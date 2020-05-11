 Palo Alto Unified faces $3M budget shortfall | News | Palo Alto Online |

News

Uploaded: Mon, May 11, 2020, 1:56 pm

Palo Alto Unified faces $3M budget shortfall

School district tries to plan amid uncertain financial future for schools

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

The Palo Alto school board will discuss on Tuesday a $3 million shortfall from "unforeseen" reductions and spending due to the coronavirus, trends that district staff warn are sure to continue for the next several years.

The school district has lost an estimated $1.7 million out of its $256 million total budget, according to a staff report. With all of its campuses shut down, the district has lost revenue from school lunches and facilities that would usually bring in rent from outside groups who use them for summer camps and after-school programs.

Meanwhile, adjusting operations to the coronavirus has cost the district about $1 million, including developing distance learning, providing resources for remote working conditions, purchasing $16,000 worth of hand sanitizer and paying salaries for workers who are considered essential.

Closing schools means some cost savings -- an estimated $445,000 from reduced utility costs, less gas for school buses and staff attending conferences that have been canceled, according to a staff report.

Staff will present on Tuesday several financial scenarios to the board for discussion, including potential budget cuts for the next school year. Under the more extreme scenario, cuts, including to certificated and classified staff, would total about $3.7 million.

Staff anticipates the coronavirus will have ripple effects on the district's budget for years to come and are recommending the creation of a $500,000 contingency fund to address emergency COVID-19 expenditures in the 2020-21 school year, such as purchasing masks for staff and students. Questions around when local schools will be able to reopen, what they will look like, and how many students will actually return and what that means for the district's financial health remain unanswered.

"There are numerous unknown factors at this time which will impact the 2020-21 budget," Chief Business Officer Carolyn Chow wrote in a staff report. "We do not have all the answers for how we will be required to open school in the fall. We will not know our property tax revenue by the time the budget needs to be adopted. We do not know the full impact that reduced facility rentals and leases will have on the budget. We cannot with great accuracy predict how many students will return to school once the shelter-in-place is lifted."

The city of Palo Alto, which is facing a $38.8 million shortfall, is considering budget cuts that could impact the school district, either financially or through services. The board will discuss items under consideration by the city that would affect the school district, including the city's lease of Cubberley Community Center land, city shuttles, school resource officers, art center programs and teen programs.

The board will also consider on Tuesday applying for federal disaster relief funding for reimbursement for "eligible emergency protective measures taken to respond to the COVID-19 emergency."

Tuesday's virtual meeting will also include a staff update on COVID-19, including attendance, teacher feedback, summer school and reopening plans.

Superintendent Don Austin said on Twitter Monday that his team is considering three reopening scenarios: reopening with no restrictions ("doubtful"), with a blended approach and modified schedules ("likely") or with only virtual instruction ("hope not").

Austin is planning to devote his next weekly webinar on May 18 to reopening schools and will use a tool to solicit live, public feedback during the virtual event.

The May 12 board meeting will begin virtually at 6:30 p.m. The public can watch and participate via Zoom or telephone by dialing 669-900-6833, entering Meeting ID 987 7373 7297, then press #. Meetings are also broadcast on local cable television channel 28 and live-streamed at midpenmedia.org.

View the full agenda here.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

Comments

Posted by Budget Reality
a resident of Downtown North
6 hours ago

$256 million total budget... yeah, I think just maybe with proper management they could make do with that.

Keep in mind that the general fund for the entire city of Palo Alto will be about $197 million next year. That's all of our police, all of our fire, all of our parks, all of our libraries, all of our community programs like museums, zoos, senior centers, theaters... all of our road maintenance.

Posted by Budget Reality
a resident of Downtown North
6 hours ago

I'm sorry for posting twice, but I can't get over the fact that PAUSD has a quarter billion dollar budget and managed to overspend it. The board and the managers should all be fired.

This is the same organization that tells parents they won't have don't get science, art, or music without personal donations.

Posted by neighbor
a resident of Southgate
4 hours ago

definitely the school district over spends their budget and are always crying for more money every year. $40,000,000 for a new gym?? maybe the school district didn't pay all of the $40,000,000, but still that is too much money spent for a high school gym. absolutely not necessary. despite what one commentor said in a previous article---many people who live in palo alto can NOT afford to pay all these extra fees everyone demands. more parcel taxes, etc is not a good answer. staying within one's budget from the schools' angle is. everyone has a budget--what we find is that the higher entities always think that the way to meet the budget is to raise everyone else's taxes. they don't think about lowering their costs from their side of things.

Posted by Waste
a resident of Midtown
4 hours ago

El Carmelo elementary wants to build a new multi-purpose room and remodel the campus when the existing one is just fine. Enrollment is actually down so I don't understand why money needs to be spent on this. This is why I never give to PIE, it just encourages this waste.

Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago

Perhaps they should start selling their supplies of stocked toilet paper, soap and sanitizer. Since the schools are closed and will continue to be closed at least until the beginning of the new school year, they must have plenty of unused supplies stashed away that will not be used and next year's supplies will probably be delivered in the usual way for next year.

Posted by LocalFan
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

Sell their toilet paper? Is this a serious solution? Appreciate the comedy, anyway. And, $3M in Palo Alto quite honestly is just not that big of an issue. There are several residents who could write that check and not even blink. I WILL say, however, that the absolute last thing they should do in this crisis is layoff any teachers. After what these teachers just went through to get kids through the school year, they should at the VERY least be rewarded with keeping their jobs. There is plenty of other fat to trim in this budget. Find it!

Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago

Local, I think you should think satire to my above comment.

I really can't feel very concerned for them. Their expenses are way lower, they are still being funded from our property taxes, and with no students on campuses as well as no summer school and no camps there will be much less maintenance as a result.

I just can't take their concerns seriously, particularly as their solution will be to ask PA residents for more money. They can't pull the wool over my eyes.

Posted by Paly Teacher
a resident of Palo Alto High School
3 hours ago

OK let's slow down everyone. Lots of info on the board packet: Web Link. Go to Meetings -> May 12, 2020 -> View the Agenda -> Item 7A

@Budget Reality: Not sure where your name came from. Opinion like "I think just maybe with proper management" isn't reality.

Yes, it's a $3MM shortfall...for this school year. This is without tapping into the district's reserve which is at least five times that amount. The district is trying to cover the shortfall without tapping into reserves. They should be recognized for doing this, not told that "the board and the managers should all be fired." Such hyperbole might make some people feel good and mighty but it's not productive.

Also, the district is considering plans to cut either $3.7MM or $5.7MM for the next school year.

@neighbor: Being frugal is important, but I want to point out that a majority of it was paid by the Peery Foundation (Web Link)

@Resident: I think we need to have cleaning supplies in case school resumes in the fall. Not sure the district should try their hand at arbitrage.

@LocalFan: Thank you for your points. Unfortunately, some teachers will not be coming back next year. In addition, instructional leaders will be losing a prep period. They do a lot more than one prep period's worth and as a result many quality ones won't continue in that role next year. Some departments are even talking about boycotting the position, leaving the duties of ILs to administrators. My personal opinion: this is a huge mistake by the district.

@Resident, second post: Yes, some expenses are lower (est. $445,000, see board packet in first link), but there are larger cuts in revenue. For example, this year the district is estimating a loss of $800,000 in facility rentals. Next year that could jump to a best-case estimate of $2.1MM or a worse-cast estimate of $7.3MM.

tl;dr: Please read the board packet to make informed comments. Off-the-cuff remarks might make you feel better but otherwise they're not helpful and can be hurtful.

Posted by Hmm
a resident of Palo Alto High School
2 hours ago

I've been involved in the PTSA for many years and can tell you that government always wastes money. To my point, the last PAUSD Chief Business Officer, James Novak (highly regarded) Web Link quit the position less than a year after starting. Apparently, he said what no one else would say, that there was rampant overspending, especially on teachers. In PTSA, there is overspending too. Whenever people are spending others' money, they don't care about prices. I'm not voting for another tax increase for education. Our regular lane teachers are not even spending time teaching our students during lockdown. We have 12 classes and nearly zero homework. Going C/NC helped the teachers more than the students.

Posted by Budget Reality
a resident of Downtown North
2 hours ago

@Teacher -- The numbers are bizarre. It's a quarter of a billion dollars for something like 12,500 kids.

We are over $21,000 per year per kid and somehow still over budget. Meanwhile, no one is raving about the PAUSD school experiences like they used to. To the contrary.

That's a pretty stark reality.

I stand by my statement that we need new board and district leadership. That's not hyperbole. It's accountability.

Posted by Don't do anything extra
a resident of Downtown North
1 hour ago

Seems like they can absorb the losses...how about cutting labor, since enrollment has DECLINED.

But gives them a new narrative for the parcel tax. No.

