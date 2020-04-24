 Stanford Health Care to cut workers' wages by 20% | News | Palo Alto Online |

Stanford Health Care to cut workers' wages by 20%

Hospital claims cuts are necessary due to COVID-19 economic impact

Stanford Health Care is reducing its employees' pay by 20% starting April 27, leaving many worker stunned by the announcement. Weekly file photo by Veronica Weber.

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Employees of Stanford Health Care, including doctors, nurses and technicians who are caring for COVID-19 patients, will have their pay reduced by up to 20% starting Monday, April 27, for 10 weeks, according to a tip sheet the organization sent to workers on April 21.

The medical center briefly stated it was making the cuts due to the economic impacts of COVID-19 on the organization instead of laying off employees. The "temporary workforce adjustment" program was created as part of the hospital's "cost-saving measure and initiatives," hospital administrators stated. The pay reductions will apply to all employees at Stanford Hospital, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford and, in the East Bay, Stanford-ValleyCare. Asked if the cuts included to doctors' salaries, hospital spokeswoman Lisa Kim reiterated the cuts are "across the board."

The employees can choose to lose pay but continue to work full-time, or work fewer hours while taking paid time off in full-day increments, or work fewer hours but take up to 96 hours of flex time as time off. If they are not eligible, they can take unpaid time off. The hospital will offer tips on how to file for unemployment insurance.

Employees were stunned by the announcement. The pay cuts will be an economic burden for many employees, said Linda Cornell, a 40-year employee and unit secretary who works at a nursing station as a sort of "air traffic controller" for the unit. There's also concern it could affect patient care, she added.

"It's just crazy. The governor was saying that we had the highest death rate (of COVID-19 patients) yesterday, and here they want to cut staff. I've never seen anything like this," she said.

CEO David Entwistle has indicated in earlier news reports that emergency room visits at Stanford Hospital is down 40%, hospital spokeswoman Lia Kim said.

In a statement, Stanford said in part: "Stanford Health Care is navigating the unprecedented economic impact of COVID-19 and, as part of this effort, is implementing a temporary reduction in hours across the organization. The current pandemic has affected many organizations globally, and we are no exception. This is a difficult but necessary decision to sustain the long-term health of the organization so we can continue to provide critical services to the community."

Hospitals such as Stanford shut down elective surgeries, a large source of revenue, under a state mandate to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 patients, but on Wednesday Gov. Gavin Newsom relaxed some of those restrictions, allowing for procedures such as heart-valve replacements, tumor removals and colonoscopies.

Cornell said she hopes that more elective surgeries can be allowed to come back on line and that they would ease the economic strain on the hospitals. In the meantime, many employees will face economic hardship. Many have already taken or used up paid time off to care for their children because schools and day care centers have closed. Although workers can use up to 120 hours of additional paid time off, they would have to pay that money back or take time off without pay, she said.

"Some families will never be able to accrue enough money to pay that back," she said, with many employees earning $50,000 or less.

Cornell said she is on vacation, which started prior to learning about the cuts. Employees who are using up all of their vacation time now so that they can be paid will lose their opportunities to take trips with their families in the future, she added.

The hospital still has to keep things running, she said. She fears that patients will receive a lower quality of care with fewer staff on duty because they can't get to a lot of things.

"It opens up the possibility that there will be more error and mistakes because people rush to get things done," she said.

In its statement, Stanford Health Care refuted the notion that the cuts would impact care.

"This measure will not impact any of our operations. We continue to provide the safest, highest quality care for our patients and remain dedicated to pioneering research and effective clinical therapies to address this evolving situation. We are immensely proud of our community at Stanford Health Care, and we thank our employees for their tireless efforts and ongoing support during these challenging times," the hospital administration stated.

Steve Trossman, a spokesman for the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers, which represents many Stanford employees, said hospital administrators notified the union of the plan less than a week before the announcement but refused to negotiate.

Addressing Stanford's employee-labor relations executives in an open letter, 16 employees — including unit secretaries, nursing assistants, technicians and others — said that they are dismayed by the hospital's actions.

"Stanford Health Care is now turning its back on front-line health care workers and refusing to acknowledge our input when it comes to furloughs. Your refusal to work collaboratively and negotiate is extremely disrespectful to all of us who have been coming to work every day, often without proper protection, putting our lives at risk to care for patients," they wrote.

"You've presented your furlough plan as a 'shared sacrifice' as if this extreme measure has the same impact on the CEO who makes over $3 million/year and a housekeeper or a nursing assistant who struggle to pay rent and feed our family in the Silicon Valley on $60,000 or $70,000 a year. This shows a stark lack of empathy and understanding for the reality of our lives."

The letter asks the hospital to reconsider. The employees propose the hospital tier its approach to cutting costs by exempting the lowest paid workers and reducing the burden on employees earning less than $100,000 a year.

Among other requests, they also ask the hospital to ensure that no workers lose or pay more for health benefits. They also ask the hospital to explain the reasoning behind the furloughs, including how much money the hospitals are actually losing as a result of COVID-19 and how much Stanford Health Care will receive in federal stimulus funds included in the CARES Act and its recent supplement.

43 people like this
Posted by Cass
a resident of Menlo Park
on Apr 24, 2020 at 6:05 pm

This is UNBELIEVABLE and DISGUSTING

SHAME ON STANFORD HEALTH CARE!!

Before devastating the hardworking nurses, aides, and other employees who are working so hard right now on an already-too-low wage, did Management cut their own salaries?

So much health care money is now sucked into the middlemen: insurance companies, benefit analyzers, etc. How about giving them the 20% pay cut and protect the workers KEEPING US ALIVE? How about reducing pay for any of the doctors, specialists, and other very very well-paid folks at the top of the pyramid?

1% of a vice president’s salary isn’t going to hurt their family very much, but could cover quite a lot of low-paid workers’ 20%.


Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Numbers-Please
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
on Apr 24, 2020 at 6:15 pm


Here's a quick look at how much Stanford People will be contributing to Stanford to help balance the books--

Yearly..Weekly..10-Week
................20% Cut
300000..5769....11538
250000..4808....9615
200000..3846....7692
175000..3365....6731
150000..2885....5769
125000..2404....4808
100000..1923....3846
90000..1731....3462
80000..1538....3077
70000..1346....2692
60000..1154....2308
50000...962....1923
40000...769....1538
30000...577....1154

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by RN
a resident of Charleston Meadows
on Apr 24, 2020 at 7:59 pm

Corrections- the 20% pay cut is for 12 weeks. And, physicians are not impacted by the pay cut as they are paid by the School of Medicine.

Email Town Square Moderator      


21 people like this
Posted by cheese guy
a resident of Palo Verde
23 hours ago

Not all Stanford Healthcare physicians are paid by the School of Medicine, it's often a complicated mix of medical school and hospital funds and it varies across settings. FYI, the physicians and nurses at the VA Palo Alto (a teaching hospital closely affiliated with Stanford that includes many Stanford medical school faculty) have been granted a 20% pay increase for the next several months. Most of the rest of the staff is getting a 10% pay raise. At least the VA, for all its criticism, is trying to reward health care professionals who are working long hours and are at risk. Perhaps one should ponder the perils of for profit medicine on the North side of Palo Alto?

Email Town Square Moderator      


17 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Old Palo Alto
22 hours ago

What? A nursing assistant and housekeeper make $70K/yr?
Go work somewhere else and you'll make half of that - if you are lucky.
Be grateful you a job.
Most Americans are out of work now, with nothing to do but sit at home all day.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by local
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
22 hours ago

Since our area has such a high cost of living, I just want to offer comparisons:

Someone at Stanford making $50,000/yr, its the same as someone making $7,604 annually in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Yes, that's the right place for the comma. It's the same economic circumstances as someone making $9,601 in Chicago. In both cases, it excludes childcare and taxes.

Someone at Stanford making $100,000/yr, it's the same economic circumstances of someone making $15,208 in Bowling Green.

Take away 20% from someone making $50,000 a year here, is the same economic circumstances as someone then making $6,083 in Bowling Green.

I am not saying this to feed the trolls. I am bringing this up because we don't talk about cost-of-living adjustments in our national discourse, and it's easy to think that people making $100k a year here are doing well. $109,000 here is the low-income limit.

I think the calls to limit this to a sliding scale and only those making more than $100k is the more humane thing. The cost to morale alone is not worth the cuts. Things are all wrong when the medical workers and janitors having to clean up with a pandemic are having to take a pay cut.



Email Town Square Moderator      


20 people like this
Posted by Alice
a resident of Barron Park
22 hours ago

Hospital workers and others who are taking on enormous risk deserve our solidarity. This is not the moment to relax our attention to all workers rights. We support your right to STRIKE! You are not alone.

Email Town Square Moderator      


38 people like this
Posted by Your neighbor
a resident of Community Center
21 hours ago

I am one of those healthcare workers making enough to rent but not ever to buy. I make enough to live month to month, but too much to qualify for stimulus $. I can't even write off the interest (7%) I pay the federal government for my massive student loans, because I make more than 80k.

I am your safety net. Your safety net has no safety net. It's easier to live elsewhere. I'm guessing many others in similar shoes are realizing what I am. There is a reason it's near impossible for healthcare organizations to recruit to this area, and it's about to get worse

A pay cut and forced PTO is the thank you we get, for going to work and assuming the risk. Well. No thanks.

Email Town Square Moderator      


30 people like this
Posted by Local Healthcare Worker
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
21 hours ago

Employees at Stanford Children’s Hospital are being instructed to reduce their hours by 40%. Some departments, like mine, were not significantly impacted by the virus and are still caring for the same number of patients. I don’t understand how these measures would “not impact any of our operations”. How can we “continue to provide the safest, highest quality care for our patients” when some departments are now understaffed due to these across-the-board cuts?

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Something is not right
a resident of another community
21 hours ago

This is wrong. I think we overdid it with closing too many things down as a result of covid-19, including health care procedures and appointments. This does not make sense. How did this happen? And why are they cutting pay? Isn't there some other possible solution? This is going to be a huge cost to everyone, including patients.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by local
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
20 hours ago

@your neighbor

I used to think that, too, I just want you to know it is possible but it involves accepting a standard of living far below what most people are able to do for a really long time. And even then it’s a lot of work when your job is already hard. And then when you finally get stable after a lifetime of sacrifice, people will assume you are Ritchie rich.

Contact all Cpngressmembers who will care and get them to start putting more cost of living adjustments in the tax codes. You already pay more in absolute taxes than someone of similar circumstances in a cheaper state, you should be eligible for the equal treatment under the law. Tax policy is social policy. The limit on the stimulus will go to people in red states who make the equivalent of a million and a quarter here and won’t go to people here who make the equivalent of $20,000 there. Our potus treats people in the middle class in our coastal states like they are foreign enemies and pits Americans against Americans.

At least call your member of Congress and demand they start talking about cost of living. Even the Weekly did a story about whether people in Palo Alto thought they were middle class and practically ridiculed the people in the middle. Are you aware that the middle class is disappearing from top colleges? It’s easier for the rich and the poor, and it’s especially hard for middle class Californians because people do not understand the cost of living issue, so you can be low income here struggling to get ny but UCs treat you like a mogul. People can’t usually move around the way tech whales can bring in workers (who jack up all the costs because of their concentration of high salaries).

Good luck to you please remember to vote for competence in government and healing rather than divisiveness

Email Town Square Moderator      


20 people like this
Posted by CrescentParkAnon.
a resident of Crescent Park
19 hours ago

I don't care who they are paid by or what kind of nonsense this is ... this should not be happening. Cut executive pay, or go into some of the billions of dollars Stanford has in its reserves. Who can look at this and say it makes any sense at all?

This is just one more reason to be for Medicare for All, Universal Health Care. What a rip-off.

And how many of these people even have health care, through Stanford or anywhere else?

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by local
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
15 hours ago

@cheese guy

“ At least the VA, for all its criticism, is trying to reward health care professionals who are working long hours and are at risk”

You can’t know whether that’s a reward by comparison unless you know whether the VA workers are underpaid, comparably paid, or overpaid relative to their private sector counterparts The federal government has a wonky pay system, including that locality pay in the Bay Area is the same as Houston, which has a much lower cost of living. Different areas of government get more political heat, and some jobs attract scientists who factor in love of the work they couldn’t do any other way or the service they do for the public I think that workers at one federal location here get paid almost half what their peers do at a national lab elsewhere in the Bay Area and it’s because of the administrative structure and the lab being run privately so they pay better.

Workers also all get the same percent raise, which for many of the Obama years was zero. When the economy gets better, there’s no one trying to ensure their wages catch up. So it’s entirely possible this is an attempt to help during this time so workers don’t leave. One if my siblings broke their back while in the military and at the time it seemed the nurses were paid really well because they just couldn’t hire enough and maybe the doctors not so well. Again, it’s a very different system so you cannot say the whether that 20% represents a generous bonus or a temporary patch so workers don’t leave if there are increases and hiring in the private sector.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by JR
a resident of Palo Verde
12 hours ago

As of last report, Stanford was sitting on a $27.7 billion endowment (maybe this has dropped a bit recently due to stock market declines). So here we have a "non-profit educational organization" with a $27.7 billion endowment that is nickle and diming healthcare workers.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Worker
a resident of Old Palo Alto
11 hours ago

I applaud Hospital Leadership for taking steps to better position the Hospital for the long run. Using vacation balance to reduce costs makes sense and its a better option than a paycut. Many employees have been working long hours supporting Covid19 efforts and it will be nice to have breather. No complaints here.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Rando
a resident of Atherton
10 hours ago

"What? A nursing assistant and housekeeper make $70K/yr?
Go work somewhere else and you'll make half of that - if you are lucky.
Be grateful you a job.
Most Americans are out of work now, with nothing to do but sit at home all day."

So, first of all, this comment is incorrect. A nursing assistant makes anywhere from $50-60k/year and housekeepers are contracted by Stanford Hospital through agencies that pay them roughly $10-12/hour. Housekeepers can get fired at anytime by their agencies and Stanford Hospital has no say in that process.

Frontline workers are happy we have jobs, don't get this fact twisted. However, one must also take into consideration the cost-of-living here in the SF Bay Area. Many Americans do not have the ability to work, so let us be more smart in re-allocating finances and services instead of ignoring the medical science that is at everyone's disposal. Let us contribute to services that would help more people so that we are not left wanting to go back to work with conditions clearly deemed unsafe by health care professionals around the world. Ignorance is bliss, but this RN will take care of anyone, any day. Lastly, my fellow human being, regardless of whether or not you agree, or think it is fair, I will still provide the best possible evidence-based care you will ever see if you're lucky to find yourself with Stanford Healthcare.

Email Town Square Moderator      


15 people like this
Posted by Dan
a resident of Professorville
10 hours ago

I think the anger here against Stanford hospital is misplaced. They are at the end of the day running a business.

Our government mandated that they shut down perhaps 75 percent of their revenue by making it illegal for Stanford to perform non emergency procedures. I don't know the exact number, but it's in this magnitude.

So why do you blame Stanford that when revenue drops massively they have to trim costs. How about blaming Newsome et al that mandated Stanford to shut down. And it turns out unnecessarily so, based on flawed models.

Oh and the government mandate to shut down elective procedures has also cost lives. Deferred cancer treatments heart surgeries etc will also have killed people.

The net is it's easy to blame Stanford. But it's not their fault, they don't have a choice, they are following orders from the Governor and local public health department and dealing with the consequences of those orders.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Gnar
a resident of Charleston Meadows
9 hours ago

Huh. Maybe... and bear with me here, but just maybe.... healthcare shouldn't be for-profit?

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by musical
a resident of Palo Verde
8 hours ago

@Gnar, I thought Stanford was a non-profit. Is Kaiser? How about Sutter?

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Gwen
a resident of Jordan Middle School
7 hours ago

While I am not surprised at the typical corporate knee jerk reaction of cutting off your nose to spite your face at the first sign of decline in profits, I cannot help but call out the root of the problem here. This is happening because they only people who are getting healthcare are the small fraction of population who have Corona. And even most of them are being sent home. Everybody else who is not dying is not getting the healthcare they need. We’ve got a slew of “ experts” whose models have consistently been incorrect and government who continues to behave as though they were right. Since when does a Government know better how to manage an outbreak than the healthcare system that is managing it? Most people are not aware that the data is also being controlled. Test kits are being allocated in small batches, forcing hospitals to ration testing. This causes a complete distortion of the prevalence and risk of this virus. We prevent spread of blood borne pathogens by preventing exposure to blood. We prevent spread of droplet pathogens by preventing exposure to droplets. If we could learn from the past we would set up quarantine and isolation units for people affected by this virus and allow healthcare to continue caring for people that don’t have it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Bart
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
7 hours ago

Dan writes:

"Our government mandated that they shut down perhaps 75 percent of their revenue by making it illegal for Stanford to perform non emergency procedures. I don't know the exact number, but it's in this magnitude.

So why do you blame Stanford that when revenue drops massively they have to trim costs. How about blaming Newsome et al that mandated Stanford to shut down. And it turns out unnecessarily so, based on flawed models."

But Dan, logic is no fun! I want to rant all my emotions against...umm, the bad guys!! Stanford, Drumpf, all Republithugs! I DON'T WANT TO accept that I and most Palo Alto-istas, Bay Area-onians, and Californians voted for all the Democrat leaders in the Bay Area and this state. If I have to face that the state and local leaders caused this over-reaction, whom I elected, re-elected and then re-elected again and again, then that means that I am partly to blame, and I REFUSE to accept that I am part of the problem. Just go away with your LOGIC!!! I want to RANT against the bad guys!

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Michael O.
a resident of Stanford
5 hours ago

The dependence of Stanford Heath Care on billing fee-for-service for procedures and visits put them at risk of these financial losses. You reap what you sow.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Also local
a resident of Downtown North
5 hours ago

People in Palo Alto need to wake up to what is going on in the rest of the country!! Hospitals everywhere are laying off staff and cutting salaries dramatically! From full layoffs to cutting hours and salaries for ALL ees - including doctors - by 30-50%. Other employers are cutting staff and for the ees who are still working, but at home, are taking 20-30% cuts in pay.

And where in the world did @local get his her numbers for bowling green Kentucky?! I cannot find that number anywhere. And everything I found was based on buying a house - not renting.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Chris
a resident of University South
5 hours ago

Why isn’t this a much better solution during a temporary decline in business than permanently laying people off when they will be needed months down the road.

Taking vacation days over the next few months should be that big of a deal.

Everybody pays lip service to shared sacrifice, but when they are asked to share in the sacrifice, they say “NOT ME!”

I can’t believe the number of people commenting here that are unclear on the concept. Maybe if they lost their job yhey would feel differently.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Numbers-Please
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago

Some valid data about Bowling Green, KY:

Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Worker
a resident of Stanford
4 hours ago

Some workers don’t have enough vacation days. They will go into the negative and if they leave the organization, they will be asked to pay that back. The executives accrue vacation and benefits more quickly than the workers who get paid less.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Jamie
a resident of Gunn High School
4 hours ago

I am an employee and I am totally fine with this. I do feel bad for those individuals who will experience hardship. BUT I have seen the large number of employees in the labor pool doing nothing. The large number of employees hanging out in various lounges at hospital because their units are at half capacity or completely closed. Stanford did its part in shutting down units, canceling thousands of surgerys and clinic appointments. But the surge in Covid patients just did not happen (thanks to our state and local governments quick actions). But the otherside of that is loss in revenue. Personally, it sucks that my pay will be less for a couple of months, but I am grateful for a job and grateful that I am still working (not furloughed).

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by JL MD
a resident of another community
4 hours ago

One of the comments above stated $50k year in Palo Alto is like $8000 inBowling Green KY. Buddy you need a calculator and a reality check. I live near Bowling Green and my son lives in SF. There is a definite difference mostly due to housing costs but it’s not 80+%. Roughly about $30k maybe vs $50k. If it really was THAT bad then you be an idiot for not moving ... say maybe to Bowling Green....having said that, a cut of any kind for front line providers really is a terrible thing. Our local ER group got cut 10% but worse, staffing was cut.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Also local
a resident of Downtown North
4 hours ago

Bowling Green , Kentucky has a poverty rate greater than 25% according to the link provided. We could also say it’s cheaper to live in Detroit where you can but a home for $1,000. But why?

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Fairmeadoe
a resident of Midtown
4 hours ago

The nurse is on vacation at a time like this ??

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by RN
a resident of Stanford
4 hours ago

As one of the "frontliners," I am glad I still have a job in this trying time. I signed up for it and this is who I am.
I don't mind taking an unpaid day off (just started - no accumulated vacation time yet) maybe twice a month to do my share as long as what was said that it is truly "across the board" happens, meaning starting from the very top.

As frontliners, we are the backbone of Stanford. Stanford Health Care will not be Stanford Health Care if not for us. So, when Stanford cuts 20% of everyone's salary, top executives/management, PLEASE LEAD THE WAY and myself as a frontliner will follow your example in a financial way that I can manage.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Your doctor
a resident of Old Palo Alto
4 hours ago

Dare we ask where the billions of dollars from the stimulus package to hospitals went?

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by laura arnaudo
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

Facing patients with a potentially life threatening disease on a daily basis is enough of a sacrifice. I vote for the nurses to get raises and the Board members to refuse any pay. That would be morally responsible.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Kathy
a resident of Stanford
2 hours ago

When the patient census goes down at Stanford or Packard for any reason, the nursing assistants, unit clerks, RNs, housekeepers are cancelled. This happens all year long. We use our PTO or go unpaid. We already sacrifice for the financial well being of the hospital. All Drs, HR people, managers, CEOs, billing, medical records depts, etc,etc, work their regular hours. They are not cancelled when the patient numbers are low. Now for the 1st time they will be asked to sacrifice the way we do and that is great, but I think the direct patient care staff should be spared for once!

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Packard employee
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

Stanford and Packard hire many relief staff to "fill in". They are hired at a low commitment (say 2-8 days/mo) so Stanford doesn't have to pay them benefits. Many take these jobs because they are not offered a part time or full time position. Then they work 4-5 days/wk because that's what they need to make a living! These hard working staff get cancelled 1st, and often, do not earn PTO or sick time even though most of the time they work as much or more than"regular" staff. Now the hospitals are telling them "You're commitment is 2days/month so that is the amount you can work." That is quite a bit more than a 20% cut. To add insult to injury they are given a $1/hr differential to make up for lack of benefits (retirement, health insurance, sick days, vacation days).

Email Town Square Moderator      


