Updated: Sat, May 2, 2020, 3:44 pm
Uploaded: Sat, May 2, 2020, 3:10 pm

Around Town: Group makes 1,600 masks and counting; food donations benefit nonprofits

Uplifting local stories to brighten your spirits during the coronavirus pandemic

Palo Alto High School juniors Catherine Reller, Alli Miller and Gretchen Berndt and Berndt's mother, Kari Kirkpatrick, sort donated food in Palo Alto as part of a drive for the Ecumenical Hunger Program on April 29. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

In the latest Around Town column, news about a local group that has sewn more than 1,600 for communities in need and a bounty of donations for nonprofits in East Palo Alto.

MASKS FOR THE MASSES ... In less than a month, a group of Palo Alto residents created more than 1,600 masks for essential workers, hospitals and other communities in need during the coronavirus crisis. Mask of Hope, a group formed on March 30, first started out with a few parents and students from Greene Middle School. It has since grown to nearly 30 people, including members of JLS and Fletcher middle schools. As of April 25, the group provided 722 cloth masks and 885 one-time-use masks, group member Olivia Chen told the Weekly. The masks have two different types of fabric to make the back and front distinct from one another. The beneficiaries include Moldaw Senior Residences, Webster House, local grocery stores and U.S. Postal Service workers, who can take comfort in knowing the fabric has been prewashed, run through a dryer and ironed before it was cut and sewn into the final product. After volunteers make the masks, the group picks them up at front doors and gates, avoiding any in-person contact. "It's been amazing to see how our neighbors have all pitched in," Chen said.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE ... Project WeHope's shelves are stocked with turkey bacon, fresh eggs, rice and other food donations that total $15,000 from Palo Alto's Oshman Family Jewish Community Center, which has temporarily suspended operations while the stay-at-home order is in place. The donation was led by Robert Stayte, the center's director of culinary services, who took notice of food that wasn't being used by the JCC. "What do we do with a 5-pound bag of tater tots? I said, 'we should donate it somewhere to someone who really, really needs it,'" he said in a news release. Palo Alto High School's Social Justice Pathway also organized a food drive for the Ecumenical Hunger Program on Wednesday. Fifteen students donned personal protective equipment and picked up food donations at addresses provided through an online form. "There's been a spike in people who need food donations because of the crisis," said Paly junior Grace Lindstrom. "I think it’s important for people like me, who have the opportunity to help out, to do so." Sixty-three donors have contributed to the drive, which generated about 55 bags of groceries and $1,800 in checks and gift cards. The group plans to pick up more donations on Saturday, May 2. "We've seen how food insecurity has been such a big issue with communities in our area," said Paly junior Catherine Reller. "It's one of the many social justice issues in our area we thought we could help with."

---

