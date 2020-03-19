 Your guide to restaurants offering food for pickup or delivery | News | Palo Alto Online |

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 19, 2020, 3:54 pm

Your guide to restaurants offering food for pickup or delivery

Here's how to safely support local food businesses during the coronavirus shutdown (and stay well-fed, too!)

Taverna sous chef Jose Alarcon, left, and executive chef William Roberts fill to-go containers on March 17, 2020. The Palo Alto restaurant launched takeout while in-person dining is suspended due to the Bay Area shelter-in-place order. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

While it's clear the coronavirus shutdown is going to keep people from gathering together in local restaurants for some time, there are still many eating establishments that are fighting tooth and nail to stay open during what's already a monumental economic crisis for the industry.

To that end, we put together a running list of the many Peninsula restaurants still offering delivery and takeout, from neighborhood spots to fine-dining establishments pivoting to new service models.

It's not an exhaustive list and is subject to change given how rapidly things have been shifting on the public health front, so we'll be updating it as much as possible and appreciate your help in letting us know about any places we've missed.

There's no question that the coronavirus is going to have a devastating, unprecedented impact on restaurants and their workers. So if you feel safe doing so, take a night off from cooking and order from a local restaurant (and tip well!). If not, many places are also offering gift cards.

To check out the list, go to thesixfifty.com. Feel free to email any updates, additions or inaccuracies for this list to editor@thesixfifty.com.

