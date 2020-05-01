 Guest Opinion: Why next year's city budget will break your heart | News | Palo Alto Online |

News

Uploaded: Fri, May 1, 2020, 6:37 am

Guest Opinion: Why next year's city budget will break your heart

 
by Alison Cormack / Contributor

This extraordinary time is filled with contradictions. People behaving selflessly and people behaving selfishly. Quiet times at home and cacophonous times at home. Gorgeous weather outside and sad news on our electronic devices inside. It turns out that our city budget for next year is no exception to this pattern of contradiction: Our largely affluent community that is used to a plethora of programs and services will lose many of these experiences.

Let's start with understanding the $231 million general fund (I am going to use FY2020 numbers because it's so hard to estimate what will happen in fiscal year 2021, which starts in July). What does it pay for? The budget pays for our police officers and 911 dispatchers, firefighters, librarians and books, park rangers and groundskeepers, zookeepers and animal food, exercise instructors and equipment, arts programs and materials, theater programs and costumes, building planners and reviews, tree trimming and disposal, transportation experts and third-grade bike rodeos, street sweeping, city attorneys, communications gurus, and emergency-preparedness folks — all the things that make our city run each and every day.

So, how do we pay for the general fund?

Whenever I ask that question, the first response I hear from people is that's what property taxes are for. Indeed, property taxes are the biggest source of revenue at $48 million or 21% of the whole. If you own your home, only about 10% of the first line on your property tax bill goes to the city of Palo Alto, and unless you moved here in the past few years, it's probably less than you thought. About half of that first line goes to the school district, and much of the rest goes to the county for services (including the public health department!).

Since property taxes have been a lagging indicator of recessions (see city report, page 14), this source is not likely to decrease significantly in FY2021, but much depends on how assessed values change during the next year.

Our first significant problem then is sales tax, at $34 million and 15% of our general fund. The largest source of sales-tax revenue for Palo Alto is Stanford Shopping Center, which right now is mostly closed. One of the largest segments of sales tax is restaurants, and many of those are also closed. Since we will likely be dealing with COVID-19 restrictions for many months, we will see a significant decrease in sales tax in fiscal year 2021.

The second significant problem we have is the hotel tax, officially known as the transient-occupancy tax, at $29 million or 13%. It is not paid by the hotels out of their profits; it is calculated on top of the room rate, then added to the bill of a person who stays in the hotel, and then transmitted to the city. We rely on this source of revenue to help fund our infrastructure projects, like the new fire station on Embarcadero Road and the bike bridge over Highway 101 and the upcoming police station near California Avenue.

Most hotels are empty at the moment and some have about 10% occupancy instead of the usual 80, so this source of revenue has screeched to a halt and will not fully rebound until domestic and international travel return to normal levels.

Why am I talking about where the money comes from? Because the revenue we receive each year determines the programs and services that we can afford to offer. It's just that simple. And since we will see sales and hotel taxes go down by tens of millions of dollars, we will have to reduce our expenses by that same amount.

What will that look like?

The city manager listed changes we must consider on pages 6 and 7 of his budget transmittal letter. As I said when this budget was presented to the council, it's going to break my heart to not reopen all five of our libraries, but the reality is that everyone's heart is going to be broken during this process. Here are some of the options on the list: fewer staff or hours at a fire station; fewer libraries; no traffic enforcement team; much higher fees for the Art Center, Children's Theatre and the Junior Museum and Zoo (all of which are subsidized by the city); fewer special events, like the Chili Cookoff and May Fete Parade and holiday tree lighting ceremony; having homeowners be financially responsible for sidewalks; no changes to our housing development rules; no all-electric ordinance for commercial buildings; increased fees for residential parking permits; and much more.

I expect to receive many, many emails and calls in the next few weeks exclaiming that we can't possibly cut (fill in the blank here for your favorite program). Please keep in mind the magnitude of this problem, which is tens of millions of dollars, and remember that we are all in this together. We will all have to share in the sacrifices and they won't be easy.

Our experienced, professional staff will provide more details on Monday, May 11, about how much revenue we anticipate losing (e.g., 15% of this year's budget would be $35 million, which is more than the entire Community Services Department costs to operate) and propose programs and services to be eliminated. I encourage you to watch that meeting online and then share your thoughts with the council via email or on May 18 via Zoom.

I believe that every person who lives and works in Palo Alto will feel the impact of these changes. They are a reminder that we are more connected than we realize — to the businesses that operate here, to the visitors who come here, and to the city employees whose work creates the programs and services that make our city such a wonderful place to live.

Alison Cormack serves on the Palo Alto City Council. She can be reached at Alison.Cormack@cityofpaloalto.org.

---

Comments

16 people like this
Posted by George
a resident of Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago

If we haven't already, we will soon understand that wholesale shutdown was a really, really, really bad idea. Public officials jumped too quickly and too far in this lockdown without the ongoing validation to justify such widespread controls. I agree with Elon, state and county officials went too far in taking people's freedom.
It's certainly true that it was scary in the beginning. Had it spread as first feared and caused as much death as first predicted we would be in a very different place but the worst didn't happen. Typically, officials were slow - they continued to cite worst case models as justification for extending controls and suspending constitutional rights. As it turns out, the data isn't there to justify their actions. And yet the shut downs and closures continue.
People, as it turned out, are capable of acting responsibly - they adapt and change behaviors to safeguard themselves.

Public officials have destroyed almost half the economy and the shut downs continue. We most certainly have learned - or will learn - that we have to deal with the virus and keep the economy going at the same time. People will differ but the toll this shutdown takes on everything might be a cure that is much worse than the illness.

Palo Alto should cut to the bone, reduce staff - especially the non-essential social behavior advocates - close it's libraries (or charge for entry), declare emergency reductions in it's pension obligations, etc. - take a sharp pencil to it's budget because that's what many of it's citizens and businesses are forced to do. The citizens and local businesses can't pass on their losses by enacting new fees and taxes. The city has to trim waste and fluff. Like it or not, the city, county, and state own the shortages, lack of preparedness, the huge errors in estimates, the administrative panic, the stoppage of business, and now, the deficits caused by the above. The people did not shut the economy down and should not be forced to pay for it.

Officials should have had reserves and supplies and plans but apparently, at just about every level, they didn't. It's a big mess that should never happen again.

26 people like this
Posted by Idn't You Overlook Something?
a resident of Crescent Park
5 hours ago

Why no mention of asking city employees to take a temporary salary cut, especially those earning over $100,000? That's better in the long run than laying some of them off, which most of the ideas above would precipitate.

At a time when so many are being truly heroic, it's puzzling that the editorial steers the conversation away from asking our better-paid city employees to share in the burden.

7 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago

The City has to decide what is completely necessary expenditure and what is frivolous.

For example, anything to do with making changes to roads that are working well should be scrapped. City landscaping projects should be scrapped although watering any landscaping already planted should continue. Maintenance at City parks should continue, but any improvements should be delayed. Encouraging small businesses particularly businesses that serve the public (residents) should be encouraged. We should be encouraged to spend in Palo Alto rather than neighboring cities or online. Opening up any type of service business should be a priority so that not only the business survives, but that sales tax can be generated as soon as possible. We can't suddenly invent some big box stores in Palo Alto, but any type of retail enterprise that is providing affordable household items, children's clothing, etc. that everyone needs should also be encouraged.

Palo Alto has done a lot to make it upscale and a cut above the rest, that image is now going to come back and haunt us.

3 people like this
Posted by Perspective
a resident of Midtown
3 hours ago

There are many things these days that are breaking my heart. The prospect of fewer hours at libraries is not one of them.

Let's pick ourselves up, brush ourselves off, makes do with what we have, and help everyone around us to make our town and the world a better place.

5 people like this
Posted by musical
a resident of Palo Verde
3 hours ago

All my disposable income has been disposed.

28 people like this
Posted by Sally
a resident of Downtown North
3 hours ago

Is there any chance this council is nuanced enough to cut smart? With wise and bold management, downturns like this can be an opportunity to shed off massive loads bureaucratic chaff and build a leaner, meaner machine.

Cuts to community programs (not just "must have" services) should be avoided whenever possible. One can take opportunities like this to force departments into doing more with less. Every department will say, "Cut one penny, and your favorite things disappear!" Council needs to call out that nonsense, and get into the weeds to manage the cuts with care and nuance. The council should not and cannot trust the CMO or the departments themselves with this job. Council cannot just okay whichever of the two proposals presented to them by each department.

City Council -- Please don't try to do this by cutting loads of programs that cost $40k each. Save money, but don't gut what makes Palo Alto worth living in. Look for the sick elephants, even when it's hard and under-performing personnel may be implicated.

Reductions of this sort should entail massive restructuring, not a massive butchery job. Are we bold and nuanced enough to cut smart?

14 people like this
Posted by Fiscal Oversights
a resident of Crescent Park
3 hours ago

In addition to pay cuts and/or lay-offs...trim retirement benefits as well.

11 people like this
Posted by Frank
a resident of Downtown North
2 hours ago

I know the natural temptation when things are going poorly and we are desperate for an explanation, is to blame others. But I laughed when I read the suggestion that city workers making more than $100k take a pay cut. Who do we expect to work here? And where would they live? We’re already complaining about the RVs.

The median income in Palo Alto was close to $150K according to the 2010 census (surely much higher in 2020, not withstanding COVID-19). The median home price is $3M+. The average rent for an apartment is almost $4K.

My wife and I, like many of our friends, are lucky. We bought our modest house decades ago before the property values went nuts. And, yes, I never made $100K while I was working. But that was when HP was king, Cubberley was a high school, and Zuckerberg wasn’t even born yet!

If there are people who are overpaid versus what they’d make someplace comparable (Mountain View, Menlo Park, etc), or positions that are truly unneeded, I’m all for budget efficiency. But it seems rather silly to me for those of us who live in one of the wealthiest areas in the country, to bemoan the already below-median pay of city workers.

Shouldn’t we have a rainy day fund? If we don’t, we definitely should after this!

2 people like this
Posted by PhilB
a resident of St. Claire Gardens
2 hours ago

@George, So you think that shutdowns were too soon/too much? Then consider what has happened in New York City and area, where shutdown orders were delayed.

4 people like this
Posted by TimR
a resident of Downtown North
2 hours ago

With the influx of vagrants and all the closed businesses, downtown already looks and feels like some kind of poor, sad, depressed city whose glory days are behind it. And while it won't stay that way forever, and things will recover, it won't bounce back immediately after all the current economic restrictions are lifted. Austerity is never a pretty thing, but it will be our short and medium term "new normal."

19 people like this
Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago

The cuts don't break my heart; the waste and spending and virtue signaling infuriate me. I can't believe that former Mayor Kniss said that "charity begins at home" when saying there will be no layoffs for city employees who will STILL get raises while the taxpayers (businesses and people) are suffering financial losses.

Remind me again about how much the cost-overruns and delays for the Mitchell Park Library cost.

Evidently this "charity" is more important than the unfunded pension liabilities and providing cost-effective services. Just skim the salary tables for PA!

PA Utilities has been running a $20.000.000 "surplus" each year for several years because they're over-charging us to funnel our money into the general fund. To make matters worse, the city spends money defending this practice against citizen lawsuits.

Re hotel taxes, the city approved all the new upscale hotels to feed the budget and pay its army of consultants obviously forgetting about recent downturns like the Bush Recession, the Dot.Bomb crash etc etc. while displacing long-time residents of the President Hotel and small businesses.

Speaking of the hotels, other cities have moved to house the homeless, the displaced, the families of Stanford Hospital patients in hotels. Where's the Palo Alto leadership?

Maybe instead of the constant push to "revitalize" downtown, densify everything and pay commuters' expenses, we could just get back to basics.
No more wasteful spending on "road furniture" and consultants to tell us we really love all the traffic calming like Ross Road when we don't.

If you're going to waste time passing "anti-idling" regulations, at least make some money and start ticketing the idlers.

23 people like this
Posted by Sally
a resident of Downtown North
2 hours ago

Ms. Cormack -- Why no mention of the general fund emergency reserve? Don't we have something like $40m there for situations exactly like this.

Please correct me if that is incorrect or imprecise.

If this isn't an emergency, to dip into that and rebuild over the coming years, what is?

We still need to cut and cut smart (see my comment above), but let's put all the cards up on the table.

3 people like this
Posted by NeilsonBuchanan
a resident of Downtown North
2 hours ago

Dear Resident,

Many nearby cities probably will adopt "shop locally" efforts. This cuts both ways especially if Palo Alto sales tax revenue depends too heavily on shoppers from other cities.

Just sayin'..... we citizens and our council have to be careful what we wish for. So far I think city staff has laid out a reasonable. preliminary format for difficult decisions.

My only reservation is that the staff reports are not openly addressing the psychology or consumer behavior in key areas such as hotel use, travel, spending on larger consumer goods and public transit. Forecasting these variables is reasonably feasible if you can think in terms of every 6 months and restate forecasts when human behaviors are more certain.

2 people like this
Posted by Pied Piper
a resident of Community Center
2 hours ago

@George

>> If we haven't already, we will soon understand that wholesale shutdown was a really, really, really bad idea.

Totally agree -- with the caveat that the only worse idea would have been to NOT shutdown.

>> Public officials jumped too quickly and too far in this lockdown without the ongoing validation to justify such widespread controls.

Again agree -- with the caveat that if they hadn't done so, people in the peanut gallery -- George could be one -- would have criticized them for not acting quickly enough.

>> I agree with Elon, state and county officials went too far in taking people's freedom.

Again agree. The only thing worse would have been taking their freedom -- forever.

In short, GET REAL.

6 people like this
Posted by Dan
a resident of Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago

This is a tough situation for everyone, in one way or another, and the city has to address it by making tough decisions. Hopefully they are well thought out and not just influenced by the loudest voice. One idea that I think is fairly easy right now is to cancel/postpone the multi-million dollar bike bridge over 101 near San Antonio. I rode through the current tunnel yesterday and it is still functional and for a majority of the year it works fine. Until we HAVE THE MONEY (which isn't now), it should be shelved. I hope that happens. We can do so much better right now with that money.

4 people like this
Posted by Member
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago

Alison - there are many financing options available to the city to weather the storm: bonds, reserves, intern fund loans, etc. I am sure city employees have all of the options readily available to review with City Council. Please do not cause panic in a city such as Palo Alto, the Birthplace of Silicon Valley. We are poised return to "normal" sooner than another community in the USA. With Stanford University, SRP, Stanford Mall, several hospitals, downtown, cal ave., the VC community and the list of our treasures can go on, the economy will return to normal sooner than you think. Then City Council will be back to containing growth through the land use process. People are tired of being locked up. They will return to all of the business areas to see other people. Stay focused on smart land use decision (speed it up too) to grow the sale tax base - providing services households need, increase housing supply, improving road conditions/safety and increasing walk-ability and bike paths. Find the money we need. We are a AAA bond rated city. Money is the not the problem in Palo Alto; it's the slow land use decision making process that impacts the city's bottom line. Also, please find a way to increase support for PAUSD. We need our kids to go back to school. Thank you for volunteering to serve our city.

2 people like this
Posted by Mark Weiss
a resident of Downtown North
13 minutes ago

Instead of canceling the May Fete parade or closing the libraries, why don’t we impose a one time special tax on the owners of the hundred or more buildings that the parade passes on University and downtown? Or tax the last 20 or so buildings to change hands or be redeveloped. The Visa building near California Avenue was recently flipped for $138 million —what’s our share?
We gave away a public zoned parking lot to a developer at the corner of Page Mill and El Camino —let’s tax him.

Like this comment
Posted by Mark Weiss
a resident of Downtown North
7 minutes ago

Web Link

There’s a huge section of our community that the covid crisis merely means take out versus dining out...

