Uploaded: Sat, Apr 25, 2020, 8:46 am

Coronavirus weekend update: Local leaders expect summer spike in cases

A roundup of COVID-19 news in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties

by Embarcadero Media staff and Bay City News Service / Palo Alto Weekly

With other states beginning to relax their public health restrictions, Santa Clara County leaders on Friday predicted a local spike in cases of the novel coronavirus this summer and warned of local plans to continue the current shelter-in-place policy. But they said they are not sure for how long the county will extend the shelter order, nor are they certain how relaxed restrictions will be.

"In terms of seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, that's pretty hard to visualize at this point because, in order to prevent the spread of this virus and try to mute the pandemic, the only tool we really have is shelter-in-place," the county's executive Dr. Jeff Smith said Friday in a teleconference with the Silicon Valley Commonwealth Club, a Bay Area-based public affairs forum. "We don't have the treatment; we don't have the vaccine; we don't have any other specific way to deal with the pandemic."

"I think we're looking forward, sadly, to another spike (in cases) probably the late summer and early fall because we don't have a consistent shelter-in-place program for the rest of the country," Smith said. "And since we're so mobile, we'll expect higher numbers because other people will be traveling around the nation."

Seven Bay Area jurisdictions in March led the country with the first shelter orders following the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Smith mentioned plans to extend the county's current order, which is in effect through May 3, but did not announce when the extension might roll out.

Smith said the new order could look different from the current one — a "staged relaxation," with different parts of the county adhering to different restrictions.

Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez joined Smith for the teleconference and applauded the staff of the county and individual cities for their work. However, she added, "I don't feel that way about the whole rest of the country," particularly pointing to states without their own shelter orders and physical distancing protocols.

"The way I see this is we're going to slowly open up the economy based on how safe the workplaces are that we're sending people into, because the last thing we want to do is put people in harm's way, and furthermore put their families in harm's way," Chavez said. "People who are not following this order are risking the lives of whole other states and countries."

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said that his city is "in the food distribution business now" as a result of the health crisis, with about 160 employees producing about 2 million meals per week. He also expressed the need for increased testing for the coronavirus.

"I would love to see a much more focused public health effort at a federal level so that we're not all out there trying to do our own thing," Liccardo said.

Smith similarly took aim at the federal government, criticizing the country's leaders for "diversion, disinformation and lack of preparation" in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, Santa Clara County's count of confirmed COVID-19 cases totaled 2,040. The county also reported a total of 99 coronavirus-caused deaths and 165 people currently hospitalized. The latest data also show Palo Alto has 69 cases and Mountain View has 43.

San Mateo County has a total of 1019 cases of the coronavirus, with a death toll of 41 as of Friday. Seventy-two people are hospitalized.

Counties take tougher stances on face coverings

This week marked the beginning of San Mateo County's new order requiring face masks, which went into effect on Wednesday morning. Residents must cover their face while outside of their homes and inside an essential business, including grocery stores, hospitals and even ride-sharing vehicles.

Santa Clara County hasn't followed suit in making face masks mandatory but earlier this month said it was "strongly urging" residents to cover their face when leaving their home. Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody was asked Friday why she didn't go the same route as other Bay Area counties in making face coverings a legal requirement, subject to enforcement by local police departments.

In a live Q&A sponsored by the nonprofit news organization San Jose Spotlight, Cody said that law enforcement has many priorities and that she didn't want to divert enforcement resources away from those priorities and towards people wearing face coverings.

"When I issue a health office order, I mean it. And I want law enforcement to take action. I didn't really see that law enforcement would be going to grocery stores and citing people for not wearing face coverings," she said.

Cody also said that she hopes wearing a face cover in public will become a "social norm" so that when people go outside without the covering, "It should feel funny. It shouldn't feel right. It should feel OK when you're in your home, with your household (not to wear one), but when you're not at your home and out and about, you should feel like something is missing. It's like not having your glasses on."

Cody also made her rounds on national media outlets on Thursday, speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta at a coronavirus town hall and MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on her eponymous news show for a nearly eight-minute segment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

---

Comments

12 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Downtown North
11 hours ago

Donald Trump says the Federal government has more than enough testing capacity to make everyone safe. Why is this not reaching Bay Area residents?

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by Dan
a resident of Professorville
10 hours ago

Do you get the feeling our public health officials are ignoring actual results and real data and instead continuing to rely on flawed models and projections?

It's feeling more and more like chicken little. It's going to get worse! Extend the lockdown! Tighten the controls!

The data says the exact opposite. Great analysis below. Of course we need to keep social distancing. Of course we need to protect our vulnerable populations.

But over and over again, the policies being set, and the language coming from our public health professionals and governor do not appear to reflect the reality on the ground.

Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Downtown North
9 hours ago

The data says we cannot end the shutdown until testing is widespread enough to identify, isolate, and trace people carrying the virus. Or until a vaccination is available.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Dan
a resident of Professorville
9 hours ago

Hi @resident

Can you please share more about what data you are referring to, and how you draw that conclusion?

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Keep Off The Grass
a resident of Crescent Park
9 hours ago

Unless travel into California is severely restricted (from other coronavirus infested countries & US states where businesses will be opened for everyday business), it is not unreasonable to expect a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego & Santa Clara counties are leading the state in COVID-19 cases & related deaths & they are all densely populated areas.

When/if that reckless & irresponsible Las Vegas mayor opens up the city's casino, hotel & food court businesses, the COVID-19 numbers will most likely go flying off the roof given the influx of domestic & foreign guest/visitors.

Best to close off California & build a figurative 'wall' based on exclusion for the time being.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by @Dan
a resident of Mountain View
8 hours ago

Dr. Scott Atlas? Sure, an M.D., but not an epidemiologist. And given that he is affiliated with Hoover...definitely coming in with an agenda (which he showed throughout that wretched op-ed).

Sorry, but the evidence in favor of the current policy is on far more solid ground that what you are advocating, sport...

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by TimR
a resident of Downtown North
6 hours ago

"Don't let the perfect be the enemy of the good." We will never be able to fully satisfy the Doctor Codys of the world, and at some point we'll have to benchmark our county against other counties, states and even countries rather than lofty ideals. For example, right now CA as a whole has about the same deaths per 100K as Germany. Santa Clara County is even better--maybe as good as it's going to get. We can't wait around forever dreaming of perfection. Or, to use another tired quote, "no risk, now reward."

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by @TimR
a resident of Mountain View
5 hours ago

Spoken like someone who doesn't care if the death toll continues to rise -- much like a whole number of southern governors who are "opening up" their economies (without considering that their states' ICUs will be filled to overflowing soon).

Or do you have something against people who actually know what they are doing?

Or do you have something against people who actually know what they are doing?

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by @a resident of Mountain View
a resident of Downtown North
5 hours ago

Spoken like someone who doesn't know what the facts are, because you don't look at facts on the Dashboard. If you did, you'd know the death toll continues to DECLINE, not rise. And you'd know that only 15% of our ICU's beds are being used by COVID-19 patients (with about half not being used at all). You're entitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by S_mom
a resident of Community Center
5 hours ago

@ @TimR
Spoken like someone who is oblivious to the unprecedented burden is for low income families. I think some people think we are going to somehow get down to 0 deaths or avoid deaths entirely. I thought the idea was to make sure our hospitals could handle all the cases so that anyone who got it could get the best of care -- not that we were planning to stay inside until we got a vaccine so that no one at all would get sick. Our hospitals are not at all full, we haven't even touched our surge capacity. They need to allow low income individuals to resume making a living within reason -- with masks and as much distancing as possible, construction should restart, gardeners and similar services should resume, etc. I'm not saying we start going to the movies again or reopen schools, but I don't think our current numbers can justify not allowing low income familes to earn an income.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by @All the Deniers
a resident of Mountain View
4 hours ago

And right on cue, all of the "experts" come out of the woodwork...

I guess all of you geniuses somehow missed the point made by Santa Clara County officials: We are nowhere near the plateau as far as cases are concerned. Until we are -- and that is a point that is yet to be determined -- the need for preventative measures needs to continue.

And as for "S_mom": Why aren't you paying your gardeners *something* right now? You could at least that much...and as for your concern for low-income workers, all I seem to remember is how prior to the pandemic, the Town Square site was filled with contempt (if not worse) towards these individuals. Now, because these same individuals are no longer able to serve the needs of the privileged of Palo Alto, there is *suddenly* a concern for these same people.

The hypocrisy is beyond belief.



Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by TimR
a resident of Downtown North
4 hours ago

@All the Deniers,
You do know that Palo Alto is ranked as the "most educated" city in CA, with over 80% of residents having at least a bachelor's degree, right? We might not all be experts in infectious diseases, but we know a thing or two about other things, like economics, social science, etc. As for the opinion that our county not being at a plateau, that's based on the belief that there will be a surge, but the surge is already running very late, and it's looking like it will be a no-show. Look for yourself at the bar chart. Cases, indeed, leveled off. I assume you're rather educated, too, so maybe do a little research and thinking for yourself on this issue. That's how a democracy works.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by @TimR
a resident of Mountain View
4 hours ago

Sorry, sport -- anyone who uses a badly written op-ed piece to argue for lifting "shelter in place" does not show much in the way of any intellectual capacity. And having a bachelor's degree most certainly does not equal being intellectually brilliant by any stretch of the imagination.
So let's stop with the charade, and just admit that a lot of people posting here have no regard for expertise, and would rather follow what they saw recently on social media.


Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by gin
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

for all the naysayers and doubters and "entitled" folks who consider shelter in place a hoax or overreaction ---- okay,then if you insist on violating the shelter in place guidelines/rules or do disruptive protests then you must WAIVE your right to medical care if you get the virus and need medical care, including intensive care services, because you've endangered everyone (911 responders, health care professionals, police, etc.) with your behavior and those folk have to put their lives at risk to help you survive the pandemic. Ready to sign?

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Messifan
a resident of Ventura
3 hours ago

Some relevant facts for Santa Clara County:
1. 165 covid patients hospitalized, 72 in the ICU. The hospitalizations are the lowest in weeks.
2. Despite more testing, the number of new cases per day is decreasing to like 20 per day.
3. Testing in the last week increased significantly.
4. Test positivity rate of 8.86% is the lowest I have seen.
5. Lots and lots of available ventilators.
All taken from the county covid dashboard. Everything positive. We won.

For those who think that only experts can understand the disease, I will remind you of a few places we have been along the way.. Remember the discussion started with epidemiologists in England claiming a minimum of 1.2 millions deaths in the States. That was followed by Gavin Newsom, who has experts, declaring 56% of the state would get the disease. That was followed by Gavin Newsom predicting the surge that never happened and spending 1 billion on PPE to prepare for the non-event.

So now we are onto the spike if we let up and the second wave in the Fall. Maybe. Maybe not. It is not that I know more than the experts. Rather, it is that no one knows anything. It is not knowable. We are in unchartered territory. I think we need to balance common sense, like wearing masks when indoors in public (why not) and testing more and quarantining those positive, with some opening because millions are suffering (not including me personally). A blanket extension of the current order makes no sense to me.

Most of all, I hope people will start questioning. The covid situation is not difficult to understand.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by S_mom
a resident of Community Center
3 hours ago

@All the Deniers
Of course I'm paying my gardener and housekeeper, and continuing to pay all ongoing expenses whether or not we are receiving the services, and donating to many local and national organizations. My family is completely comfortable in this shelter in place, this is not at all self interested. But many people live paycheck to paycheck and have been receiving no paycheck for more than a month -- how can they continue like this?

And are you really suggesting that we continue at this pace (5 new cases in Palo Alto in the last week) until we reach a "plateau"? From the numbers we have reached a kind of plateau in the sense that we are finding fewer and fewer cases, but it would take decades at this pace to reach herd immunity (we'd have a vaccine well before then of course).

I would like to trust the experts, but I'm not sure they are equipped to weigh all the societal costs -- they can only give an educated guess as to the numbers of coronavirus illness and death (based on not very much information). Someone needs to weigh that against the societal harm. We don't stay inside for the flu even though we could prevent deaths by doing so -- we assume all kinds of risks by living our lives. I realize that the coronavirus could potentially kill a lot more people than the flu so I do think it is valid to retain a lot of our current sheltering, for anyone who can afford it. Big companies should still work from home. But low income people should be allowed to make a living in reasonably safe working conditions (masks, socially distanced) while our numbers are as low as they are. We can revisit if the numbers get substantially worse. But I think it is very privileged to say we all need to stay inside on a "just in case" theory. Anyone privileged enough to be able to do that can continue to, but we should give people in more desperate circumstances the choice to remain sheltered or earn a living, at least while our numbers are this low.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Open the tennis courts
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
3 hours ago

Open the tennis courts for singles. A few other California counties and cities have done this already. Doesn't make sense to allow runners and joggers (like me) spitting out droplets left and right while not allowing two people to stand over 100 feet away from each other.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by @Messifan
a resident of Mountain View
3 hours ago

"Most of all, I hope that people start questioning. The covid situation is not difficult to understand."

Of course it isn't -- when you choose to misrepresent things!

The bit you mentioned, where there are *only* 20 new cases a day in Santa Clara County? Well, that's still too high to lift "shelter in place" -- health experts consider 1 case per million as the maximum rate of infection that would allow for easing of restrictions. And as it so happens, lifting restrictions *now* would cause new rate of infections to go way up -- something I'm sure most people will not want to happen.

And as for the study by English experts that forecast a minimum of 1.2 million dead in the United States? You (conveniently) left off the crucial part: This was the predicted number IF THE UNITED STATES TOOK NO MEASURES TO DEAL WITH IT. Got it? If "shelter in place" were not enacted, that's what would have happened.

We are nowhere near out of the woods yet. And pretending that we are is irresponsible beyond belief.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Messifan
a resident of Ventura
1 hour ago

@resident of Mountain View

I misrepresented nothing. You are incorrect. It was over 2 million if we did nothing 1.1-1.2 million under the best circumstances. Quote from the article is below. In any case, you don't mention Newsom being wrong about everything so far. So you believe his current predictions? Why?

As to health experts saying "1 per million," who are these experts and why would we listen to them? To get to 1 per million in SC county, that would be 2 cases per day. That is basically zero and beyond extreme. 2 cases per day is 730 cases per year at 1% death rate is 7 deaths per year. Based on county size we expect 60 deaths per year in the county due to flu in the best flu year of 10k deaths. As flu deaths are 10k-60k per year, I see now that at 20 cases per day at 1% death rate=70 deaths means we are already down to a good flu year death level.

We will never get to 2 cases per day unless there is a cure. As there are no effective treatments now or vaccines until at least next year (and maybe never), so your proposal is shutting forever. It is "irresponsible beyond belief" to suggest a policy that will crush this country.

Quote from Brisith study: "Perhaps our most significant conclusion is that mitigation is unlikely to be feasible without emergency surge capacity limits of the UK and US healthcare systems being exceeded many times over. In the most effective mitigation strategy examined, which leads to a single, relatively short epidemic (case
isolation, household quarantine and social distancing of the elderly), the surge limits for both general
ward and ICU beds would be exceeded by at least 8-fold under the more optimistic scenario for critical
care requirements that we examined. In addition, even if all patients were able to be treated, we
predict there would still be in the order of 250,000 deaths in GB, and 1.1-1.2 million in the US."

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Messifan
a resident of Ventura
1 hour ago

In regards to my previous post I am not considering the vast undercount due to lack of testing, but still I think we are already at reasonable safety levels to slowly ease up.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by @Messifan
a resident of Mountain View
1 hour ago

The fact that you continue to misrepresent the facts -- and do so egregiously -- convinces me that (1) you don't know what you are talking about, and (2) I have no need on my part to take you seriously.

Oh, and (3) Messi is highly overrated.

Email Town Square Moderator      


