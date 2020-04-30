 Changed economic landscape complicates Palo Alto's plans to redevelop Ventura | News | Palo Alto Online |

News

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 30, 2020, 9:17 am

Changed economic landscape complicates Palo Alto's plans to redevelop Ventura

Residents push back against new proposals to 'go big' on housing

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, Palo Alto Online has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto's ambitious but uncertain plans to reimagine the Ventura neighborhood confronted a stark political reality Wednesday night, when neighborhood residents and some planning commissioners warned that the latest alternatives fail to reflect community's perspectives or account for the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concerns came out during the Planning and Transportation's public hearing on the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan, a land-use document that will create a new vision for a 60-acre area bounded by Page Mill Road, Oregon Expressway, Lambert Avenue and Park Boulevard. The centrally located but historically underserved area has long been viewed by Palo Alto officials as one of the city's most promising sites for new housing. Palo Alto's Housing Element document estimates that it can accommodate about 354 units of housing, Assistant Planning Director Rachael Tanner said.

Among the most promising sites in the planning area is the 12-acre site at 340 Portage Ave., which until recently housed Fry's Electronics. The site, which is owned by The Sobrato Organization, is zoned for residential use, though the council voted in 2006 to allow commercial use in perpetuity to appease Fry's. While the council is still hoping that the site will include housing, Sobrato signaled last year that it has no plans to redevelop its commercial properties.

The planning effort, which the City Council launched in 2017, has run into numerous complications over the past year. Sobrato's reluctance to redevelop has prompted some council members to lower their expectations, culminating in a decision last December not to approve a contract extension with a consultant to provide the kind of analysis had initially hoped for. Some members of a specially appointed working group, which includes residents and property owners from the neighborhood, have criticized the process that has ignored their input. Others suggested that staff and consultants are ignoring key constraints — including development standards and existing zoning — in issuing their recommendations.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which crippled the retail and theater industries seemingly overnight, added another level of uncertainty. Commission Vice Chair Giselle Roohparvar argued Wednesday that the city should pause the process until the pandemic ends and the city has a better understanding of the new reality.

"We just don't know what the world is going to look like," Roohparvar said. "We know it's going to be different, we just don't know how."

The rise of telecommuting during the economic shutdown may have important ramifications for both the value of office space and its traffic impacts, she said. The economic downturn that resulted from the imposed shutdown — and the mortgage default that it may ultimately engender — may have bearing on the type of housing mix the city would like to see in Ventura. And the rise of e-commerce and online streaming of entertainment — to the detriment of brick-and-mortal retailers and theaters — can also influence what types of commercial amenities the neighborhood should strive to attract.

"I know we already invested a lot of time, but I think we need to wait to see what happens when we get on the other side of COVID to really be able to evaluate what we want this space to look like," Roohparvar said.

Commissioner Michael Alcheck took the opposite view and argued that many of the issues at the heart of the debate — including height and density of buildings — were contentious before the pandemic and will remain so after. He suggested that planners continue to think about crafting a blueprint for the neighborhood even as the pandemic stretches on and explore ways to add more housing.

Alcheck and most of the other commissioners agreed that the city should go big on housing but faced a larger question: How big? Staff presented on Wednesday three alternatives, which would add 386 units, 979 units, and 2,475 housing units to the site, respectively. Both Alcheck and Commissioner Barton Hechtman made the case for the two alternatives that go well beyond the Comprehensive Plan's vision, though he suggested that the city should proceed slowly and gradually, starting with five-story buildings and only moving to larger residential complexes once they become more palatable politically.

"It's pretty clear that Palo Alto … must become more dense in its housing — not over the entire city but in opportunity areas where we can become more dense," Hechtman said. "I think this area is a fantastic opportunity for us to be looking at these things."

Commissioner Doria Summa, who represents the commission on the working group, suggested that the plans remain too vague to warrant meaningful feedback. Though residents had a chance to weigh in on the planning effort at a February community meeting, members of the working group have not had an opportunity to fully discuss the proposed alternatives, she noted.

"I just think this needs a lot more work by staff and (the) working group before we can have a very valuable discussion about it," Summa said.

Some residents shared her view and pushed back against the proposals that were put together by staff and consultants from the firm Perkins&Will. While planners suggested that significant densification is needed to make housing developments economically feasible (the most ambitious of the three options calls for 100 units per acre), critics maintained that this goes far beyond what the residents had called for and what the city would allow in other neighborhoods.

Ken Joye, who lives in Ventura, suggested that city planners ensure that any new developments approved in the neighborhood "fully mitigate" their own impacts on traffic and parking.

"I'd suggest to you it is inappropriate to make policy decisions based upon whether a project pencils out for a commercial developer," Joye said. "Rather, we should zone for what we want in a community and not allow commercial developers to build something that is nonconforming."

Angela Dellaporta, a Ventura resident who serves on the North Ventura working group, said she and her neighbors are concerned about the construction that is already taking place in the neighborhood and urged the city to put a freeze on new development until the vision is formulated. Becky Sanders, moderator of the Ventura Neighborhood Association, also asked for a moratorium on development. Sanders said that while she supports new housing, particularly at the Fry's site, the type of developments that the current plans call for are at odds with what residents had proposed.

"None of the proposals put forth by Perkins&Will really reflect the wishes of the people in Ventura and do not really reflect the will of the working group," Sanders said.

Others, however, argued that greater density is exactly what's needed. Housing advocate Kelsey Banes said Ventura represents an opportunity to serve many residents, both that live there today and that will be there in the future.

"If we care about affordable housing, if we want to prioritize it, it will require density," Banes told the commission. "The way you get a lot of affordable housing is with density."

Residents should have ample opportunity to weigh in over the coming months, as the alternatives continue to get refined and as the working group presents its own plans for the neighborhood. The plans will then return to the planning commission for further input before moving to the council for approval.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

6 people like this
Posted by commonsense
a resident of Hoover School
13 hours ago

Increase density so fewer of Palo Alto's workers need to drive into town to work. Increase height because 50' is an arbitrary, low number. Afraid of losing our amazing Palo Alto views? Maximize and charge a LOT to help get PA out of the coming major financial budget problems. Quit complaining about successful developers making money. Sobrato has been super successful, following the law and building a good chunk of Silicon Valley. Also, a very generous dude. It will languish as is for decades if it doesn't make sense financially. Let's see max density, lots of it affordable, 100' high an approvals in two months. Or perhaps we should just continue to pave over the central valley and make commutes longer and longer...

Email Town Square Moderator      


20 people like this
Posted by Anon
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
13 hours ago

>> starting with five-story buildings

No! Not needed to achieve higher density.

Posted by commonsense, a resident of Hoover School

>> Increase density so fewer of Palo Alto's workers need to drive into town to work.

Specious reasoning that has been refuted numerous times.

>> Ken Joye, who lives in Ventura, suggested that city planners ensure that any new developments approved in the neighborhood "fully mitigate" their own impacts on traffic and parking.

Absolutely! Don't allow a new development complex to make traffic and parking worse.

The bottom line is that the keystone property, "Fry's", is zoned residential. Sobrato is leasing out chunks of it as office space now. Convert that office space to 100% housing.

No more office space. No high-rises. High-rises and continued office space development will, in the end, destroy Palo Alto. If you want to destroy something, go destroy someplace else.

Email Town Square Moderator      


19 people like this
Posted by public "servants"?
a resident of Ventura
11 hours ago

Let's see...Michael Alcheck and Bart Hechtmann are for high rises and with more density than the community really wants. Now are these fine public servants really concerned about affordable housing for the less-than-affluent? Or could it possible be that their interest in massive density is because they are both real estate attorneys with clients who benefit from this unbridled growth they seek?

Just like Gregg Scharff, a real estate attorney who is friends w/ Alcheck and who lives in a $10 million house in Old Palo Alto and and is likely to re-emerge as a City Council contender.

We need to carefully look at people' s motivations and personal financial interests whenever appointing people to these roles.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Mark Weiss
a resident of Downtown North
11 hours ago

This is by far the most corrupt issue in Palo alto starting with the fact that Wheatley sold the land to Sobrato and then quietly bought back a bunch of the housing surrounding Fry’s and then had the area expanded from 15 acres to 60 acre Special Corruption District what about a park a big park for people and living creatures and ...wait for it...sunshine?!

It was 9 years ago this week that GS started covering this:
Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Asr
a resident of College Terrace
11 hours ago

Build small townhouses for the neighborhood.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Mark Weiss
a resident of Downtown North
11 hours ago

It is notable that Matt Sonsini the CEO of Sobrato went to Gunn high school and grew up in Evergreen Terrace about a mile and a half from Fry’s. Maybe if he personally spoke at council and commission meetings, and did a walk through of the site, with neighborhood activists like Sanders and Joye that would go a long way in humanizing the process of redevelopment.

Email Town Square Moderator      


19 people like this
Posted by Another Giveaway
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
10 hours ago

Density is not a virtue.

Density is just a way for real-estate developers to make more money, for local governments to collect more property tax revenues, and for corrupt politicians to collect more campaign contributions from predatory real-estate developers.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Stop Wasting Tax Dollars on This
a resident of Crescent Park
9 hours ago

This absurd effort to enrich a few developers is, incredibly enough, mostly funded by a $638,000 grant from the VTA, that is, our public-owned county bus and transit service. Rather than keeping buses running, which are always struggling for funding and serve people who can't afford their own cars, public money is going to figure out how to help wealthy property owners earn more through rezoning.

The VTA should be embarrassed to have wasted so much in desperately-needed public funds on this.

The City of Palo Alto is also spending hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money on this effort – while facing a deficit of tens of millions of dollars.

Let developers find others ways to get rich.

Stop This Stupid Waste of Taxpayer Money!!!

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Don't give away zoning to help developers
a resident of Downtown North
6 hours ago

What we do know is that overpopulation and cramming people into dense housing causes more exposure to disease. Why are we trying to kill people? The Covid outbreak made clear that we need more park and open space. This is a great spot for a large community center and park. The city of Palo Alto, per the comprehensive plan, already owes the residents of Palo Alto over 100 acres if they were to follow their stated amounts of parkland per population.

Don't let them add any more housing. We are already over consuming in this area with too many people. Allow livable housing, resident serving businesses and lots of park and community space. It is time to make this city livable again, not cram in more people.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Resident 1-Adobe Meadows
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
5 hours ago

There is a new development going in RWC at Woodside Road near 101 that is in process. The acreage is similar to the Fry's site - end to end. It is a shopping center that will be converted to housing with a number of amenities. It will support the growing SU campus in RWC. It has been vetted and approved. Rather than trying to spend money to create a new footprint start looking at other successful, approved footprints to see how they fit into the land available.

In no way is the Fry's site and land going to be allocated to "business". Whether it pencils out - or not - it will be housing or there will be a law suit. We have a requirement to provide housing for our teachers, city workers, low income, retired people, etc. And if any city employee goes forward with anything but what is required at this time then they will be subject to a law suit.

We keep reading about all of these people that no one voted on who seem to be arranging the city based on their ideas and financial standing.. Time to stop that.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Our guide to Peninsula restaurants selling groceries, meal kits and more
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 11,181 views

Premarital and Couples: Please treat me with . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 3,034 views

An Interview with Carbon Brief's Leo Hickman
By Sherry Listgarten | 6 comments | 2,545 views

Remembrance of things past: former Stanford president, Donald Kennedy
By Diana Diamond | 7 comments | 2,258 views

Coronavirus: tips to increase productivity at home
By Jessica Zang | 1 comment | 948 views

View all local blogs
 