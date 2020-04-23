PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on golf course renovation proposal, Ventura plan

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of April 27.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss a proposal by Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club to renovate its golf course; and consider alternatives proposed for the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan. View the full agenda here. The virtual meeting will be broadcast live on Cable TV Channel 26 and at Midpen Media Center at midpenmedia.org/local-tv/watch-now. Members of the public may comment by sending an email to planning.commission@cityofpaloalto.org or by calling in by Zoom and using the phone number 1-669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 463 430 942.