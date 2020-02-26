 Smuin honors 'The Man in Black' | News | Palo Alto Online |

A&E

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 26, 2020, 12:12 pm

Smuin honors 'The Man in Black'

Contemporary ballet company pays tribute to Johnny Cash

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

As part of its "Dance Series 1" production, Smuin Contemporary Ballet will honor musician Johnny Cash with a ballet inspired by the later part of his career, choreographed by James Kudelka. Trading their ballet slippers for cowboy boots, four dancers perform ballet with country-western dance influences, "telling an emotional journey that captures love, loss, grief, desperation, resilience, and determination -- a gritty portrait of the American working-class," according to a press release. Also featured in the program will be Rex Wheeler's "Take Five," choreographed to the music of Dave Brubeck, and the revival of founder Michael Smuin’s "Carmina Burana."

"Dance Series 1" performs at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., through March 1. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$79 and are available at MVCPA.

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Top Blogs

'Are they ready for fully innovative Indian food?' Ettan arrives in Palo Alto with chaat, caviar and a secret menu
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 3,801 views

Flying: How to lower your impact
By Sherry Listgarten | 15 comments | 2,722 views

Premarital and Couples: Here Be Dragons!
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,204 views

Goodbye toy stores
By Cheryl Bac | 12 comments | 1,723 views

Pseudo-Primary for CA Senate District 13: some thoughts
By Douglas Moran | 3 comments | 1,369 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category. Sponsored by Kepler's Books, Linden Tree Books and Bell's Books.

Contest Details