Uploaded: Thu, May 7, 2020, 3:20 pm

After visits from police department, Menlo Park gallery closes doors

Art Ventures Gallery owner stands down after initially defying shelter-in-place order, arguing art is 'essential'

Art Ventures Gallery in downtown Menlo Park opened temporarily despite the shelter-in-place order, but is now closed after police informed the owner of their enforcement policy. Photo by Andrea Gemmet.

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

The owner of Art Ventures Gallery in downtown Menlo Park, after opening the gallery Tuesday and Wednesday, has decided to remain closed until the shelter-in-place orders are eased up after receiving warnings from police.

Katharina Powers, the owner of the gallery at 888 Santa Cruz Ave., said in an email Thursday, May 7, that the previous day she told a police officer that she would comply with the shelter-in-place order and wait for further information from Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Mateo County.

"He did not want to talk about art!" she added.

Powers received two warnings from the Menlo Park Police Department, according to police Chief Dave Bertini. The sergeant also gave her a copy of the current health order, and she was advised about the police department's escalation policy when it comes to enforcing the shelter-in-place orders.

"She said she understood and agreed to close her store. I do not know if she intends to re-open now, but if she does, we will adhere to our escalation policy," Bertini said in an email.

The department is enforcing the shelter-in-place order by escalating the severity of its actions with each violation.

The department starts by providing an initial verbal warning, followed by a second, if there is another violation.

The third time someone is found in violation of the shelter-in-place order, the department writes a police report.

The fourth time, the person is arrested.

Read the shelter-in-place order here.

While Newsom is set to permit some businesses to reopen in a limited and modified capacity on Friday — specifically, retailers like bookstores, clothing stores, florists and sporting goods store for curbside pickup — San Mateo County and the remainder of the Bay Area have not yet given the green light for such measures to move forward.

Counties can enact more restrictive orders than the state, but not less restrictive ones.

Bertini said he had not heard of any other businesses in Menlo Park that are considered nonessential by the county that had attempted to reopen.

---

Kate Bradshaw writes for The Almanac, the sister publication of PaloAltoOnline.com.

