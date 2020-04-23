 The votes are in: School bond approved, Becker and Glew to face off in November | News | Palo Alto Online |

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 23, 2020, 9:48 am

The votes are in: School bond approved, Becker and Glew to face off in November

Offices release official primary election results

by Kate Bradshaw, Kevin Forestieri and Elena Kadvany / Mountain View Voice

Santa Clara County's official election results for Super Tuesday show the passage of the largest school bond in Santa Clara County's history and a run-off between Josh Becker and Alex Glew for state Senate.

District 13 State Senate race: Becker, Glew to move forward

Moving ahead to the general election to represent District 13 in the California State Senate are Democrat Josh Becker and Republican Alex Glew.

District 13 includes about 1 million residents and covers the Peninsula from South San Francisco to Sunnyvale, and along the coast from north of Pacifica to Ano Nuevo State Park.

Becker, a Menlo Park resident, had a strong lead with 66,428 votes, or 23.8% in the seven-way race, while Glew, who lives in Los Altos, came in second with 48,378 votes, or 17.3%.

Other contenders were Democrat Sally Lieber of Mountain View with 47,773 votes, trailing Glew by 605 votes. Next came Democrat Sally Masur at 45,211 votes; Democrat Annie Oliva at 33,311 votes; Democrat Mike Brownrigg at 32,481 votes and Libertarian John Webster at 5,910 votes.

Voters back bond measure for community college district while parcel tax falls short

Final election results confirm the early outcomes for a Foothill-De Anza Community College District bond and parcel tax: the former has been approved, while the latter failed.

The $898 million Measure G, the largest school bond in Santa Clara County's history, was supported by 58.8% of voters — above the 55% threshold for passage. The bond will cover about 60% of the estimated $1.5 billion in infrastructure and capital needs at the community colleges in Los Altos Hills and Cupertino, from student and staff housing to technology and security upgrades.

Measure H, however, failed to reach the two-thirds, or 66.6%, in support needed to pass, with 62.61%. The $48 parcel tax would have provided the two community colleges with approximately $5.6 million annually over five years to help fund housing assistance for students and staff, mental health services, tutoring and services to address student food insecurity and homelessness.

---

Kate Bradshaw, Kevin Forestieri write for the Mountain View Voice, the sister publication of PaloAltoOnline.com.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by ASR
a resident of College Terrace
on Apr 24, 2020 at 11:57 am

Congratulations to Josh and Alex.

