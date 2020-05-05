 Menlo Park gallerist goes rogue, opens doors to visitors amidst shutdown | News | Palo Alto Online |

Uploaded: Tue, May 5, 2020, 1:59 pm

Menlo Park gallerist goes rogue, opens doors to visitors amidst shutdown

'Art can only be seen in person,' says owner Katharina Powers

Art Ventures Gallery in downtown Menlo Park was set to open May 5 despite the shelter-in-place order mandating the closure of businesses deemed "nonessential," including art galleries. Photo by Andrea Gemmet.

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

A Menlo Park art gallery owner is pushing back against the nonessential business shutdown, declaring that art is essential and opening gallery doors for visitors.

Art Ventures Gallery, located at 888 Santa Cruz Ave., is set to reopen Tuesday, May 5, with rules in place to minimize the risk of the spread of the new coronavirus. The gallery was also open on Saturday, May 3, Powers said.

Visitors will be expected to wear masks and maintain 12 feet of space between themselves and others. The number of visitors inside at a time will be restricted to two or three, according to owner Katharina Powers.

She said she believes that art galleries should be classified as essential businesses, and not subjected to forced closures by the state and region's shutdown orders.

"Today's misguided interpretation of what is 'Essential' really is a disservice for every artist that has created art through history," she wrote in a press release.

Galleries with few visitors can also be less crowded and potentially safer than grocery stores, she argued in a letter she sent to California Gov. Gavin Newsom about two weeks ago, she said in an interview. She didn't get a response.

She said she sees opening the gallery's doors right now as a way to serve the community, offering socially distanced, masked locals something to do to take their minds off of the pandemic between the grocery store and home.

"It's great to look at art. It gets you in a different mindset, a different spirit. It calms you down and takes away your stress and anxiety," she said. "I'm concerned about the anxiety out there."

So far, nobody's been much in the mood to buy art during the pandemic, she said, but ultimately, her gallery will need to make sales to survive.

In this struggle, though, she's not alone among local retailers. For instance, she said, some other Santa Cruz Avenue businesses are furniture stores that have been ordered to remain shuttered through May.

"I don't understand why they can't open by appointment," she said.

And while many museums around the world have pivoted to offering virtual art viewings, Powers said that's not what she wants. "Art can only be seen in person," she said. Falling in love with a piece requires an in-person experience with art, she added.

"I don't want people to just be on-screen all day long. It's messing up their brains," she said.

---

Comments

15 people like this
Posted by white privilege
a resident of Downtown North
3 hours ago

She thinks she deserves special treatment? Everyone is hurting these days, but the pain is saving lives by helping to slow the spread of a deadly and incurable disease. Wouldn't it be ironic if she caught COVID-19 while in prison for her crime?

23 people like this
Posted by Permanently closed for me now
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
2 hours ago

She thinks she gets to determine what is essential and then do what she wants despite the sacrifices of everyone else? I will never set foot in her gallery ever again.

5 people like this
Posted by Small Business Owner
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
2 hours ago

Good for her! I applaud and approve.

3 people like this
Posted by PA Citizen
a resident of Barron Park
2 hours ago

[Post removed.]

2 people like this
Posted by Such a selfish person
a resident of Greater Miranda
2 hours ago

[Post removed.]

Like this comment
Posted by Don’t be scared!
a resident of Mountain View
1 hour ago

Good for her, I applaud her and will definitely be stopping by. Not sure I can afford her art but def want to support.

The overreach of this SIP is beyond common sense. The fear so many have is extremely concerning. The numbers DO NOT SUPPORT the fears and/or the amount of businesses that are shut.

Why is it Ok for people to stand in line at ACE but not go thru her gallery spaced 12ft apart?

10 people like this
Posted by Don't be stupid!
a resident of Mountain View
1 hour ago

How many times do you need to be told that COVID-19 is NOT like the flu, and that social distancing actually works?

Like this comment
Posted by Don’t be scared!
a resident of Mountain View
1 hour ago

[Post removed.]

