Stanford hosts 'An evening with Common'

Multi-award-nominated musician, actor and activist Common is coming to Stanford University's Memorial Auditorium (551 Jane Stanford Way) on Tuesday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. Common will discuss his artistic career, including his new book, "Let Love Have the Last Word," and his social-justice advocacy work in the areas of mass incarceration, mental health and voting. The conversation will be led by Stanford education professor Adam Banks and is presented by Stanford Live and Stanford Arts Institute. Tickets are $10-$52 and available at Stanford Live.
Short story writers wanted!
The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category. Sponsored by Kepler's Books, Linden Tree Books and Bell's Books.