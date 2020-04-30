PUBLIC AGENDA: City negotiating with labor unions; Newell Road bridge replacement

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 4.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a closed session to discuss labor negotiations pertaining to the Utilities Management and Professional Association of Palo Alto, the Service Employees International Union, Local 521, the Palo Alto Police Officers Association, the Palo Alto Fire Chiefs' Association, the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 1319, and the Palo Alto Police Managers Association. The council will then discuss the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, consider changes to the city's methodology for calculating traffic impacts; consider waiving business registration fees and rescinding the levy of assessments for the Downtown Business Improvement District for fiscal year 2020l and review potential scenarios for the fiscal year 2021 budget. The meeting will be held virtually. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 4, and the regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m., or immediately after the closed session. View the full agenda here. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and by using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the actuarial valuation of the retiree health care plan; proposed Community Development Block Grant funding allocations; the Fiscal Year 2021 Electric Financial Plan and the Fiscal Year 2021 Gas Utility Financial Plan. The virtual meeting will be held 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5. It will be streamed at midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can use the phone number 669-900-6833 and Meeting ID: 479-101-323. View the full agenda here.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss the proposed demolition and replacement of the Newell Road bridge; consider a proposal for a 22,029-square-foot office and research-and-development building at 3215 Porter Drive; and review a proposed addition to a historic home at 411 Lytton Ave. The virtual meeting will be held 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 7. It will be streamed at midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can use the phone number 669-900-6833 and Meeting ID: 381-564-707.