 PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on proposed city budget; updates on distance learning | News | Palo Alto Online |

News

Uploaded: Thu, May 7, 2020, 6:41 pm

PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on proposed city budget; updates on distance learning

 
by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 11.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hear an update on the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic; consider eliminating a rule banning commercial developers from using in-lieu fees to fulfill parking requirements; and discuss the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 11. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto, and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238. View the full agenda here.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will hear updates on distance learning, planning for the next school year and the district's budget; and will discuss plans for summer school. The virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/94997346242 or dialing 669- 900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to continue its discussion of the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget by reviewing the proposed non-departmental budget as well as the budgets of the Utility and Public Works departments; public-safety services; community programs and library services; the Human Resources and Administrative departments; and the offices of the city attorney, city manager, city clerk and city auditor. The virtual meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto, and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to continue its discussion of the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget with a focus on the 2021 municipal fee schedule, planning and transportation services and the capital budget in the General Fund, which includes the Cubberley Community Center improvement plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto, and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss approaches to converting portions of the Palo Alto's zoning code relating to review standards into objective standards for development. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, and at midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 925 9144 5934. View the full agenda here.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to discuss 235 Hamilton Ave., the proposed reclassification of Cardinal Hotel from a Local Historic Resource Category 3 to Category 2; and consider the compliance of proposed modifications to Hotel President at 488 University Ave. with the Secretary of the Interior's standards. The virtual meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 14. It will be streamed at midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 935 2189 4451.

