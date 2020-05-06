 Despite harassment allegations, Downtown Streets Team to receive Palo Alto funding | News | Palo Alto Online |

News

Uploaded: Wed, May 6, 2020, 6:25 pm

Despite harassment allegations, Downtown Streets Team to receive Palo Alto funding

City Council committee recommends not requiring nonprofit to provide evidence that it had addressed accusations

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, Palo Alto Online has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

The Downtown Streets Team, a nonprofit that is facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment and a hard-partying culture, will receive its full allotment of grant funding from Palo Alto without having to offer documentation that it has addressed these problems, the City Council Finance Committee decided on Tuesday.

In voting to give the nonprofit the full funding allotment with no strings attached, the committee overruled the recommendations of the Human Relations Commission's Selection Committee, which had conditioned the release of the $336,000 from the federal Community Development Block Grant program on the release of documents. Those documents included a report from the Law Offices of Amy Oppenheimer, who the board hired in August 2018 to investigate accusations from multiple women who had worked at the nonprofit and were allegedly pressured to engage in the nonprofit's alcohol culture to qualify for promotions and pay raises.

The Selection Committee also asked the nonprofit for a report on pay equity and for a survey of the current climate at the organization, which provides services to homeless individuals and operates a food closet. The committee specified that the nonprofit and the city can redact portions of the reports with personally identifiable details.

But the Finance Committee was swayed by City Manager Ed Shikada, who made the case for not requiring the nonprofit to provide any of the documents that were requested by the Selection Committee. The reports pertain to allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination that were initially reported by San Jose Inside and that were corroborated by the Weekly.

Shikada told the committee Tuesday that Mayor Adrian Fine had conversations with the nonprofit's board of directors after the allegations came out. Based on those discussions and the follow-up information that the city received from the board and the nonprofit's management, Shikada recommended moving ahead with the funding allocations.

Shikada also argued that requesting the information would be "out of proportion from the kind of information we request from other organizations."

"On the basis of consistency in how we treat our nonprofit partners, I'd recommend proceeding," Shikada told the committee.

Owen Byrd, board chairman of the Downtown Streets Team, thanked staff on Tuesday for its recommendation to approve the funding and characterized the allegations against the nonprofit as "the kerfuffle that emerged in the press." He assured the committee that the nonprofit's board, which he called "the most earnest board I ever served on in my life," took the allegations seriously.

"We immediately commissioned a report and did a full investigation and spent a lot of money and a lot of time, and we did it by the book with no assumptions about the outcomes," Byrd said.

Byrd said the investigation revealed that there were no pay disparities and addressed other concerns that were raised. He also said that the board adopted numerous procedural governmental improvements to make sure that if concerns are raised in the future, the board would be able to address them.

Byrd told the committee that because the report deals with personnel issues, it cannot be made public, notwithstanding the direction by the Selection Committee to redact identifiable details. He said that as the fiduciary agency responsible for the Downtown Streets Team, the board bears liability for its actions.

"It's the credibility of those of us on the board that is at stake here," Byrd said.

Unlike prior years, the grant allocations were not reviewed by the entire Human Relations Commission, which typically vets the recommendations from its selection criteria before sending them on to the City Council's Finance Committee and, ultimately, the full council. Because of the pandemic, which required the cancellation of various meetings, the full commission did not review the Selection Committee's recommendation.

Byrd also told the committee on Tuesday that the request for additional information was prompted by one commissioner who went on a "fishing expedition" and predicted, without any supporting evidence, that the full Human Relations Commission would not have supported that recommendation. In fact, the commission's Selection Committee voted 2-0-1, with Steven Lee and Patricia Regehr supporting and Valerie Stinger abstaining, to request the documents from the nonprofit.

During its review of the funding request, Lee said he hopes the agency will disclose the types of information that "the community might need to feel comfortable with any decision the council makes."

"I remain uncomfortable with making a funding recommendation in spite of all the good work that Downtown Streets Team does," Lee said at the Selection Committee meeting.

The Finance Committee, which consists of council members Greg Tanaka and Liz Kniss and Vice Mayor Tom DuBois, didn't share the Selection Committee's concern. It did not discuss the allegations against the Downtown Streets Team or the request from the Selection Committee to request additional documentation from the nonprofit.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by Bob
a resident of College Terrace
1 hour ago

How about doing a story on how much money Downtown Streets Team takes in every year and how that money is distributed. How much goes to Eileen Richardson and to her son Chris. How much goes to other staff members and how much goes to the homeless. It's my understanding that the teams pick up trash under the guise of being volunteers and compensated for their work with debit/food cards at an amount that equates to earning less than minimum wage. Why are there so many homeless people living in their RVs and cars on El Camino if DST has been so successful over the last decade or so? Something to consider.

Bob RV dweller on El Camino

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago

Always good to see the city spending $330,000+ without asking for more information from an organization under a cloud about how they're going to fix their multiple problems while telling residents, small businesses and other non-profits to cut back.

Tell us again about the $40,000.000 budget shortfall and the need for the rest of us to tighten our belts and while our poor small businesses have to submit to a lottery to get a measly $10,000.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Palo Alto's beloved Prolific Oven is back with home baking kits
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 8,378 views

Is "stage 2" the time to try a more pedestrian-friendly downtown?
By Sherry Listgarten | 34 comments | 7,400 views

Local Flavor – East Asian Takeout Edition
By Laura Stec | 26 comments | 3,302 views

What’s wrong with this picture? PA city manager earns more than the president!
By Diana Diamond | 20 comments | 2,148 views

Couples: Empty Nest
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,100 views

View all local blogs
 