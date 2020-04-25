Coronavirus weekend update: Local leaders expect summer spike in cases

With other states beginning to relax their public health restrictions, Santa Clara County leaders on Friday predicted a local spike in cases of the novel coronavirus this summer and warned of local plans to continue the current shelter-in-place policy. But they said they are not sure for how long the county will extend the shelter order, nor are they certain how relaxed restrictions will be.

"In terms of seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, that's pretty hard to visualize at this point because, in order to prevent the spread of this virus and try to mute the pandemic, the only tool we really have is shelter-in-place," the county's executive Dr. Jeff Smith said Friday in a teleconference with the Silicon Valley Commonwealth Club, a Bay Area-based public affairs forum. "We don't have the treatment; we don't have the vaccine; we don't have any other specific way to deal with the pandemic."

"I think we're looking forward, sadly, to another spike (in cases) probably the late summer and early fall because we don't have a consistent shelter-in-place program for the rest of the country," Smith said. "And since we're so mobile, we'll expect higher numbers because other people will be traveling around the nation."

Seven Bay Area jurisdictions in March led the country with the first shelter orders following the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Smith mentioned plans to extend the county's current order, which is in effect through May 3, but did not announce when the extension might roll out.

Smith said the new order could look different from the current one — a "staged relaxation," with different parts of the county adhering to different restrictions.

Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez joined Smith for the teleconference and applauded the staff of the county and individual cities for their work. However, she added, "I don't feel that way about the whole rest of the country," particularly pointing to states without their own shelter orders and physical distancing protocols.

"The way I see this is we're going to slowly open up the economy based on how safe the workplaces are that we're sending people into, because the last thing we want to do is put people in harm's way, and furthermore put their families in harm's way," Chavez said. "People who are not following this order are risking the lives of whole other states and countries."

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said that his city is "in the food distribution business now" as a result of the health crisis, with about 160 employees producing about 2 million meals per week. He also expressed the need for increased testing for the coronavirus.

"I would love to see a much more focused public health effort at a federal level so that we're not all out there trying to do our own thing," Liccardo said.

Smith similarly took aim at the federal government, criticizing the country's leaders for "diversion, disinformation and lack of preparation" in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, Santa Clara County's count of confirmed COVID-19 cases totaled 2,040. The county also reported a total of 99 coronavirus-caused deaths and 165 people currently hospitalized. The latest data also show Palo Alto has 69 cases and Mountain View has 43.

San Mateo County has a total of 1019 cases of the coronavirus, with a death toll of 41 as of Friday. Seventy-two people are hospitalized.

Counties take tougher stances on face coverings

This week marked the beginning of San Mateo County's new order requiring face masks, which went into effect on Wednesday morning. Residents must cover their face while outside of their homes and inside an essential business, including grocery stores, hospitals and even ride-sharing vehicles.

Santa Clara County hasn't followed suit in making face masks mandatory but earlier this month said it was "strongly urging" residents to cover their face when leaving their home. Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody was asked Friday why she didn't go the same route as other Bay Area counties in making face coverings a legal requirement, subject to enforcement by local police departments.

In a live Q&A sponsored by the nonprofit news organization San Jose Spotlight, Cody said that law enforcement has many priorities and that she didn't want to divert enforcement resources away from those priorities and towards people wearing face coverings.

"When I issue a health office order, I mean it. And I want law enforcement to take action. I didn't really see that law enforcement would be going to grocery stores and citing people for not wearing face coverings," she said.

Cody also said that she hopes wearing a face cover in public will become a "social norm" so that when people go outside without the covering, "It should feel funny. It shouldn't feel right. It should feel OK when you're in your home, with your household (not to wear one), but when you're not at your home and out and about, you should feel like something is missing. It's like not having your glasses on."

Cody also made her rounds on national media outlets on Thursday, speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta at a coronavirus town hall and MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on her eponymous news show for a nearly eight-minute segment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

