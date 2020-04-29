Michigan man scams Bay Area residents of hundreds of dollars for purported N95 masks

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that a Michigan man has been charged with wire fraud for using the internet to sell allegedly non-existent N95 masks for protection from the coronavirus to three Bay Area residents, including one in Palo Alto.

A criminal complaint was filed in federal court in San Francisco on Friday against Rodney Stevenson II, 24, and was unsealed on Tuesday following his arrest at his home in Muskegon, Michigan, a city along the eastern coast of Lake Michigan.

The complaint alleges Stevenson fraudulently sold masks that were never delivered to three Bay Area victims from San Jose, Palo Alto and Santa Cruz, plus a fourth victim from Staten Island, New York, in March and early April.

The buyers, who included one non-medical hospital employee, allegedly each paid Stevenson amounts ranging from $120 to $450 for orders of between four and 15 masks they intended to use for themselves and family members.

Three buyers received nothing and the fourth victim from Staten Island received an envelope containing cheaply made fabric masks rather than protective N95 masks, the complaint alleges.

If convicted of the wire fraud charge, Stevenson could face up to 30 years in prison.

Stevenson had an initial appearance before a federal magistrate in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Tuesday, and was released on bond. His next scheduled appearance is a preliminary hearing in that court on May 18, according to U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Abraham Simmons.

