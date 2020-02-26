Smuin honors 'The Man in Black'

As part of its "Dance Series 1" production, Smuin Contemporary Ballet will honor musician Johnny Cash with a ballet inspired by the later part of his career, choreographed by James Kudelka. Trading their ballet slippers for cowboy boots, four dancers perform ballet with country-western dance influences, "telling an emotional journey that captures love, loss, grief, desperation, resilience, and determination -- a gritty portrait of the American working-class," according to a press release. Also featured in the program will be Rex Wheeler's "Take Five," choreographed to the music of Dave Brubeck, and the revival of founder Michael Smuin’s "Carmina Burana."

"Dance Series 1" performs at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., through March 1. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$79 and are available at MVCPA.