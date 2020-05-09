Around Town: Mystery donors give $10K for Buena Vista residents, a million masks

A $10,000 donation made through Palo Alto Vineyard Church will benefit Buena Vista Mobile Home Park residents, who can apply for the funds that will be distributed through grants. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

In the latest Around Town column, news about a local executive donating 1 million face shields to health care workers, a community-grown operation to feed people in need and a new initiative to help teachers with distance learning.

FEEDING THE HUNGRY ... The coronavirus pandemic has given birth to a new community group, Operation Contagious Generosity, which is collecting donations of groceries on a weekly basis to distribute to people in need during the health crisis. The effort began six weeks ago with one couple, Jim and Arpenny Hart, who are parishioners at Palo Alto Vineyard Church. They gathered eight bags of groceries that they handed out to people living in cars near Mountain View's Rengstorff Park, Susan Van Riesen, the church's lead pastor, told the Weekly. The couple invited other members of the church to join. Less than two months later, the act of kindness has evolved into a volunteer network whose members spend their Fridays collecting bags of groceries and other basic necessities. Members of the operation are emailed a list of the most-needed items, which have recently included diapers, tortillas, pinto beans and jalapenos. On May 1, the group gathered more than 210 bags, and expects to see this week's total to reach the 300 mark, Van Riesen said in an interview Friday. The group has volunteer "hub houses" where neighbors can drop off groceries that a team of volunteer drivers pick them up and prep for distribution, said Van Riesen. She added that the hub houses will soon have signs to help donors find them. Donations can also be dropped off at the church office. The operation has connected with Reach Potential Network to handle the distributions, which take place on Saturdays and Sundays. The partnership has led to the distribution of roughly 40 grocery bags to residents at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on Tuesdays along with lunches for children provided by the Palo Alto Unified School District. This week, an anonymous donor who is part of a family foundation and heard about the operation presented the church with $10,000 for Buena Vista residents, according to Van Riesen. The funds will be turned into grants of no more than $500 each to help the residents purchase groceries or pay a bill, such as rent or utilities. Residents will need to apply for the funding, which will be overseen by a church board.

LANDMARK DONATION ... Who's the local business leader who donated 1 million face shields for health care workers this week? Few people know the donor's identity, except for the fact that he or she is a generous executive in the region, Silicon Valley Leadership Group CEO Carl Guardino said at a May 6 press conference in Palo Alto. As of Wednesday morning, Guardino confirmed that at least 713,500 of the donated face shields will be used by hospitals in the region. The shields also will be offered to other parts of the country in need of the equipment. "These face shields further protect our front-line workers by making sure that they are completely covered as they treat their patients," Guardino said from a podium outside of Stanford Health Care's Pediatric Ambulatory Care Center next to a large teddy bear sporting the protective gear. "This amazing life-saving gift that we received today on behalf of our caregivers could not come at a better time," said Stanford Children's Health CEO Paul King. He said the equipment will be dispersed throughout Stanford Medicine. "The whole goal we have right now is to figure out how to test as many people as we can in our community and we cannot do that without these face shields," Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez said.

SUPPORT FROM AFAR ... The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) is launching a new campaign to support local teachers "as they navigate their new normal" by providing $1.2 million to fund distance learning projects, the nonprofit announced Thursday, May 7. The grant is going to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit that connects teachers in high-need communities with donors. In a DonorsChoose survey, more than 4,000 teachers estimated that 68% of their students lack the resources they need to learn at home. Through the grant program, teachers will be able to request the supplies and equipment needed for distance-learning, such as notebooks, laptops and Wi-Fi hot spots. Teachers also can use the funds to meet students' basic needs, such as purchasing groceries. In the Bay Area, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is providing donations of up to $300 to teachers in Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin and San Francisco counties who teach at schools where 50% or more of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, for a total of $750,000 going to local teachers. Donations will be applied to projects that cost up to $1,000 while funds last, and limited to one project per teacher.

