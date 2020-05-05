Palo Alto to reopen tennis courts, restore access to nature preserves

Palo Alto's basketball, pickleball and tennis courts will start to reopen later this week after a monthlong hiatus, and nature lovers will once again be allowed to park near the city's nature preserves, City Manager Ed Shikada announced Monday night.

The announcement by Shikada that the city is preparing to reopen some of its recreational facilities is one of several signs that the pandemic freeze that began in March is starting to slowly thaw. The city also plans to resume construction work this week on the California Avenue garage and the new bike bridge over the U.S. Highway 101 -- projects that were briefly suspended. The city's building inspectors have also resumed making appointments with local property owners to visit construction projects, Shikada said.

The city's moves follow the recent easing of restriction on the county and state levels. Santa Clara County last week modified its own health order, allowing outdoor recreation facilities to reopen and letting construction projects, landscaping services and real estate showings resume. And on Monday afternoon, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that he plans to issue guidelines on Thursday that would allow bookstores, clothing stores and other businesses that can accommodate curbside pickup can reopen as early as this Friday, subject to county approval.

Palo Alto's decision to reopen parking lots next to three major nature preserves – the Baylands, Foothills Park and the Arastradero Preserve – responds to both the county's guidance and a local outcry over the closure, which was implemented on March 27. Critics have maintained over the past month that it is foolish to limit access to vast nature preserves where keeping a physical distance is relatively easy. Others argued that keeping these reserves open but closing off parking lots limits entrance to only the fittest residents

Michael Zent called the closures of the parking lots near the open space areas "absolutely ridiculous." Arastradero Preserve makes it possible to stay 50 feet away from other people, he wrote to the council Saturday.

"People need to get out in nature and the arbitrary closure of this park is totally and completely unnecessary! What happened to common sense?" Zent wrote.

Shikada and Mayor Adrian Fine both indicated Friday during their streamed "Table Talk" program that the parking lots near the nature areas will be open only on weekdays. Shikada also said that the city will take measures to ensure social distancing.

"We want to make sure we're providing an environment in which users can have that maintained, including one-way trails," Shikada said.

Palo Alto is also considering reopening the Baylands Golf Links, though the recently renovated course may be open only to solitary golfers pulling their own handcarts, said Kristen O'Kane, director of the Community Services Department. She said her department is trying to determine whether, given these social-distance restrictions, the course would be financially viable.

In addition to reopening shuttered facilities, Palo Alto also plans to advance later this week its plan to divert cars from three existing bike boulevards. Chief Transportation Official Philip Kamhi said Monday that the program would be limited to Bryant Street, Ross Road and Park Boulevard. Drivers wouldn't be banned so much as discouraged from taking these streets with signage.

"We're hoping it will end up lowering the volume and speed on those streets and they won't be used for cut-through," Kamhi said.

The city chose these streets because they're already part of the bike network and, as such, have relatively low car volumes. The approach is modeled after similar efforts in Minneapolis, Denver and Oakland, which restricted cars at 74 miles of bike boulevards as part of its "slow street" initiative.

Kamhi said the city will not be preventing deliveries on these streets, keeping residents or visitors from driving on them, or issuing citations to drivers.

"It's really to discourage nonlocal traffic," Kamhi said.