Uploaded: Sat, May 2, 2020, 8:58 am

Coronavirus weekend update: Data shows fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care

A roundup of COVID-19 news in Santa Clara, San Mateo counties

by Andrea Gemmet / Palo Alto Weekly

Santa Clara and San Mateo counties have seen fewer patients with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds over the past week, according to the recent public data.

Santa Clara County reported 2,179 total coronavirus cases and 113 deaths on Friday, May 1. Of the 144 people hospitalized, 48 are in ICU, 24 fewer patients than a week earlier. On April 24, the county reported 72 patients in ICU.

In San Mateo County, the total of coronavirus cases is 1,197 and the death toll rose to 51 on Thursday, April 30.

San Mateo County's number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases in ICU has ebbed and flowed over the past week. As of Thursday, April 30, the county reported 17 patients with or suspected of having the coronavirus at its hospitals. In the past week, the highest number of COVID-19 patients in ICU was 26 on Saturday, April 25.

Shelter-at-home orders

This week marked the announcement of extended stay-at-home orders in six Bay Area counties, including Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, that go into effect on Monday, May 4.

Health officers for the counties issued revised orders on Wednesday, April 29, that largely retains restrictions that were previously in place but loosens some directives. The new orders allow gardeners and landscapers to resume all work and reclassifies construction and real estate as "essential business" that is permitted.

On Friday, May 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated that California is now "many days, not weeks" away from loosening the statewide stay-at-home order in effect until the end of May.

Newsom didn't provide a timeline for the changes, but said he'll make an announcement on the topic sometime next week. The pending modifications come as the state reports a decrease in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and more resources for testing and personal protective equipment arrives.

COVID-19 case at juvenile hall

A youth admitted two weeks ago into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall in San Jose tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Friday, May 1.

"Best practices were used to protect both youth and staff from exposure in our facilities," the county said in a statement, adding that the youth "is doing well."

No further details were released by the county, except that the youth was never placed in general population, was isolated and moved to the medical clinic within the facility after testing

positive for the novel coronavirus.

The county said additional youths and staff are being tested for the coronavirus but that none of the tests have come back positive so far, though testing is not yet completed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

---

Bay City News Service contributed to this report

