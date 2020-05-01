 Fire breaks out at Stanford Dish Friday afternoon | News | Palo Alto Online |

News

Updated: Fri, May 1, 2020, 7:50 pm
Uploaded: Fri, May 1, 2020, 4:16 pm

Fire breaks out at Stanford Dish Friday afternoon

Roads blocked in area until further notice

This photo taken on a drone shows smoke emanating from a fire at the Stanford Dish around 3:30 p.m. on May 1. Courtesy Brian Holtz.

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A 5- to 6-acre fire in the popular Stanford Dish hiking area on Friday afternoon prompted fire crews to prohibit traffic into neighboring streets for roughly four hours, according to Palo Alto fire and alerts from campus police.

Crews were alerted to smoke in the foothills at 2:42 p.m., Palo Alto Fire Chief Geoffrey Blackshire said. When firefighters and emergency responders reached the grassy Dish area, units in off-road vehicles were able to access the flames.

The agency called for assistance from Cal Fire, which provided teams on fire engines, a helicopter and a bulldozer to put out the blaze, according to Blackshire. They were able to knock down the fire about 90 minutes later.

Dispatchers also indicated the slow-moving fire spread to trees. Blackshire was stationed at the command post during the incident and couldn't speak to the terrain where the blaze broke out.

There was no threat to residents, structures or property, Blackshire said. No injuries were reported.

At about 5:15 p.m., reports to dispatchers indicated crews were mopping up at least one section where the fire broke out and challenged by wind speeds shifting in the area. Crews were also using chainsaws to clear through heavy brush.

As of 6:55 p.m., the fire was extinguished and crews planned to stay at the scene, according to campus police.

Firefighters will spend the night making sure the fire is completely out and cutting a line around the scorched area to make sure flames don't reignite, Blackshire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Blackshire said. Friday's flare-up served as a reminder that while it's still spring, crews are preparing for summer fire season earlier than usual.

Traffic was blocked at Junipero Serra Drive between Campus Drive East and Campus Drive West until shortly before 7 p.m., according to the Department of Public Safety.

Crews from the Mountain View and Santa Clara County fire departments staffed Palo Alto's fire stations while the city's firefighters responded to the Dish.

The Stanford Dish has been closed since April 3 at 5 p.m. The closure was due to a "persistent minority" of people not complying with public health and safety measures, according to an April 2 health alert issued by the university.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

---

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Gus L.
a resident of Barron Park
7 hours ago

So, It spontaneously Combusted?

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Burned before
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago

Is it out?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Nancy
a resident of Old Palo Alto
4 hours ago

Bird probably hit a wire. That's how the last fire started about two years ago.

Email Town Square Moderator      


