Uploaded: Thu, Apr 23, 2020, 9:01 am

To grade or not to grade? For some local schools, that's been a divisive question

Most public schools switch to credit/no credit while private schools give hybrid options

An empty classroom at Gunn High School in Palo Alto on April 3. Palo Alto Unified was the first local school district to drop letter grades in late March. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

Up and down the Midpeninsula, while some students, parents and teachers breathed a sigh of relief that their schools would not be giving letter grades during the unprecedented closures, others rallied in opposition.

Disagreement over grading practices during the coronavirus pandemic has sparked community petitions, split school board votes and raised concerns about unhealthy attachments to grade point averages and college admissions.

Most, though not all, local school districts have moved to a credit/no credit grading system for the rest of this school year. Doing so, school leaders have said, will prevent students with fewer resources from being disadvantaged and reduce stress among both students and teachers as they navigate a rapid, bumpy transition to online learning.

Many local private schools, meanwhile, are retaining letter grades but with flexibility, such as allowing students to choose to take any class pass/fail or canceling final exams.

Santa Clara County Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan has recommended that all county schools move as soon as possible to a credit/no-credit model, which neither raises nor lowers grade-point averages. The California Department of Education hasn't taken an official position on grading but said that local districts "should weigh their policies with the lens of equity and with the primary goal of, first, doing no harm to students."

"It is important to remember that our shared overarching goals are to keep students engaged, focus on the essential skills that will allow them to be successful, and to maintain social connections with other students and teachers to provide stability and decrease social isolation during the school closures," Dewan wrote in her April 6 recommendation. "Educators can focus on ways to provide feedback to learners in lieu of assigning a letter grade for this school year."

Some parents, students and local school board members remain concerned that this grading system takes away students' opportunity to show academic progress and will hurt high school juniors' chances at college admissions, despite public assurances from major colleges and universities.

"There is a huge correlation between academic achievement and learning," Allen Weiner, the president of the Sequoia Union High School District school board, said on April 15 after casting one of two dissenting votes as the board majority approved credit/no credit system. "Kids who get better grades have learned, and we should honor that."

The Mountain View Los Altos High School District board voted 4-1 on April 6 in favor of switching to a credit/no credit system. Teachers there also supported the move.

"The power of equity that a physical classroom provides is impossible to replicate through distance learning. In effect, assigning letter grades to our students is equal to assessing their access to technology and Wi-Fi, their housing security and ableism," teachers union president David Campbell and past president Michelle Bissonnette wrote in an April 18 Mountain View Voice op-ed.

In a message to families this week, Mountain View High School said that students' credit/no credit grades will be informed in part by their "engagement" in distance learning, which requires students to submit 75% of all assignments and actively participate with each teacher at least once a week through a live class, online office hours or emailed questions. A student will be marked as "not engaged" if they don't meet both of those expectations, and parents will be notified by email, the school said.

In Sequoia Union, as well as Palo Alto Unified, hundreds of community members have advocated for a "hold harmless" grading model under which students could improve their grades but wouldn't be penalized for falling behind. A Mountain View Los Altos High School District board member also pushed for a hybrid system.

"Differences in teachers' effectiveness have existed long before (distance learning) and have created inequities in grading," Trustee Phil Faillace wrote in an April 11 op-ed in the Mountain View Voice. "We did not stop issuing grades then while we worked to raise all teachers to the level of the best, and we should not do so now."

Palo Alto Unified was the first local school district to drop letter grades in late March. Superintendent Don Austin has defended his decision — which he made with the support of the school board and teachers union — as the equitable and responsible choice. The district, like many others, has provided Chromebooks and laptops to thousands of students who didn't have sufficient technology at home to access distance learning.

Despite a parent-led effort to get the school board to reconsider credit/no credit and take its own vote on the issue, Palo Alto board members reiterated their support for the grading system at a Tuesday meeting.

"This is a really stressful time for everyone, whether you have food on the table or not, whether you have a job or not," Board Member Jennifer DiBrienza said. "We have to take some of the variables off the table."

In the K-8 Menlo Park City School District, meanwhile, middle school teachers can give students letter grades or, if there is not enough evidence of work during this time, an IE, or "insufficient evidence."

"This option allows for teachers to recognize that individual students may not have adequate support systems in place to demonstrate evidence of learning course content ... and/or that scores below 70% are not representative of what students know or are able to do," states a temporary grading policy the Menlo Park City school board unanimously approved last week.

The policy also gives middle school teachers the option of continuing to grade based on students' mastery of concepts rather than factors such as meeting assignment deadlines, participation in virtual lessons and virtual attendance.

"A mastery grading scale provides greater flexibility to the teacher to ensure that students are not being penalized for factors that may be out of their control during distance learning," the temporary policy states.

The K-8 Ravenswood City School District in East Palo Alto has not yet publicly announced a grading decision; neither has East Palo Alto charter school KIPP Valiant Community Prep.

Oxford Day Academy, a small public charter high school in East Palo Alto, is giving its mostly low-income and English-language-learner students graded credit for passing grades (A-C) and no credit for failing grades. The school wanted to reward students who perform well academically while the school is closed, co-founder and CEO Mallory Dwinal said.

Concern about college prospects

A primary concern among those who oppose the credit/no credit system is its potential impact on college admissions.

Palo Alto parent Tricia Barr worried that students will be compared to applicants from districts that kept letter grades and that "it could absolutely hurt their prospects in the college admissions process," she said during the school board's virtual meeting on April 21.

However, private and public colleges and universities across the country have said that students applying from these districts will not be disadvantaged.

"Certainly, we understand students are primarily taking courses online and often with modified grading scales. Rest assured that we are sensitive to these challenges and realities," said Richard Shaw, Stanford University's dean of undergraduate admission and financial aid. "We expect coursework to be completed but will accept whatever grading scale is used by the school." (Stanford itself has moved to a credit/no credit system for the rest of this school year.)

The University of California and California State University systems have said they will accept credit/no credit for all courses and that they won't affect GPA calculations. The UCs have temporarily relaxed other admission criteria, including suspending standardized testing requirements.

The universities' public statements, however, have not assuaged some parents' anxieties.

"If grades are not looked at, then what will the colleges look at?" Palo Alto parent Mudita Jain asked the school board on April 21.

One parent said he decided to enroll his son in an independent online program for all of his Advanced Placement classes.

In an interview, Gunn High School senior Claire Cheng said she empathizes with students who have been told that it's crucial to perform well during their junior year, particularly if they need to show improvement.

"I do think it speaks to this academic culture that's ingrained in all of us," she said. "Inevitably there’s a lot of anxiety among students around the college admission process."

Austin said he was alarmed by the stress that students and parents are feeling about the temporary loss of letter grades.

"If the loss of an inability to earn a grade in class where every college has told you it's OK" causes anxiety, he said, "that's a pretty good window into why we're having some of the stress issues we are."

For students worried about future college applications, Mountain View Los Altos High School District Superintendent Nellie Meyer said it's likely that universities will want to know how they're making the most of this unprecedented time.

"We have students grocery shopping for others. We have students creating masks. We have students reflecting on their priorities, families and health," she said at the April 6 board meeting. "Those are the kind of things, also, we want to emphasize."

How local private schools are grading during the closures

Many Midpeninsula private schools, including Castilleja School and Kehillah Jewish High School in Palo Alto, Woodside Priory in Portola Valley, Menlo School in Atherton and Saint Francis High School in Mountain View, have opted to continue with letter grades or adopt hybrid models.

At Woodside Priory, school leaders received more than 100 emails about grading from parents and students in a 36-hour window, the "overwhelming majority" of which "were advocating for keeping letter grades to acknowledge the hard work of our most motivated and highly performing students," Head of Upper School Brian Schlaak wrote in a message to families last week.

Though the school's default will be letter grades, any Woodside Priory student who wants to take a class pass/fail this semester can choose to do so -- a move that acknowledges distance-learning inequities.

"We have students with consistently spotty access to broadband, students with no quiet or private place to attend class or do their school work, students whose families cannot pay rent in the 'shelter in place' scenario and are thereby intensely distracted by issues more pressing than grades, students who have lost family members to COVID-19, international students who had or are having trouble getting home," Schlaak wrote. "We have international kids who would need to attend the synchronous aspects of their instruction at 2 a.m. We have students with learning differences for whom this format of instruction is almost wholly ineffective."

Menlo School decided that middle school students will get letter grades for English, math, science, world language, history and computer science courses but creative arts and physical education will be pass/fail. High school students' grades cannot drop below the yearlong grade they earned in third quarter but they can improve — though if students "stop engaging meaningfully in their coursework," teachers can give them an "incomplete," the school wrote to families.

Students at the all-girls Castilleja School will also receive letter grades but have no final exams this semester. Head of School Nanci Kauffman said the administration wanted to provide continuity for students — and stick with a model that would be "sustainable" considering the likelihood of extended school closures.

"I think it's important to say: You can be an outstanding school without having grades," Kauffman said. "But we currently are a school that gives grades and because of that we felt we should be consistent with that."

To ensure that no students will fall through the cracks, Castilleja provided Wi-Fi hot spots to students without internet access at home as well as noise-canceling headphones for students who might live in crowded homes with no space to quietly learn. It is also using weekly advisory sessions online to check in on students' emotional well-being.

Castilleja teachers are also using alternative assessments, including using Zoom breakout sessions for students to practice speaking in a foreign language or allowing for open-book exams that test students' application of concepts rather than their recall.

Castilleja is also planning for the possibility that distance learning will need to continue intermittently through the fall, which will require transitioning from "emergency" distance learning to "pedagogically sound online learning," Kauffman said.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

Comments

29 people like this
Posted by Independent
a resident of Esther Clark Park
on Apr 23, 2020 at 11:14 am

Don Austin signed an MOU with the teacher's union that dictated C/NC grading policy at PAUSD on March 25th, then has been trying to sell his actions ever since. Why assume that lower income, 'equity' students wouldn't get good grades and might benefit from 'hold harmless' grading policy in Q3? And why wasn't PAUSD concerned before coronavirus, when 11.8% of econ disadvantaged students were chronically absent? Why did PAUSD hold classes then and why did PAUSD give out grades then...when students didn't attend class?

PAUSD continues not to serve its students with no synchronous learning, no recorded lectures, no access to free WASC/UC accredited online platforms that are a-g and common core aligned.

Vote no on the parcel tax.

17 people like this
Posted by UC/CSU suspends SAT/ACT
a resident of another community
on Apr 23, 2020 at 11:37 am

With the UC/CSU already suspending SAT/ACT for admissions, GPA will play an even bigger role, leading these private schools to have an edge.

36 people like this
Posted by Sally
a resident of Downtown North
on Apr 23, 2020 at 12:14 pm

I see this as a really tough issue. Without grades, many (most) middle and high school kids will do the minimum. I apologize if this pops an idealistic bubble, but few teenagers will go above and beyond on their paper about Fitzgerald simply because they just love editing papers for its intrinsic value. A similarly casual attitude has been adopted by some of the teachers in our family's small sample.

On the other side, we know that the quality of online instruction in PAUSD has varied wildly. The availability of support and structure at home varies wildly too. Both of these points hold in normal times, too, but I would argue in much smaller measure. So to some degree grading would be more unfair than usual.

So, I see the grading question as an essentially tough one. Personally I would have preferred if the district gave grades with P/F as optional, and I fear the loss of accountability to student support and performance. It is also very strange that this was decided under the scope "emergency" powers, which clearly don't apply here, as if the board trying to duck responsibility for making a tough decision that really should have been theirs.

Either way, the grading question is not a simple issue. Instead on fighting this seemingly decided question, I would recommend that we parents focus simply on continuing to advocate for the more general goal of higher quality learning experiences. We have a very well-funded district, the highest in the state per kid if I'm not mistaken. It is impossible to grow without criticism, yet not all criticism is constructive.

By the way, a huge thank you to the teachers that are really doing their best and helping kids grow and continue to love learning in these unusual times.

6 people like this
Posted by Member
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
on Apr 23, 2020 at 1:29 pm

Pass no pass is the best option as now there is nothing stopping parents from helping with tests and homework.

Does the district think there are no chat rooms while kids take proctored exams on insecure websites?

Some simple book work and a project based on something earlier in the year is all the need for the last month . If the kids do assigned book work and send it in to schoology then there is no question of a-g credit.

23 people like this
Posted by What Will They Do Next
a resident of Old Palo Alto
on Apr 23, 2020 at 1:39 pm

When you reward non-productivity, you get more non-productivity. Getting high grades requires hard work. Getting a Pass, requires the bare minimum, akin to everybody gets a trophy for showing up, whether they excel or not.

Progressive thinkers love this system until their hard work and effort no longer matters, because everyone gets the same grade or a trophy. And then, after some thoughtful reflection, become conservatives.

Email Town Square Moderator      


17 people like this
Posted by Teacher
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
on Apr 23, 2020 at 2:12 pm

Yikes! The poster "Independent" sure seems to have ulterior motives by their incendiary post, hence the "no on parcel tax" at the end.

As a teacher who is spending countless hours working with and trying to connect with families there IS a divide between families with resources (fast internet, parent at home, students with desks in their own rooms, etc.) and those who do not. There are families that have traveled aboard and cannot get back in the US. There are students who are just old enough to take care of younger siblings while all adults work, leaving little to no time for school work.

In a normal school year iIf a student doesn't attend class, we call home and email, hold SST meetings, and even do home visits -- all things the public doesn't see on a daily basis. We are always concerned when any student is out, because chronic absenteeism is an indicator of a student falling behind. Now, we are all struggling to call and email families, worried that someone may be seriously sick and need assistance.

Credit/No credit isn't my first choice in a grading system, but it has relieved stress from our students lives in a time that is stressful for all of us. I hope we can all be empathetic to those who make these decisions and to those teachers who have to carry them out. We're all trying our best in a unprecedented time.

20 people like this
Posted by Independent
a resident of Esther Clark Park
on Apr 23, 2020 at 3:20 pm

@Teacher - the reason to Vote NO on the parcel tax is because PAUSD hasn't been delivering for our students, while teacher's union makes sure to look out for teachers rather than students. The teachers' union made sure there would be no teacher evaluations during distance learning. Full pay though. And there is a waiver from the state on instructional minutes --- surprise, surprise, which students haven't been receiving. And, the teacher's union asked for no grading --- check the MOU. And the teacher's unions lobbied for no state testing. No accountability measures whatsoever. While students fall behind, and teachers continue not to be held accountable, yes, please vote No on the parcel tax.

8 people like this
Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of Mountain View
on Apr 23, 2020 at 3:24 pm

Thank you for your service, but why is the debate zero-sum when nearly everyone is wanting to have two options (P/F or grade), with the student getting the better of the two.

Many focus on the honors/AP kids who lost their weighting, but also loss is the student who improved the second semester before school closing, and if it was 10th or 11th grade, that trajectory could have been important, all the more so, if next semester brings even more hardship.

Agreed that this decision has been decided and we should move on, but there were good reasons on both sides, enough that no side should claim the moral high ground, just one of those tough decisions that had to be made in this crisis.

Moving forward, I think any district should bring communities in to hear each other out before a decision, rather than after. How school will look in the fall is one of those decisions coming real soon.

2 people like this
Posted by ASR
a resident of College Terrace
on Apr 23, 2020 at 3:34 pm

Give all Pass grade.

No letter grade

16 people like this
Posted by Sally
a resident of Downtown North
on Apr 23, 2020 at 3:42 pm

@Teacher -- My family has seen some teachers really do their best and step up and support our kids in the effort. You sound like one of them, to the degree that you are reading and responding to parent concerns in an online news forum. My kids might currently be doing some work that goes back directly to you. You have some colleagues, however...

Earlier this year PAUSD, started a public push to eliminate traditional grading in the middle schools. I would ask you how you personally feel about that. This sort of puts our district's hasty move to eliminate grades for the year due to this crisis as suspect. I don't mean to impugn motives, but if folks truly believed (and stated publicly, as they did) that eliminating traditional grades on the whole would be good in ANY case, it sort of makes one suspicious of them doing it and citing the exigencies of a crisis. This is how abortion rights are currently being eroded in parts of America, citing the needs of the health crisis, for example.

4 people like this
Posted by ASR
a resident of College Terrace
on Apr 23, 2020 at 4:02 pm

Develop a new system of quizzes with open book exam and time limit.

Score on that. Then give A-D grades.

9 people like this
Posted by Moot
a resident of Ventura
on Apr 23, 2020 at 4:04 pm

Does every parent believe that their kid got an A because they worked hard? Think again. A number of kids are told by parents to do whatever it takes to get an A and they do, they resort to cheating!

Perhaps eliminating the grade, will actually take the stress off kids and open themselves to learning. There is no learning in regurgitating course work that a kid has failed to master and neither is there learning in cheating. Only a few kids in school really learn.

19 people like this
Posted by cmarg
a resident of Palo Alto High School
on Apr 23, 2020 at 4:23 pm

I think we all need to look at Palos Verdes and how they voted on Grades with an option of Pass/Fail. Their board meeting had teachers explaining about how things are better. The Honors English teacher shared about how he was able to spend quality time reviewing essay drafts, give great feedback to student AND students have a little longer to really focus on submitting a high quality essay.

My feeling is there was not as much input from solid teachers about grading in the high school. It was a poor decision and unfortunately, the board will not step in to do anything. The teacher's MOU needs to be reworked. We would not be in this situation of no learning, major angst within homes due to no schedule of classes, and lack of virtual classes.

Again, I must say, here we are in Silicon Valley. Wait till the Real Estate people get wind of the shortfall within PAUSD. Perhaps they can get involved to do something since their commissions will go down due to lower prices on houses. A major selling point has always been the schools in Palo Alto. Not so now. They are taking the EASY path instead of taking on a leadership role like what I see Palos Verdes is doing right now. They are doing what is good for teachers and good for students.

Just so sad and disappointed. To the teacher worried about bond measures, I would have to say, voice your input to push for students otherwise there will be lots of us making sure as many people vote No on any school measures. Sad but valid.

22 people like this
Posted by Family Friendly
a resident of Old Palo Alto
on Apr 23, 2020 at 5:34 pm

"A major selling point has always been the schools in Palo Alto. Not so now."

Palo Alto schools are poor-to-mediocre, like the rest of the state. Our dirty little secret is that the prestige of our schools has always just been about the quality of the students, who are the offspring of Silicon Valley engineers and Stanford faculty. However, without grades or even SATs this year, our students will have no opportunity to shine.

17 people like this
Posted by Fremont Parent
a resident of another community
on Apr 23, 2020 at 6:18 pm

To the Teacher,

'Independent' is Absolutely right. We, the public school parents, know it very well how teachers' union calls the shots when it comes to decision making in our school system. This Credit/No Credit grading policy has been dictated by teacher's union, citing their favorite excuse 'for the sake of equity'. Decades spent on this 'equity' mantra, and disadvantaged students are still failing in California. In fact, I have serious doubt whether teachers even care about these 'equity' students, or just use them to advance their own agenda.

Fremont Unified recently adopted the credit/No Credit policy as well, at the detriment of our high performing students. Our Mission San Jose High is one of best performing high schools in Bay Area. However, teachers and our board of trustees constantly neglect our students, openly ignore parents' opinion and petitions. Why? We pay the highest property taxes in Fremont and our kids do not help the agenda of teacher's union which is lower the bar for everyone, so that we can all be 'equal'.

It's a shame! In other parts of the world, academically inclined children are rewarded, not punished.

The truth is most teachers here do just bare minimum, and can get away with it since the engaged parent community would do anyhting in their power to help their kids succeed. The result - school ratings go up, home values sore, new families move in and pay exorbitant property tax, the district benefits from it and the teachers then come in and take all the credit.

My kids are in public school system for over 10 years, and I have painfully watched teachers barely teaching, the district and bargaining units relentlessly pushing social engineering which undermines Asian kids, but benefits no one. The disadvantaged minority still struggles to get ahead. This is the net result of their 'equity and justice' activism.

9 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Old Palo Alto
on Apr 23, 2020 at 6:40 pm

How about charging people to post comments in this article? So PAO can generate some revenues.-)

Agreed that this decision has been decided and parents should move on, be constructive.

11 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Midtown
on Apr 23, 2020 at 8:23 pm

It HAS been decided, so let's move on. Let's move on, for instance, to pondering our superintendent's words in an online speech and Q&A (with invisible Qs) last Monday. He must have been impressed by how much anxiety the grading issue is causing. So now he would like us to let go of this unhealthy obsession by rethinking the concept of school entirely (hey, why let a good crisis go to waste!). Why not do away with grading altogether? Why expect a 7-year-old to be in 2nd grade, and to be a year more advanced in knowledge and skills the year after? Etc. Why indeed. It's caused a lot of work in the past.

We could also move on to the question of what it will take to have our schools accept the education that many parents are currently finding at independent online institutions as a legitimate way to fulfill graduation requirements - an issue apparently covered by some state legislation that our district ignores. Not that buying both decent teaching and actual grades elsewhere resolves the question of what exactly we are paying taxes for, but it sure would help those of our soon-to-graduate kids who can't get excited about the beauty of community college.

We could also get our act together and take action so that our centralized decision-making process (a superintendent and a school board with low turnover that apparently can only be held accountable via regular elections) is in the hands of individuals who give us proportionate representation of the different views in our community and are entirely transparent in who they are beholden to. I understand there are at least a few elections coming up in the fall....






11 people like this
Posted by Student
a resident of Palo Alto High School
on Apr 23, 2020 at 8:45 pm

Please consider that students are under a lot of stress right now. While it is fair to say that we do have more time on our hands and that time could be used to study more, parents are quick to dismiss our mental health and the role that it plays in completing schoolwork to the best of our ability, thus learning, and consequently, our grades. If one thought that students attending PAUSD schools were stressed before — due to the already ingrained culture of competition prevalent at every campus — think about how this situation we are in is affecting your children now.
Before bashing decisions made by the school board and questioning why students are “slacking,” maybe take time to understand that are difficult times for everyone — students included: the added stress that comes with assigned work and keeping up one’s grades really takes a toll on your child’s mental health.

20 people like this
Posted by Downfall
a resident of Fairmeadow
on Apr 23, 2020 at 9:59 pm

@Family Friendly wrote: "Palo Alto schools are poor-to-mediocre, like the rest of the state. Our dirty little secret is that the prestige of our schools has always just been about the quality of the students, who are the offspring of Silicon Valley engineers and Stanford faculty."

I have written this myself on other forums numerous times and this could not be more correct. I don't understand how others do not see how obvious this is. Palo Alto schools do not have not excellent performance because of the teachers or admin. It all comes down to the good gene pool and most families have sufficient income to supplement where needed.

10 people like this
Posted by exasperated
a resident of Old Palo Alto
on Apr 24, 2020 at 1:42 pm

The PAUSD administration and board have pushed through "equity" proposals that are widely unpopular in the community. [Portion removed.] The driving philosophy for de-laning is by Jo Boaler, who sells her progressive equity theories that everyone benefits when students of all abilities are put in the same classroom. One problem is that her research was based on cherry picked data and shoddy statistical analysis. De-laning has been shown in many studies through the years as being harmful (refer to the well-known Big Fish Little Pond Effect). Also, in off-the record discussions with teachers, they strongly believe that de-laning won't work, that it serves nobody. The high-achieving kids are bored and make trouble, the struggling kids are demotivated because they think they are stupid compared to their high-performing peers, and the teachers are expected to teach to a huge range of abilities. But the teachers say they have no voice. Does that sound like someone is ramming through an agenda that the vast majority of stakeholders dislike?

Another example is that the majority of the community supports WGPA, but abolishing it is/was back on the table. Dharap campaigned against WGPA. Now they have completely gotten rid of WGPA by getting rid of grades altogether! Well done.

For all the self-serving gaslighting tweets on equity by Don Austin, I don't see anything that actually helps the SED/HUR population. For example, the "Reimagining" middle school math proposal unveiled by Ofek in December was targeted to serve the "middle" kids, even though Don Austin's "reboot" speech in October called out how poorly PAUSD SED/HUR fare. His empty words were a pretext for getting resources to do something quite different. He does not really care about equity in a way that actually matters.

In discussing with my real estate agent, we agreed that Palo Alto isn't worth it anymore since the main attractor for many families has been the "excellent schools".

If you don't like what's happening in PAUSD, there are 3 board seats up for election. Please vote for candidates that advocate academic excellence. Last time the only candidate who supported academic excellence was Kathy Jordan, and she got torched by the Campanile and Todd Collins who personally funded a highly negative attack ad just before the election. Dauber and Dharap won and have been pushing their "equality of outcome" agenda. If we elect 3 candidates who represent giving ALL kids a high-quality education as well as listening to the community, this will tip the balance.

Then, we need to remove Austin and Ofek. PAUSD is a democracy. Ask yourself if the agenda that you see playing out now (why waste a perfectly good crisis?) represents what you want in a school district.

2 people like this
Posted by Not a fan of counseling at paly
a resident of Charleston Gardens
on Apr 24, 2020 at 2:17 pm

just not a fan. Our paly counselor made mistakes on every single transcript then acted like we were stupid or mean to make her fix it . The head counselor has no credential for her position but admin let’s her make decisions on behalf of students lives and futures. Refusal to release which courses they gave honors credit to and refusal to evaluate uc application rules. They call the shots.

Buy a counselor if you have the money and never talk to paly counselelirs. They will be mean to your kids if you ask them for anything. Really Mean.

4 people like this
Posted by exasperated
a resident of Old Palo Alto
on Apr 24, 2020 at 2:21 pm

@Downfall, it's both nature and nurture. Despite disadvantaged family backgrounds, SED/HUR students can get an excellent education. Take a look at
Web Link
"The school’s students who are homeless or live in temporary housing passed math at a higher rate than the network’s overall student population, at 97 percent. They tied the network’s overall reading pass rate of 84 percent."

SED/HUR students are not genetically retarded. Given the right opportunities, the lowest of the low can perform better than the highest of the high. But our PAUSD SED/HUR kids are not getting anything close to that. Cramming those students together with kids who are 5 years ahead of them does not make them equal. Disadvantaging our best students does not bring equity to the SED/HUR. It's a simple-minded panglossian progressive theory and won't work.

Don't get me wrong: I'm all for equity but I don't think PAUSD has any sincere, effective, and evidence-based solutions. We should go ask Success Academy how they teach their homeless kids to excel. But... they are a charter school, so forget that given the strong teacher's union in PAUSD.

3 people like this
Posted by Jennifer
a resident of another community
on Apr 24, 2020 at 2:34 pm

Due to the disruption of the school year, credit/no credit makes sense. It would be hard to grade under these circumstances. Charge for online comments? LOL.

5 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
on Apr 24, 2020 at 3:11 pm

@exasperated -

"Reimagining" middle school math proposal ... was targeted to serve the "middle" kids"

The middle school math reform is absolutely aimed at helping low-income and other struggling students. The main pillar is raising expectations for all, and for all students to reach Algebra by 8th grade (currently the case only for high lane students). De-laning is an option, but not decided - Austin specifically said there was no de-laning plan, and future steps determined next year, after a year of experience with 6th grade (which has always had no lanes). My guess btw is that you are right - the examples that support middle school de-laning do not look like PAUSD, and it seems unlikely to work here. But raising expectations for all is unquestionably good, and that's the policy.

"I don't see anything that actually helps the SED/HUR population."

You must have missed the intensive focus on Escondido and Barron Park schools, which have ~50% of the SED Latino elementary students in the District. Barron Park meaningfully improved CAASPP results last year; Escondido did not. Both are receiving additional resources and scrutiny and results are being carefully watched.

You also missed the Asst Superintendent appointed specifically to support SED students, with new team members underneath her (including ex Program Manager from Dreamcatchers). The Student and Family Engagement (SAFE) program was launched, reorganizing Family Engagement specialists to make them effective. They are focused on parent engagement for the earlier grades and direct student support in the later grades.

And you seem to have missed next year's plan to look at "structured literacy," which has been shown to be much more effective at improving literacy outcomes for all struggling readers, including those with dyslexia and with low-literacy home settings. That would be a major shift in an area that PAUSD is very weak.

WGPA back on the table? Who is doing the gaslighting now? It has never even come up, not once.

It's interesting that you look to your real estate agent as the authority for how the schools are doing. That says a lot about how you think about education. The good news is that NONE of the above will negatively impact high-performing / high-income students. All in all, it is likely to help them, as expectations get raised across the board.

And yes, they could try doing Success Academy in Palo Alto. Of course, none of the higher income families would want that approach for their kids, so first they'd have to segregate the HUR/SED kids into a separate program, just for them. Is that what you are looking for?

2 people like this
Posted by Parent
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
on Apr 24, 2020 at 3:46 pm

Other schools found a way to gradeThinking people should only have positive reactions and comments and limited free speech , but only if they are rich. Lol for sure.

This notion that only thank you notes are information that will be looked at or people need to pay if their opinion or perception is not all sunshine seems a bit like some other country.

P no pass is not the best solution. Merit aid usc acceptance and competitive scholarships will be missed more families need public schools and they will take the higher gpa lol. It is not funny and p no is not equitable.

3 people like this
Posted by Amom
a resident of Old Palo Alto
on Apr 24, 2020 at 4:56 pm

‘ @resident

Alf for 8th grade is a very low bar these days. That is not raising the standard. These kids are capable of much more. It would be great to push statistics logic and probability with some programming for the 8th grades who are not middle. Also this would benefit those who may be tired of old school algebra from 1930.

4 people like this
Posted by Sally
a resident of Downtown North
on Apr 24, 2020 at 6:48 pm

Teaching to only to the "standards," which were meant even by their authors to indicate a minimal bar of acceptable achievement, is the reason more than half of our middle school students take math outside of school.

If PAUSD cared about kids, high middle or low, they would reinstall academic excellence and expectation back into the normal school, where it belongs and where all kids have access to it.

3 people like this
Posted by Former PAUSD Teacher
a resident of Mountain View
23 hours ago

Really? from Family Friendly ... and the 22 people who gave it a Like ...

"Our dirty little secret is that the prestige of our schools has always been about the quality of the students, who are the offspring of Silicon Valley engineers and Stanford faculty."

I had the pleasure of teaching for 32 years in PAUSD and can assure you that quality students are not limited to Silicon Valley engineers and Stanford faculty.

9 people like this
Posted by Tricia Barr
a resident of Menlo Park
23 hours ago

The Palo Alto Online article states:

"Palo Alto parent Tricia Barr worried that students will be compared to applicants from districts that kept letter grades and that "it could absolutely hurt their prospects in the college admissions process," she said during the school board's virtual meeting on April 21.

However, private and public colleges and universities across the country have said that students applying from these districts will not be disadvantaged."

** College-bound students may not be penalized, but they will be disadvantaged with credit / no credit **

Here is what I stated in the meeting:

"Their GPA will be impacted (it won't be as high as others in a similar situation who have grades, so they really are disadvantaged compared with their peers) and could absolutely hurt their prospects in the college admissions process.

Superintendent Austin said UC and CSU systems, have made clear that students will not be penalized for posting Pass/No Pass transcripts for this semester.

However, in the UC Admissions statement, it states “For admissions purposes. UC will continue to calculate a GPA using all A - G courses completed with letter grades in grades 10 and 11… Courses completed with Pass or Credit grades… will not be used in GPA calculation…” "

Students with a credit / no credit *will* be disadvantaged compared with other applicants have grades for this semester, especially those college-bound juniors who were on an upward trend before distance learning started.

2 people like this
Posted by PA Parent
a resident of Downtown North
21 hours ago

@Tricia Barr/Menlo Park, first, if are you are a Menlo Park parent, why are you sticking your oar into the PAUSD grading policy, including calling in on their webinar?

Second, no, students will not "hurt their prospects for college admissions." Given that ALL OF OREGON, ALL OF NEW MEXICO, plus hundreds of other districts across California and the country (the list is very long), are pass/fail this semester, colleges are going to figure it out, and kids will get a fair shot.

Here's some good news for hyper-worried parents (and kids) - the number of international students is going to plummet, as is the ability of lower income families to pay for college. So this will be the best chance in forever for your kids to get into the college of their choice, whatever their GPA.

4 people like this
Posted by Not rich
a resident of Barron Park
13 hours ago

@parent

So you see a way to use money and others misfortune during a pandemic to get ahead

@ the inability of lower income families to pay and international students who have been hit hard. (I will add med high income families who lost their jobs- that is a win win for you!)


Let’s all hope for karma Are you in lifetime movies? Desperate housewives? Are we being punked?

I think kids should consider foothill classes for general Ed . That may ease some college pressure poor or rich. The classes are very well done and not easy but very fair. having one or two gen ed classes can make college life easier . The schools should consider putting a few on their campus

