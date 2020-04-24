When it comes to COVID-19, experts urge caution in interpreting available data

Stanford epidemiologists and infectious disease experts on Thursday offered perspectives on data related to the spread of the novel coronavirus and how the public should read them.

In a livestreamed Stanford School of Medicine COVID-19 Community Town Hall, experts said the numbers are showing that current measures to curb new cases of COVID-19 are working. They urged continued vigilance, however, and said there is still much to learn before the economy and daily life can begin to ease back into a semblance of normalcy.

The data can also be deceiving. Dr. Steven Goodman, associate dean and professor of epidemiology and population health, noted that each county health department's number of daily cases is a small set.

"Don't focus on the cases until we have more testing. They are tremendously undercounted," he said, pointing to a Los Angeles Times headline three weeks ago that stated there were 16,000 cases in Los Angeles County.

There are "way more than 16,000 cases," he said, based on what's known about the spread of the disease.

At the time the story was published, there had been about 730 deaths in Los Angeles County. Since there's a 1% chance of dying of COVID-19, he said, that means 73,000 or more people were likely infected.

To understand how well the state or a county is doing in flattening the curve of infections, Goodman said it's best not to focus on daily data, such as the deaths by day. Seven-day averages offer a more stable view of the trend. In San Francisco, there's only been one death in the past eight days.

"It's a good sign showing that sheltering in place is having a good effect," he said.

The daily hospital admissions and daily deaths are valuable indicators to watch, he said, until testing is done on a wide scale and better data is available.

The risk of dying from COVID-19 is still unknown, Goodman said. There are two measures of death: "case" fatality rate and "infection" fatality rate.

"Cases" are patients with confirmed, positive diagnostic tests using nasal/throat swabs. For COVID-19, the death rate is reportedly in the 1% to 3% range based on these confirmed cases.

"Infection" fatality rates, on the other hand, include both known and unknown cases of the disease. Those case numbers are found through antibody tests, which show through a blood sample who has proteins in their blood that indicate their body fought the disease. As the number of people known to have been infected increases through antibody testing, the rate of deaths is expected to lower, he said.

Currently, with so little data on the number of people who have had the infection, the infection fatality rate is unknown, he said. There are estimates, however. The infection fatality rate for COVID-19 looks to be about 1 in 200 people; for seasonal influenza, that number is 1 in 1,000 — a sizable difference, Goodman said.

It's highly controversial when people say the deaths from the two diseases are equal, he said.

There are still many unknowns about the disease, he said, including how many people (and young adults in particular) have "silent" or symptomless infections; after infection, how long immunity lasts; exactly who is infectious, the degree of infectiousness, and for how long; how frequent and serious the long-term outcomes are for the disease (such as kidney failure); when a vaccine might be approved and how well it will work; and which social distancing and protection measures are most critical: masks, staying 6 feet apart, having small gatherings, having uncrowded spaces, washing hands 10 times a day or wiping down surfaces.

Dr. Julie Parsonnet, a professor in medicine and professor in epidemiology and population health, said diagnostic tests have varying degrees of accuracy. Swab tests, which take a sample from the nose or back of the throat, look for the fingerprint of the virus: its genes. In general, these tests are precise. Swab tests conducted in the laboratory are sensitive and can be about 97% accurate for positive diagnoses of COVID-19.

So-called rapid at-home tests, however, have so far proven to be inaccurate.

What's not known is how long the disease is transmissible by an infected person; a positive swab test doesn't answer that question, she said.

It's also unclear how often a person, if their test comes back negative, should be tested to see if they have picked up the virus, she said.

Serology (blood) tests for antibodies tests are highly accurate, she said: A test that Stanford developed has a more than 99% specificity.

False positives, however, even at 1% to 2%, can be problematic. If people have never been infected but think they have immunity, they might not take precautions to protect themselves from the disease, she said.

For people who do have antibodies, it's also not known how much immunity the antibodies will confer.

"We don't know. Studies show there is immunity for at least two to three months, then it starts to drop off, but it seems to be persisting," Parsonnet said.

She said there's talk of creating a COVID "passport" that would give people who have immunity the ability to travel and go to work. But it's too early to know if that immunity would prevent the spread of the disease.

The world is also a long way off from having herd immunity, the level at which most of the population has been infected or vaccinated so the virus can't easily infect large populations. Most researchers think to stem COVID-19, 50% to 70% of the population would have to have been infected, she said. Data from New York and Sweden show higher prevalence of the coronavirus — in the latter, close to 20% of the population — but that's still a long way off from herd immunity, she said.

