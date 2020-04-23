Coronavirus detectives: Here's how counties try to track everyone exposed

As California announces a new contact-tracing workforce, California's local health departments are already expanding their staffs. Image via iStock.

By the time public health officer Bela Matyas learned that the novel coronavirus was spreading in Solano County, east of Sonoma County, the patient in her 40s was already on a ventilator.

Back in February, the woman was the first in the nation known to be infected without traveling or being around someone who was sick. But she was too ill to answer questions about where she'd been and whom she had talked to, worked with and touched.

Dozens of public health investigators from local, state and federal agencies fanned out like detectives, questioning the family members who had visited her and the hospitals that had orchestrated her care — even staking out the store where she worked. Their mission: to piece together a list of people who could have been exposed to the virus.

In the end, the list totaled more than 300 people spanning six California counties, Matyas estimated. Four — including three health care workers — tested positive, each prompting their own investigation.

This process, called contact tracing, is a critical element in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus. But the ability of California's 61 county and city public health departments varies greatly as they struggle to keep pace with rising numbers of patients.

"What we had to do was clear from the beginning," Matyas said. "But actually being able to do it was very hard."

Some local health departments, like Madera County's, have managed to trace the contacts of every person who tests positive for the coronavirus. Others, like the city of Long Beach and Placer County, are so overburdened that they are only trying to trace contacts who could put vulnerable people at risk, such as health care workers or people in nursing homes.

To handle the pandemic, the nation will need 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 Americans, according to the National Association of County and City Health Officials. But no California city or county has anywhere near that many.

Under that formula, Santa Clara County — with a population of nearly 1.93 million — would need 578 tracers and San Mateo County would need 218.

San Mateo County Chief of Health Louise Rogers told the county board of supervisors on April 14 that the health department currently has 37 people focused on contact tracing.

Contact tracing will become even more important as the state starts reopening parts of its economy. The concern is that more human interaction could cause flare-ups, especially since people can spread the virus before feeling ill and limited testing leaves people unaware they're infectious.

"We need to make sure that there is capacity in every county to do adequate contact tracing. That's part of containing the disease," said Kat DeBurgh, executive director of the Health Officers Association of California. "Are we ready today? No. When will we be ready? I don't know."

Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the concern about inadequate contact tracing on Wednesday, announcing plans to train 10,000 people to help local health departments.

"The good news is we believe we have the capacity to build an army of tracers," Newsom said, although he did not say when they'd be ready to deploy.

Jeffrey Martin, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, said that fighting an epidemic is like fighting a wildfire: The state can't afford to mess up containment.

"(It's) important to track all of those people down to extinguish all the embers in that brushfire," Martin said. "If we don't do it right, and if the brush fires are not extinguished, you'd have to be a magical, wishful thinker, to think that there would not be a raging wildfire."

Staffing up

Former CDC Director Tom Frieden called for an army of more than 300,000 contact tracers in an interview with Stat. And current CDC head Robert Redfield announced plans to hire 650 more public health personnel, including to help with contact tracing, the Washington Post reported.

Local health departments have been bolstering their workforces on their own. San Francisco plans to recruit and train as many as 150 people to conduct contact tracing, including librarians, city attorney staff and medical students.

Alameda County also has ramped up from just seven staff investigating cases of communicable disease to 60 people assigned to the novel coronavirus — including 18 who follow up with contacts. As the epidemic progresses, "we anticipate deploying as many as 300 staff for contact tracing," said Nicholas Moss, acting director of Alameda County's Public Health Department.

San Mateo County health officials are trying to understand the scope of demand before expanding contact tracing, according to Rogers. But Health Officer Scott Morrow said he thinks the county will need about 50 people focused on tracing work.

Santa Clara County health administrators have not specified how many contract tracers they will need, but Chief Health Officer Sara Cody said Tuesday that the county must have the infrastructure and staffing needed for contact tracing before restrictions on the public can be eased. Some emerging technologies may be helpful in doing that tracking work, she said, but some of that is going to be "good old-fashioned" talking to people on the phone.

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to create a comprehensive recovery plan, which will detail precisely what staffing and funds are needed to boost testing, disease surveillance and contact tracing.

Is there an app for that?

Some counties are looking to technological help. San Francisco, for instance, is training its contact tracers to use a platform that Grant Colfax, director of public health, called "an integral part of our efforts going forward."

The platform, developed by a software company called Dimagi, is not an app that people can download to their phones. Instead, it's a web portal that public health workers can use to keep tabs on people with infections, list their contacts and keep in touch.

Apple and Google also have proposed tracking people's proximities using Bluetooth. Newsom has said the state is vetting various technologies.

But Alameda County's Moss is cautious about protecting the privacy of residents.

"We want to make sure that any technological tool we employ where people's health information is going to be input, that there are adequate safeguards for privacy," Moss said. Plus, the app has to be easy to use, and it has to cough back up the data needed to keep tabs on the virus's spread.

Eric Sergienko, Mariposa County's health officer, worries that if each local health department ends up using different software, it might be hard to trace contacts that cross county lines.

That's where Sergienko hopes the state steps in and standardizes the platform California's counties use. "What can the state do for us? Just by finding the best one," he said.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly has estimated that California will need 10,000 more contact tracers as it modifies its stay at home order. Between 2,000 and 3,000 people could test positive per day. And each of them could have 10 contacts, he said.

California might not have needed to push quite so hard to ramp up during the crisis if it had funded enough public health workers to begin with.

"We've been seeking increased funding for years," said Kat DeBurgh, executive director of the Health Officers Association of California.

More trained health workers could be important in fending off the next pandemic.

"By having these trained contact tracing public health workers, we can actually prevent infections, prevent the severe disease from happening in the first place," said Lee Riley, a professor of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the University of California, Berkeley's School of Public Health.

"But right now, everything that we've been doing is just reactive to what's already happened."

CalMatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California's policies and politics. Read more state news from CalMatters here. Rachel Becker can be emailed at rachel@calmatters.org.

