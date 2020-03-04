'Secret' comedy shows keep lineup and venue a surprise

Don't Tell Comedy, which hosts "secret" comedy shows across the nation, is holding a "Bay Area Takeover" event this weekend, which includes a show in Palo Alto on Saturday, March 7, at 8 p.m.

Don't Tell Comedy was founded in 2017 in Los Angeles by a comedy fan who was frustrated with the club experience and desired to make comedy gigs more accessible to all. Don't Tell Comedy shows have since expanded to nearly 50 cities across the country, in a variety of nontraditional venues. The shows are BYOB -- bring your own beverages and snacks -- and open to ages 21 and up. Tickets are $30 and available at donttellcomedy.com.

Pete Ballmer, Bay Area Community Coordinator for Don't Tell Comedy, told the Weekly that the Palo Alto show will be the biggest of the weekend, featuring "a really exciting venue and a really great line-up." The vibe of a Don't Tell Comedy show, similar to a house concert, is more intimate and friendly than at a typical venue, he said.

By keeping the lineup and venues secret, Ballmer said, "We are definitely asking people to take a risk. Our only real advertising are Facebook ads and word of mouth."

The element of surprise helps draw in audiences who are happy to support comedy in all forms. "There really a lot of pressure on us to provide the best experience possible," Ballmer said. "In general we receive overwhelmingly positive responses."