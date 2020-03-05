Coronavirus' impact on local arts scene: Your guide to canceled, postponed events on the Midpeninsula

Stanford Theatre has closed in downtown Palo Alto until further notice in response to concern over the new coronavirus. Weekly file photo.

With local coronavirus cases on the uptick and fears increasing, local arts organizations are feeling the impact.

Stanford University has temporarily closed the Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Collection to the public beginning Saturday, March 7, through April 15, but outdoor spaces will remain open to everyone. The museums will permit Stanford ID holders into the building.

Stanford has also decided to postpone or cancel events on and off campus likely to attract 150 or more people, including all music concerts. Attendance at sporting events will be limited.

Canceled events include:

• Second Sunday: Family Day at the Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Collection on March 8 and April 12.

• Regularly scheduled public tours at Cantor and Anderson from March 4 through April 15. (Tours will resume on April 16.)

• A members-only morning event celebrating the opening of the "Paper Chase" exhibit.

• A "Bay Area Artadia Artists Panel" featuring Angela Hennessy, Mike Henderson and Aleesa Alexander on March 12 (event will be rescheduled to a to-be-determined date).

• All Department of Music concerts until April 15.

A full list of event changes can be found at https://news.stanford.edu.

The threat of coronavirus has also led the Stanford Theatre in downtown Palo Alto to close until further notice.

"This voluntary decision reflects only an abundance of caution. We are not aware of any infected persons having been at the theater," general manager Cynthia Mortenson-Colombetti said in a statement issued Monday.

The closure means the last two weeks of the film festival honoring Japanese film director and screenwriter Akira Kurosawa will be suspended. The festival was originally scheduled to end March 15, but the theater hopes to screen the remaining films at another date.

The virus may also be causing a loss of business in local restaurants, according to some.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has increased disinfection practices in its theater for audiences, performers and staff members, according to a statement the Palo Alto-based company issued Wednesday. TheatreWorks is conferring on best practices with the League of Resident Theatres, Theatre Communications Group and theater colleagues across the nation.

"The safety and security of theater-goers and employees is our highest priority," the theater company stated.

The company plans to increase communication that encourages the community to follow CDC guidelines by regularly washing their hands, covering their coughs or sneezes and staying home if they don't feel well.

TheatreWorks is also providing "flexible ticket exchange policies for ticketholders."

"We will be working closely with local health authorities as we maintain our scheduled events and performances and are in the process of making contingency plans if the virus continues to spread and further actions are needed," the company announced.

A recent email Palo Alto Players sent to its subscribers noted that rehearsals for the upcoming family musical "Matilda" carry on.

"Our entire cast is happy and healthy (using lots of hand sanitizer)," the email states.

The Oshman Family Jewish Community Center has decided to cancel upcoming events expected to draw in 50 people or more, in accordance with Santa Clara County's call for organizations to postpone or cancel large events, according to an email sent Thursday to the community by CEO Zack Bodner. These events include concerts, lectures and Purim celebrations set for this weekend. The JCC expects to reschedule the events if possible.

People signed up for upcoming JCC events will be contacted by the organization with more information in the coming days. Other JCC programs, such as its preschool, Club J after-school program and Sports & Wellness Center, will maintain normal operations.

The JCC has also stepped up its cleaning efforts, training and good hygiene practices, according to Bodner.

On Friday, March 6, the Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra announced it has canceled its Senior PACO performance on Saturday and Debut performance on Sunday to align with the county's recommendation to cancel large gatherings. In addition, PACO's May concerts are on hold for the time being.

A concert featuring organist James Welch at the Palo Alto Christian Science Church in Palo Alto on Sunday, March 8, has also been postponed in response to the county's recommendations about large gatherings. The church plans to move forward with other scheduled concerts.

The Community School of Music and Arts in Mountain View has postponed a free community concert in response to Santa Clara County health recommendations. The concert, by Menlo Park native Mark Lettieri of the instrumental ensemble "Snarky Puppy," was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. A new date and time for the show have not yet been announced.

Mountain View has postponed its #SheCan event scheduled for Saturday, March 7. No new date has been set yet.

Peninsula Youth Theatre's performances of "Newsies" is set to run as scheduled on Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, according to city spokeswoman Shonda Ranson. The company plans to add more sanitizer stations in multiple areas of the center and inform attendees, staff and volunteer of "prevention best practices handouts."

Palo Alto environmental nonprofit Acterra has switched its 50th anniversary celebration on March 28 from an in-person gathering to a virtual event. More information can be found at acterra.org.

On Monday, March 9, Kepler's Books in Menlo Park canceled all literary events through March 22 as a precaution based on advice against large gatherings from the San Mateo County Health Office. Kepler's plans to provide an update on its event schedule before March 22. The bookstore will have a sanitizing station for customers near the entrance and plans to wipe down surfaces such as point-of-sales stations, bathrooms and door handles multiple times a day.

On Monday, March 9, the city of Palo Alto announced it has canceled, postponed or modified more than 30 events and programs scheduled through the end of the month. The decision was made based on multiple factors, including events expected to bring more than 100 people and bring in at-risk populations, including those over the age of 50.

Several city events that have been canceled or postponed include the March 14 Norooz Persian New Year celebration, which may be rescheduled for this spring if concerns subside over the new coronavirus; March 15 Arbor Day celebration; March 29 Racing Hearts 5K/10k race and weekly family storytime sessions at the Mitchell Park, Children's and Downtown libraries. A full list of event changes can be found at https://www.cityofpaloalto.org/services/public_safety/plans_and_information/coronavirus/default.asp cityofpaloalto.org/coronavirus.

City leaders also plan on evaluating whether other events should be canceled or postponed through March 31.

Senior services nonprofit Avenidas, based in Palo Alto, has postponed its "Re-inventing Aging" Fair on March 21 over concerns about COVID-19.

Read our latest updates on local coronavirus cases here.

