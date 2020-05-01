With race canceled, 72-year-old marathon runner inspires other seniors to remain active

After the stay-at-home order went into effect in mid-March, Palo Alto marathon runner Eric Spector turned his garage into a gym and began carrying a mask when he power walks on local trails. The 72-year-old, who was supposed to run in the "Super Bowl" of ultramarathons this spring, said he isn't letting the coronavirus crisis prevent him from staying fit. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

If these were normal times, Eric Spector would be in the final phase of training for the race of his dreams — the annual Western States Endurance Run, a 100-mile trail run from Squaw Valley to Auburn. It's an event he calls the Super Bowl of ultramarathons.

But with the June event canceled, along with most other activities, due to the coronavirus crisis, the 72-year-old fitness enthusiast has been forced to adapt his fitness routine.

Rather than rigorously training in the hills above Palo Alto, Spector has turned to power walking. And rather than swimming and exercising at the Oshman Family Jewish Community Center, he has set up a gym in his garage where he can lift weights, ride a stationary bicycle and generally keep moving.

"The key is working up a sweat and getting the benefit of a cardiovascular workout," said the Palo Alto resident, who has participated in more than 20 marathons in the United States and abroad and was the oldest person to complete the 2018 Rio del Lago 100-Mile Endurance Run in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Though a committed runner, Spector, who turns 73 on May 5, is no exercise snob. In fact, he's a promoter of exercise for anybody and everybody through his Twitter page, @fitatallages.

"It doesn't really matter what activity somebody chooses — the benefits of being fit are extraordinarily clear," he said."It prevents so many diseases and, if you get sick, your recovery time is usually much shorter because of your fitness.

"Whether you speed walk, bicycle, play racquetball, hike — the most important thing is that you do it regularly and that you sweat. With those two ingredients, it provides a longer, healthier, more vigorous life."

On his Twitter feed, Spector often shares links to inspirational stories of older athletes as well as small exercise tips like:"Well, you don't want to run? Then dance."

During the stay-at-home order, he has been sharing the many ways athletes, from Olympians to coaches, have adapted their fitness routines. One marathoner who qualified for this year's Olympics in Tokyo, shared this philosophy with the New York Times: The only thing athletes can control at this point, since competitions and events are canceled, is their training routines. Another story that Spector shared from Sports Illustrated features a running coach who provided some creative inspiration to those looking to compete or exercise: He organized a virtual ultramarathon where participants mapped out their own running loop in their backyards, neighborhoods or treadmills and livestreamed their runs on Zoom.

Spector said the key is to commit to staying fit, whether during a pandemic or not. He recommends picking an exercise and following through with a routine. This can be anything from walking around the block once a week to walking around the backyard everyday. Tracking when, where and for how long you do a particular activity will help you maintain a routine and stay motivated.

Exercise wasn't always a priority for Spector.

As a young man he was overweight and working long hours at a New York City startup.

"I wasn't at all plugged in to athletics of any kind — I'd really done nothing more than work and eat and put on some weight," he said.

But he became intrigued when some of his business school classmates flew in from California to run the 1978 New York City Marathon.

"I thought, 'If these guys can do it, I should be able to do it,' so I bought some sneakers, went out for a run to the west side of the Hudson River and barely made it," he said.

Spector kept at it, and a little more than a year later, he entered the 1979 New York City Marathon.

"It was my first running event ever but I did quite well and loved it," he said."I really loved the fitness, the clarity of mind, the stream of consciousness as you're running."

He grew to love the "runner's high," which he describes as"a kind of a euphoria, where you're not even conscious of the effort. It's just the rhythm and the joy of physical activity.

"For me, that kind of activity has been a mainstay of mental health and sanity, with the benefit of staying fit," he said.

Spector moved to California in the 1980s.

"When I got to Marin and discovered trail running, that was the end of my road running — it's a rare instance for me to go back to road running." He did, however, complete the 2009 New York City Marathon in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his first race.

Spector said he fell in love with the hills above Palo Alto after moving here three years ago.

"Foothills Park is spectacular. Black Mountain has trails that are challenging and gorgeous," he said. "Windy Hill Open Space Preserve is literally a treasure — there are some spectacularly different kinds of trails within a relatively small park. ... I can always find, within those three choices, whatever it is I'm trying to do that day."

Spector's sights are now set on next year's Western States Endurance Run, scheduled for June 26-27. If he finishes, he'll become the oldest person to complete the course in the event's 44-year history.

To find Spector's exercise tips and links to motivational stories, check out his Twitter account, @fitatallages.

5 ways to stay fit

Gyms, pools and exercise classes at community centers may be off limits during the pandemic, but that shouldn't create a roadblock to staying fit, according to Palo Alto marathon runner Eric Spector. Pandemic or no pandemic, the key goals for good health and fitness haven't changed. Spector recommends following five tips for staying fit:

1. Commit to staying fit.

2. Pick an exercise.

3. Track your activities.

4. Eat well, hydrate.

5. Look in the mirror and see your progress.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.