my bike over the bride hundreds of times, cars slow down , stop see who is coming. Everyone is cautious. When you make it wider people will be more aggressive . Guaranteed!!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Norman Beamer
a resident of Crescent Park
52 minutes ago

1. The money for this project is provided by the Dept. of Transportation via a specific grant just for this bridge, so the current budget problems are not an obstacle and delaying or cancelling the project wouldn't make the $$ available for something else. (Caveat -- I suppose the State could "back out" of the grant given the current emergency -- if so then the project would unfortunately be in trouble).
2. Aside from the above money issue, this is an essential and important project. The flooding issue is a matter of life or death, not to mention huge financial threat from property damage. (The 1998 flood caused water from the Chaucer diversion to flow through Crescent Park and gather in the East Midtown area to depths that were life threatening).
3. I'm sorry about the immediate neighbors -- yes it's a burden on them. But this is a classic case of the interests of the public as a whole simply outweighing the interests of a few adjacent owners.
4. The complaints about Newell traffic are overblown. Whether the bridge is narrow or wide, if someone wants to speed down Newell, they will do it either way. Solve speeding with speed bumps on Newell.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

What’s wrong with this picture? PA city manager earns more than the president!
By Diana Diamond | 41 comments | 5,649 views

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are giving $100,000 to each of their eight favorite restaurants
By Elena Kadvany | 8 comments | 2,836 views

Colleges still accepting applications
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 2,612 views

Spotting non-false fabrications in the news: Coronavirus-Origins as example
By Douglas Moran | 12 comments | 2,476 views

Premarital and Couples: The Resiliency of Bridges
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,619 views

View all local blogs
 