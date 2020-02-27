 From knafeh to baklava, Menlo Park baker brings Middle Eastern sweets to the Peninsula | News | Palo Alto Online |

A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 27, 2020, 12:14 pm

From knafeh to baklava, Menlo Park baker brings Middle Eastern sweets to the Peninsula

Born in Lebanon, Maya Fezzani channels her roots with Levant Dessert

Maya Fezzani fills her knafeh with organic cream or mozzarella and mascarpone cheeses. Photo by Sammy Dallal.

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

More than the taste of knafeh, Maya Fezzani remembers the movement of her grandmother's hands making the traditional Middle Eastern dessert.

Growing up in Lebanon and Syria, she'd watch her grandmother fold kataifi, shredded phyllo dough, in butter.

"It definitely was not hands-on because she didn't allow anyone in the kitchen, but it was all about seeing, tasting and smelling when she was baking," Fezzani recalled. "I was all eyes on her."

Decades later and thousands of miles away, Fezzani channels her grandmother in a commercial kitchen in Menlo Park, where she preps and bakes all of the desserts for her Middle Eastern sweets company, Levant Dessert. Her hands fold unsalted butter into a tangle of frozen kataifi in a pan. She lines muffin tins with the mixture and layers each with cream or cheese and butter, then bakes them until they're golden and fill the kitchen with a toasty, sweet aroma.

Levant Dessert is Fezzani's first-ever food venture. She was born in Lebanon and lived in Syria as a young girl before her family left for England. She eventually met her husband there, whose work moved them to Hong Kong, Chicago, back to England and then Silicon Valley in 2008. She worked for her husband's solar startup and also in logistics at Nordstrom, but neither were fulfilling for her.

Fezzani, bubbly and earnest, said she would always bring her Middle Eastern desserts to dinner parties -- homemade knafeh, baklava, pudding tinged with orange blossom, barazek -- and friends often urged her to take her hobby to the next level. She started seriously considering it a few years ago, and was particularly inspired by the opening of Mademoiselle Colette in Menlo Park. Seeing the French bakery come to fruition helped her envision what it would be like to start her own venture.

Fezzani started with special orders and events, then pop-ups at Nordstrom and Facebook. In 2019, she opened a storefront inside Sultana restaurant in Menlo Park after meeting the owner at a bridal shower she catered. Sultana diners can order from her menu, but customers can also come in to purchase her desserts directly.

Knafeh is Fezzani's calling card. She makes several versions, including one filled with cream and another with mozzarella and mascarpone cheeses. Knafeh is traditionally filled with akawi, a salty Middle Eastern cheese, but Fezzani said she hasn't found a good-enough version in the Bay Area. After the knafeh are baked, she drizzles each one with homemade orange blossom syrup.

Her custom knafeh cakes -- shaped into numbers and letters for birthday parties, pacifiers for baby showers and even female body parts for a bachelorette party (she declined a request for a male body part) -- have become popular. At a recent birthday party, one satisfied customer declared, "knafeh is the new cake."

Fezzani also makes a series of seasonal milk and rice puddings with toppings such as nuts, orange blossom syrup, apricot paste or raspberry coulis. For winter, she has a caraway cinnamon pudding that's traditionally served when a woman gives birth, she said, either as a hot, creamy drink or put in the fridge to set for a chilled pudding. Fezzani also makes balooza, a Syrian rice pudding topped with orange curd. She thickens the puddings with salep, a flour made from orchid roots that's common in the Middle East, along with a gluten-free version using cornstarch instead.

Because of frequent dietary restrictions and requests from customers, Fezzani has added gluten-free and vegan desserts to her lineup, including using vegan butter to make pistachio baklava and coconut oil in sfoof, a Lebanese turmeric cake (which she serves with English custard, a vestige of her years in England). She's also cognizant about how much sugar goes into her desserts, so they're all subtly, rather than sickly, sweet. She makes her own sugar-free stevia syrup and wants to experiment with monk fruit as a sweetener -- not only for health reasons but also for flavor, she said.

"I believe in tasting all the flavors in a dessert," Fezzani said.

Soon, she plans to add savory items and a line of Middle Eastern-inspired chocolate desserts, such as ganache with dates and pistachio.

Fezzani isn't sure whether she wants to graduate to her own brick-and-mortar bakery. Like her grandmother, she likes being hands-on and in full control of the business she built from scratch. The hours she spends tweaking recipes and baking into the evening are a gift, she said, a way of doing something for herself after years of raising her children and working unsatisfying jobs.

"It's a story I'm writing myself," she said of the bakery. "I don't want anyone else to write it for me."

For more information, go to levantdessert.com.

Local Journalism.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by Rara
a resident of Palo Alto Hills
10 hours ago

Can’t wait to try!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Top Blogs

Redwood City gets two new barbecue restaurants
By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 4,402 views

Flying: How to lower your impact
By Sherry Listgarten | 19 comments | 3,202 views

Premarital and Couples: Here Be Dragons!
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,620 views

Overachieving in High School: Is It Worth It?
By Jessica Zang | 20 comments | 2,473 views

Pseudo-Primary for CA Senate District 13: some thoughts
By Douglas Moran | 4 comments | 1,663 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category. Sponsored by Kepler's Books, Linden Tree Books and Bell's Books.

Contest Details